Quarterly Statement as of September 30, 2023 of the Mutual Savings Life Insurance Company

Notes to the Financial Statements

1. Summary of Signi cant Accounting Policies and Going Concern

Accounting Practices

The nancial statements of Mutual Savings Life Insurance Company (the "Company") are presented on the basis of accounting practices prescribed or permitted by the Alabama Department of Insurance ("ALDOI").

The Alabama Department of Insurance recognizes only statutory accounting practices prescribed or permitted by the state of Alabama for determining and reporting the nancial condition and results of operations of an insurance company, for determining its solvency under the Alabama Insurance Law. The National Association of Insurance Commissioners' ("NAIC") Accounting Practices and Procedures manual, ("NAIC SAP") has been adopted as a component of prescribed or permitted practices by the state of Alabama. The Company has not adopted prescribed accounting practices that differ from those found in NAIC SAP.

SSAP # F/S Page F/S Line # 09/30/2023 12/31/2022 Net Income (1) State basis (Page 4, Line 35, Columns.........................................................1 & 3) ........................XXX ........................XXX ........................XXX $ 1,432,336 $ 1,867,310

State prescribed practices that are an increase / (decrease) from NAIC SAP: State permitted practices that are an increase / (decrease) from NAIC SAP:

(4) NAIC SAP (1-2-3=4) ........................XXX ........................XXX ........................XXX $ 1,432,336 $ 1,867,310 Surplus (5) State basis (Page 3, Line 38, Columns.........................................................1 & 2) ........................XXX ........................XXX ........................XXX $ 11,512,270 $ 11,851,215

State prescribed practices that are an increase / (decrease) from NAIC SAP: State permitted practices that are an increase / (decrease) from NAIC SAP:

(8) NAIC SAP (5-6-7=8) ........................XXX ........................XXX ........................XXX $ 11,512,270 $ 11,851,215

Accounting Policy

Life insurance premiums are recognized as revenue when either due or on a policy anniversary basis depending on the actuarial method used to calculate the reserves for future policy bene ts. Accident and health premiums are earned over the period to which the premiums relate. Expenses incurred in connection with acquiring new insurance business are expensed as incurred.

In addition, the Company uses the following accounting policies: Bonds with an NAIC designation of 1 through 5, including loan-backed and structured securities ("LBSS") are reported at amortized cost using the effective yield method. Bonds with a NAIC designation of 6 are carried at the lower of amortized cost or fair value with the difference

re ected in unassigned surplus as unrealized capital loss.

Loan-backed securities are stated at either amortized cost or the lower of amortized cost or fair market value. The retrospective adjustment method is used to value all securities except for interest only securities or securities where the yield had become negative, that are valued using the prospective method. Going Concern - Not Applicable Accounting Changes and Corrections of Errors - No Signi cant Changes Business Combinations and Goodwill - Not Applicable Discontinued Operations - Not Applicable Investments Loan-Backed Securities Prepayment assumptions for single class and multiclass mortgage-backed/asset-backed securities were obtained from broker dealer survey values or pricing services. Loan-backed and structured securities with a recognized other-than-temporary impairment (OTTI) - Not Applicable

(3) Securities held that were other-than-temporarily impaired due to the present value of cash ows expected to be collected was less than the amortized cost of securities - Not Applicable

(4) All impaired securities for which an OTTI has not been recognized in earnings as a realized loss

Unrealized losses are calculated as the difference between amortized cost and fair value. They result from declines in fair value below amortized cost and are evaluated for other than-temporary impairments. Every LBSS with unrealized losses was included in the portfolio monitoring process. The following table summarizes unrealized losses on loan-backed securities by the length of time that the securities have continuously been in an unrealized loss position.

a. The aggregate amount of unrealized losses:

1. Less than 12 months $ ...........................33,629 2. 12 months or longer ............................. 882,166

b. The aggregate related fair value of securities with unrealized losses:

1. Less than 12 months $ 556,351 2. 12 months or longer 1,939,022