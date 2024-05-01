Investor Supplement

First Quarter 2024

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Investor Supplement may contain or incorporate by reference information that includes or is based on forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe- harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution investors that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including but not limited to:

changes in the frequency and severity of insurance claims;

claim development and the process of estimating claim reserves;

the impacts of inflation;

changes in the interest rate environment;

supply chain disruption;

product demand and pricing;

effects of governmental and regulatory actions;

litigation outcomes and trends;

investment risks;

cybersecurity risks;

impact of catastrophes; and

other risks and uncertainties detailed in Kemper's Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This document contains non-GAAP financial measures to analyze the Company's operating performance for the periods presented. Because the Company's calculation of these measures may differ from similar measures used by other companies, investors should be careful when comparing the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to those of other companies. For detailed disclosures on non-GAAP financial measures please refer to the "Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" on pages 28-31.