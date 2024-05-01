Investor Supplement
First Quarter 2024
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This Investor Supplement may contain or incorporate by reference information that includes or is based on forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe- harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution investors that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including but not limited to:
- changes in the frequency and severity of insurance claims;
- claim development and the process of estimating claim reserves;
- the impacts of inflation;
- changes in the interest rate environment;
- supply chain disruption;
- product demand and pricing;
- effects of governmental and regulatory actions;
- litigation outcomes and trends;
- investment risks;
- cybersecurity risks;
- impact of catastrophes; and
- other risks and uncertainties detailed in Kemper's Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This document contains non-GAAP financial measures to analyze the Company's operating performance for the periods presented. Because the Company's calculation of these measures may differ from similar measures used by other companies, investors should be careful when comparing the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to those of other companies. For detailed disclosures on non-GAAP financial measures please refer to the "Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" on pages 28-31.
Kemper Corporation
Investor Supplement
First Quarter 2024
Table of Contents
Page
Consolidated Financial Highlights
3-4
Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)
5
Consolidated Balance Sheets
6-7
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
8-9
Capital Metrics
10
Debt Outstanding, Federal Home Loan Bank Advances and Ratings
11
Adjusted Segment Summary Results:
Revenues
12
Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)
13
Adjusted Net Operating Income (Loss)
13
Catastrophe Frequency and Severity
14
Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance Segment - Results of Operations and Selected Financial Information
15-16
Personal Automobile Insurance
17
Commercial Automobile Insurance
18
Life Insurance Segment - Results of Operations and Selected Financial Information
19-20
Expenses
21
Details of Investment Performance
22
Details of Invested Assets
23-24
Investment Concentration
25
Municipal Bond Securities
26
Investments in Limited Liability Companies and Limited Partnerships
27
Definitions of Non-GAAPFinancial Measures
28-31
Kemper Corporation
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Dollars in Millions, Except Per Share Amounts)
(Unaudited)
For Period Ended
Three Months Ended
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
2024
2023
2023
2023
2023
Earned Premiums ..............................................................................................................................................................................................
Net Investment Income .....................................................................................................................................................................................
Change in Value of Alternative Energy Partnership Investments .....................................................................................................................
Other Income.....................................................................................................................................................................................................
Change in Fair Value of Equity and Convertible Securities................................................................................................................................
Net Realized Investment Gains (Losses)............................................................................................................................................................
Investment and Other Income ..........................................................................................................................................................................
Total Revenues ..................................................................................................................................................................................................
Net Income (Loss) ..............................................................................................................................................................................................
Less: Net Loss attributable to Noncontrolling Interest
Net Income (Loss) attributable to Kemper Corporation ...................................................................................................................................
Adjusted Consolidated Net Operating Income (Loss)1 ......................................................................................................................................
Per Unrestricted Common Share Amounts:
Basic:
Net Income (Loss) attributable to Kemper Corporation per Unrestricted Share:.......................................................................................
Adjusted Consolidated Net Operating Income (Loss)1.................................................................................................................................
Diluted:
Net Income (Loss) attributable to Kemper Corporation per Unrestricted Share:.......................................................................................
Adjusted Consolidated Net Operating Income (Loss)1.................................................................................................................................
Dividends Paid to Shareholders Per Share ........................................................................................................................................................
Return on Shareholders' Equity.........................................................................................................................................................................
Return on Tangible Shareholders' Equity1 .........................................................................................................................................................
$ 1,031.9
100.4
0.4
1.8
3.4
5.1
111.1
$ 1,143.0
-
70.2
(1.1)
- 71.3
- 69.7
- 1.11
- 1.08
- 1.10
- 1.07
- 0.31
11.2 %
17.2 %
$
1,063.8
$
1,117.8
$
1,166.9
$
1,180.9
104.6
107.0
106.3
101.8
0.6
0.8
0.8
0.7
1.9
2.4
1.7
1.2
(2.2)
2.8
2.4
1.7
18.5
(31.4)
(15.3)
8.5
123.4
81.6
95.9
113.9
$
1,187.2
$
1,199.4
$
1,262.8
$
1,294.8
$
51.3
$
(146.4)
$
(97.1)
$
(80.1)
(0.1)
(0.1)
-
-
$
51.4
$
(146.3)
$
(97.1)
$
(80.1)
$
50.5
$
(27.8)
$
(14.2)
$
(55.7)
$
0.80
$
(2.28)
$
(1.52)
$
(1.25)
$
0.79
$
(0.44)
$
(0.22)
$
(0.87)
$
0.80
$
(2.28)
$
(1.52)
$
(1.25)
$
0.78
$
(0.44)
$
(0.22)
$
(0.87)
$
0.31
$
0.31
$
0.31
$
0.31
8.4 %
(24.0)%
(15.1)%
(12.1)%
12.7 %
(35.4)%
(22.4)%
(17.7)%
3
Kemper Corporation
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Dollars in Millions, Except Per Share Amounts)
(Unaudited)
At Period End
Total Assets........................................................................................................................................................................................................
Insurance Reserves ............................................................................................................................................................................................
Debt ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................
Kemper Corporation Shareholders' Equity........................................................................................................................................................
Book Value Per Share2 .......................................................................................................................................................................................
Tangible Book Value Per Share1,2.......................................................................................................................................................................
Debt to Total Capitalization2..............................................................................................................................................................................
1Non-GAAP Financial Measure. See pages 28-31 for definition. 2See Capital Metrics on page 10 for detail calculations.
As of
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
2024
2023
2023
2023
2023
$
12,625.9
$
12,742.7
$
12,549.3
$
13,096.3
$
13,403.7
$
5,891.5
$
6,102.9
$
5,822.6
$
6,043.9
$
6,120.7
$
1,389.8
$
1,389.2
$
1,388.6
$
1,388.1
$
1,387.5
$
2,589.8
$
2,505.2
$
2,361.3
$
2,512.2
$
2,646.9
$
40.24
$
39.08
$
36.85
$
39.22
$
41.37
$
26.19
$
25.39
$
24.94
$
26.66
$
27.61
34.9 %
35.7 %
37.0 %
35.6 %
34.4 %
4
Kemper Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)
(Dollars in Millions, Except Per Share Amounts)
(Unaudited)
Revenues:
Earned Premiums ..............................................................................................................................................................................................
Net Investment Income .....................................................................................................................................................................................
Change in Value of Alternative Energy Partnership Investments .....................................................................................................................
Other Income.....................................................................................................................................................................................................
Change in Fair Value of Equity and Convertible Securities................................................................................................................................
Net Realized Investment Gains (Losses)............................................................................................................................................................
Impairment Losses.............................................................................................................................................................................................
Total Revenues ..................................................................................................................................................................................................
Expenses:
Policyholders' Benefits and Incurred Losses and Loss Adjustment Expenses...................................................................................................
Insurance Expenses............................................................................................................................................................................................
Interest and Other Expenses .............................................................................................................................................................................
Goodwill Impairment.........................................................................................................................................................................................
Total Expenses ...................................................................................................................................................................................................
Income (Loss) before Income Taxes .................................................................................................................................................................
Income Tax (Expense) Benefit ...........................................................................................................................................................................
Net Income (Loss) ..............................................................................................................................................................................................
Less: Net (Loss) Income attributable to Noncontrolling Interest
Net Income (Loss) attributable to Kemper Corporation ...................................................................................................................................
Net Income (Loss) attributable to Kemper Corporation per Unrestricted Share:
Basic ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................
Diluted ...............................................................................................................................................................................................................
Dividends Paid to Shareholders Per Share.......................................................................................................................................................
Weighted Average Unrestricted Common Shares Outstanding (in Millions).................................................................................................
Weighted-Average Unrestricted Shares and Equivalent Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution (in Millions)............................................
Three Months Ended
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
2024
2023
2023
2023
2023
$
1,031.9
$
1,063.8
$
1,117.8
$
1,166.9
$
1,180.9
100.4
104.6
107.0
106.3
101.8
0.4
0.6
0.8
0.8
0.7
1.8
1.9
2.4
1.7
1.2
3.4
(2.2)
2.8
2.4
1.7
6.6
19.7
(30.3)
(14.4)
6.4
(1.5)
(1.2)
(1.1)
(0.9)
2.1
1,143.0
1,187.2
1,199.4
1,262.8
1,294.8
756.0
808.1
975.2
984.7
1,052.0
240.7
258.0
259.0
266.1
269.3
59.7
57.6
156.0
78.3
77.4
-
-
-
49.6
-
1,056.4
1,123.7
1,390.2
1,378.7
1,398.7
86.6
63.5
(190.8)
(115.9)
(103.9)
(16.4)
(12.2)
44.4
18.8
23.8
70.2
51.3
(146.4)
(97.1)
(80.1)
(1.1)
(0.1)
(0.1)
-
-
$
71.3
$
51.4
$
(146.3)
$
(97.1)
$
(80.1)
$
1.11
$
0.80
$
(2.28)
$
(1.52)
$
(1.25)
$
1.10
$
0.80
$
(2.28)
$
(1.52)
$
(1.25)
$
0.31
$
0.31
$
0.31
$
0.31
$
0.31
64.255
64.088
64.057
64.009
63.947
64.773
64.566
64.057
64.009
63.947
5
Kemper Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in Millions)
(Unaudited)
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
2024
2023
2023
2023
2023
Assets:
Investments:
Fixed Maturities at Fair Value
$
6,771.6
$
6,881.9
$
6,474.5
$
6,943.8
$
7,189.4
Equity Securities at Fair Value
230.1
225.8
233.4
247.0
243.6
Equity Method Limited Liability Investments
215.2
221.7
224.1
225.1
218.7
Alternative Energy Partnerships
17.2
17.3
17.2
16.8
17.0
Short-termInvestments at Cost which Approximates Fair Value
520.7
520.9
418.5
406.3
278.4
Company-OwnedLife Insurance
515.7
513.5
506.9
500.5
595.3
Loans to Policyholders
280.5
281.2
281.8
281.6
283.1
Other Investments
213.6
241.9
273.1
275.6
271.8
Total Investments
8,764.6
8,904.2
8,429.5
8,896.7
9,097.3
Cash
125.9
64.1
110.0
73.6
60.6
Receivables from Policyholders
953.1
959.5
1,102.6
1,246.3
1,344.0
Other Receivables
195.4
200.5
223.4
262.0
249.4
Deferred Policy Acquisition Costs
595.3
591.6
622.2
646.2
651.5
Goodwill
1,250.7
1,250.7
1,250.7
1,250.7
1,300.3
Current Income Tax Assets
52.6
64.5
59.5
9.0
15.0
Deferred Income Tax Assets
199.1
210.4
258.5
208.0
166.0
Other Assets
479.1
492.6
488.7
503.8
519.6
Assets of Consolidated Variable Interest Entity:
Fixed Maturities at Fair Value
1.7
1.7
1.6
-
-
Cash
0.8
-
2.4
-
-
Short-termInvestments at Cost which Approximates Fair Value
4.0
2.0
-
-
-
Receivables from Policyholders
2.7
0.7
0.1
-
-
Deferred Policy Acquisition Costs
0.6
0.1
-
-
-
Other Assets
0.3
0.1
0.1
-
-
Total Assets
$
12,625.9
$
12,742.7
$
12,549.3
$
13,096.3
$
13,403.7
6
Kemper Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in Millions)
(Unaudited)
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
2024
2023
2023
2023
2023
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Insurance Reserves:
Life and Health
$
3,294.3
$
3,422.4
$
3,098.1
$
3,363.8
$
3,399.6
Property and Casualty
2,597.2
2,680.5
2,724.5
2,680.1
2,721.1
Total Insurance Reserves
5,891.5
6,102.9
5,822.6
6,043.9
6,120.7
Unearned Premiums
1,274.1
1,300.8
1,485.1
1,665.2
1,778.0
Policyholder Obligations
660.9
655.7
656.3
700.2
700.6
Deferred Income Tax Liabilities
61.7
50.6
57.8
-
-
Accrued Expenses and Other Liabilities
754.8
737.7
777.6
786.7
770.0
Long-termDebt, Current, at Amortized Cost
449.7
-
-
-
-
Long-termDebt, Non-Current,at Amortized Cost
940.1
1,389.2
1,388.6
1,388.1
1,387.5
Liabilities of Consolidated Variable Interest Entity:
Insurance Reserves
0.7
-
-
-
-
Unearned Premiums
3.1
0.5
0.1
-
-
Accrued Expenses and Other Liabilities
0.6
0.3
-
-
-
Total Liabilities
10,037.2
10,237.7
10,188.1
10,584.1
10,756.8
Kemper Corporation Shareholders' Equity:
Common Stock
6.4
6.4
6.4
6.4
6.4
Paid-inCapital
1,852.3
1,845.3
1,845.9
1,837.6
1,828.9
Retained Earnings
1,066.1
1,014.3
982.4
1,149.0
1,266.3
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
(335.0)
(360.8)
(473.4)
(480.8)
(454.7)
Total Kemper Corporation Shareholders' Equity
2,589.8
2,505.2
2,361.3
2,512.2
2,646.9
Noncontrolling Interest
(1.1)
(0.2)
(0.1)
-
-
Total Shareholders' Equity
$
2,588.7
$
2,505.0
$
2,361.2
$
2,512.2
$
2,646.9
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
12,625.9
$
12,742.7
$
12,549.3
$
13,096.3
$
13,403.7
7
Kemper Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Dollars in Millions)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Mar 31,
Mar 31,
2024
2023
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Net Income (Loss)
$
70.2
$
(80.1)
Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income (Loss) to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
Net Realized Investment Gains
(6.6)
(6.4)
Impairment Losses
1.5
(2.1)
Depreciation and Amortization of Property, Equipment and Software
11.4
11.9
Amortization of Intangible Assets Acquired
3.2
4.3
Change in Accumulated Undistributed Earnings of Equity Method Limited Liability Investments
6.0
0.8
Income from Change in Value of Alternative Energy Partnership Investments
(0.4)
(0.7)
Income from Change in Value of Equity and Convertible Securities
(3.4)
(1.7)
Changes in:
Receivables from Policyholders
4.4
(57.4)
Reinsurance Recoverables
1.8
4.1
Deferred Policy Acquisition Costs
(4.2)
(15.9)
Insurance Reserves
(69.0)
(21.8)
Unearned Premiums
(24.1)
73.6
Income Taxes
26.9
106.2
Other Assets and Liabilities
25.3
(9.6)
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
43.0
5.2
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
Proceeds from the Sales, Calls and Maturities of Fixed Maturities
323.2
154.0
Proceeds from the Sales or Paydowns of Investments:
Equity Securities
13.4
19.5
Mortgage Loans
34.1
18.6
Other Investments
3.5
2.6
Purchases of Investments:
Fixed Maturities
(286.9)
(293.3)
Equity Securities
(3.1)
(13.2)
Real Estate Investments
(0.2)
(0.2)
Company-OwnedLife Insurance
-
-
Mortgage Loans
(27.4)
(13.3)
Other Investments
(9.6)
(4.7)
Net Sales of Short-termInvestments
2.4
0.7
Acquisition of Software and Long-livedAssets
(15.3)
(10.0)
Settlement Proceeds from Company-OwnedLife Insurance
4.9
-
Other
0.3
1.1
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities
39.3
(138.2)
8
Kemper Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Dollars in Millions)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Mar 31,
Mar 31,
2024
2023
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities (Carryforward from page 8)
$
39.3
$
(138.2)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
Proceeds from Policyholder Contract Obligations
25.5
89.3
Repayment of Policyholder Contract Obligations
(20.6)
(90.0)
Proceeds from Shares Issued under Employee Stock Purchase Plan
0.9
1.0
Dividends Paid
(19.5)
(19.4)
Other
(6.0)
0.3
Net Cash Used in Financing Activities
(19.7)
(18.8)
Net increase (decrease) in cash1
62.6
(151.8)
Cash, Beginning of Year1
64.1
212.4
Cash, End of Period1
$
126.7
$
60.6
1Includes amounts attributable to Kemper Reciprocal reported as non-controlling interest.
9
Kemper Corporation
Capital Metrics
(Dollars and Shares in Millions, Except Per Share Amounts)
(Unaudited)
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
2024
2023
2023
2023
2023
Book Value Per Share
Book Value Per Share
$
40.24
$
39.08
$
36.85
$
39.22
$
41.37
Tangible Book Value Per Share1
$
26.19
$
25.39
$
24.94
$
26.66
$
27.61
Debt and Total Capitalization
Debt
$
1,389.8
$
1,389.2
$
1,388.6
$
1,388.1
$
1,387.5
Kemper Corporation Shareholders' Equity
2,589.8
2,505.2
2,361.3
2,512.2
2,646.9
Total Capitalization
$
3,979.6
$
3,894.4
$
3,749.9
$
3,900.3
$
4,034.4
Ratio of Debt to Kemper Corporation Shareholders' Equity
53.7 %
55.5 %
58.8 %
55.3 %
52.4 %
Ratio of Debt to Total Capitalization
34.9 %
35.7 %
37.0 %
35.6 %
34.4 %
Debt
$
1,389.8
$
1,389.2
$
1,388.6
$
1,388.1
$
1,387.5
Kemper Corporation Shareholders' Equity
$
2,589.8
$
2,505.2
$
2,361.3
$
2,512.2
$
2,646.9
Less: Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
(335.0)
(360.8)
(473.4)
(480.8)
(454.7)
Kemper Corporation Shareholders' Equity Excluding Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
$
2,924.8
$
2,866.0
$
2,834.7
$
2,993.0
$
3,101.6
Total Capitalization Excluding Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
$
4,314.6
$
4,255.2
$
4,223.3
$
4,381.1
$
4,489.1
Ratio of Debt to Kemper Corporation Shareholders' Equity Excluding Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
47.5 %
48.5 %
49.0 %
46.4 %
44.7 %
Ratio of Debt to Total Capitalization Excluding Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
32.2 %
32.6 %
32.9 %
31.7 %
30.9 %
Parent Company Liquidity2
Kemper Holding Company Cash and Investments3
$
395.6
$
464.5
$
153.9
$
220.3
$
240.6
Borrowings Available Under Credit Agreement
424.0
393.0
376.0
460.0
520.0
Parent Company Liquidity
$
819.6
$
857.5
$
529.9
$
680.3
$
760.6
Capital Returned to Shareholders
Cash Dividends Paid4
$
19.5
$
20.2
$
20.2
$
20.2
$
19.4
1Non-GAAP Financial Measure. See pages 28-31 for definition. 2Excludes borrowings available from subsidiaries
3Includes Kemper's direct non-insurance subsidiaries
4Three Months Ended
10
