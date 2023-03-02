Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Kemper Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KMPR   US4884011002

KEMPER CORPORATION

(KMPR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:19:26 2023-03-02 pm EST
60.76 USD   -1.18%
02/14The Kemper Foundation's Read Conmigo Program Awards Grants to Bilingual Educators in Los Angeles
BU
02/10KEMPER CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/08Insider Sell: Commerce Bancshares Inc
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kemper Executives to Speak at Raymond James 44th Annual Investors Conference

03/02/2023 | 02:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) announced today that Joseph P. Lacher, Jr., president, chief executive officer and chairman, and James J. McKinney, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in an in-person fireside chat at the Raymond James 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Monday, March 6, at 4:35 p.m. Eastern.

The fireside chat will be webcast live on the investor section of Kemper’s website and available on an archived basis. To listen via webcast, register online at the investor section of kemper.com at least 15 minutes prior to the webcast to download and install any necessary software.

About Kemper

The Kemper family of companies is one of the nation’s leading specialized insurers. With approximately $13 billion in assets, Kemper is improving the world of insurance by providing affordable and easy-to-use personalized solutions to individuals, families and businesses through its Auto, Personal Insurance, and Life brands. Kemper serves over 5.3 million policies, is represented by approximately 29,000 agents and brokers, and has approximately 9,500 associates dedicated to meeting the ever-changing needs of its customers. Learn more about Kemper.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about KEMPER CORPORATION
02/14The Kemper Foundation's Read Conmigo Program Awards Grants to Bilingual Educators in Lo..
BU
02/10KEMPER CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/08Insider Sell: Commerce Bancshares Inc
MT
02/08North American Morning Briefing: Caution Likely -3-
DJ
02/07Raymond James Upgrades Kemper to Strong Buy From Outperform, Adjusts Price Target to $8..
MT
02/07Fitch Affirms Kemper's Ratings; P/C Outlook Remains Negative
AQ
02/06Insider Sell: Umb Financial
MT
02/06Insider Sell: Umb Financial
MT
02/06Insider Sell: Commerce Bancshares
MT
02/03Kemper Corp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KEMPER CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 262 M - -
Net income 2023 103 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 396 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 35,9x
Yield 2023 2,08%
Capitalization 3 932 M 3 932 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,01x
EV / Sales 2024 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 9 500
Free-Float 95,4%
Chart KEMPER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kemper Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KEMPER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 61,48 $
Average target price 69,80 $
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph P. Lacher Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James J. McKinney Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Charles T. Brooks Executive Vice President-Operations & Systems
John Michael Boschelli Assistant Treasurer
Ismat Aziz Chief Human Resources & Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KEMPER CORPORATION24.96%3 932
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-3.61%44 943
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-1.83%42 717
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.2.25%42 515
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-5.89%33 604
ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD.11.50%26 190