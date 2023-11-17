*68357202320100103*
LIFE, ACCIDENT AND HEALTH COMPANIES/FRATERNAL BENEFIT SOCIETIES - ASSOCIATION EDITION
QUARTERLY STATEMENT
AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2023
OF THE CONDITION AND AFFAIRS OF THE
THE RELIABLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
NAIC Group Code
0215 0215 NAIC Company Code
68357
Employer's ID Number 43............................................-0476110
(Current) (Prior)
Organized under the Laws of
MO
State of Domicile or Port of Entry
MO
Country of Domicile
US
Licensed as business type:
LIFE, ACCIDENT AND HEALTH
Incorporated/Organized
12/29/1911
Commenced Business
01/22/1912
Statutory Home O3ce
12115 LACKLAND ROAD
|ST. LOUIS, MO, US 63146-4003
Main Administrative O3ce
12115 LACKLAND ROAD
|ST. LOUIS, MO, US 63146-4003
314-819-4300
(Telephone Number)
Mail................................................................Address
200 EAST RANDOLPH STREET, SUITE 3300
CHICAGO, IL, US 60601
Primary Location of Books and
Records
200 EAST RANDOLPH STREET, SUITE 3300
CHICAGO, IL, US 60601
312-661-4564
Internet Website Address
KEMPER.COM
(Telephone Number)
Statutory Statement Contact
HANNAH LEE ANDREWS
312-661-4564
(Telephone Number)
KHSCSTATREPORTING@KEMPER..........COM
314-819-4789
(E-Mail Address)
(Fax Number)
OFFICERS
JENNIFER MARIE KOPPS-WAGNER, SECRETARY
CHRISTOPHER WADE FLINT#, PRESIDENT
CHRISTIAN ALBERT DANCER, TREASURER
..................................................................................................................
DIRECTORS OR TRUSTEES
...
JAMES ALLEN ALEXANDER
...................................................KENNETH (NMI) BOHRER
...
JOHN MICHAEL BOSCHELLI
...................................................STEVEN MICHAEL FRONING
...................................................
JOSE MANUEL GALIANO
...................................................TROY JOHNATHAN MCGILL
...................................................
MAXWELL THOMAS MINDAK
...................................................CHRISTOPHER LAMONT MOSES
...................................................
FREDERICK GEORGE STUCKEL#
State of
MISSOURI
County of
ST................................................................. LOUIS
SS
The o cers of this reporting entity being duly sworn, each depose and say that they are the described o cers of said reporting entity, and that on the reporting period stated above, all of the herein described assets were the absolute property of the said reporting entity, free and clear from any liens or claims thereon, except as herein stated, and that this statement, together with related exhibits, schedules and explanations therein contained, annexed or referred to, is a full and true statement of all the assets and liabilities and of the condition and affairs of the said reporting entity as of the reporting period stated above, and of its income and deductions therefrom for the period ended, and have been completed in accordance with the NAIC Annual Statement Instructions and Accounting Practices and Procedures manual except to the extent that: (1) state law may differ; or, (2) that state rules or regulations require differences in reporting not related to accounting practices and procedures, according to the best of their information, knowledge and belief, respectively. Furthermore, the scope of this attestation by the described o cers also includes the related corresponding electronic ling with the NAIC, when required, that is an exact copy (except for formatting differences due to electronic ling) of the enclosed statement. The electronic ling may be requested by various regulators in lieu of or in addition to the enclosed statement.
x
CHRISTOPHER WADE FLINT
PRESIDENT
Subscribed and sworn to before me
this
day of
x
x
x
JENNIFER MARIE KOPPS-WAGNER
CHRISTIAN ALBERT DANCER
SECRETARY
TREASURER
a. Is this an original
ling? Yes
b. If no:
- State the amendment number:
- Date led:
- Number of pages attached:
Quarterly Statement as of September 30, 2023 of the The Reliable Life Insurance Company
ASSETS
Current Statement Date
4
1
2
3
Net Admitted
December 31
Nonadmitted
Assets
Prior Year Net
Assets
Assets
(Cols. 1 - 2)
Admitted Assets
1.
............................................................................................................................................Bonds
50,530,908
50,530,908
45,552,323
2.
Stocks:
2.1
Preferred.................................................................................................................................stocks
............................... ...............................
...............................
................................
2.2
Common stocks
............................... ...............................
...............................
................................
3.
Mortgage loans on real estate:
3.1
First.................................................................................................................................liens
............................... ...............................
...............................
................................
3.2
Other than rst liens
............................... ...............................
...............................
................................
4. Real estate:
4.1
Properties occupied by the company (less $
encumbrances)
4.2
Properties held for the production of income (less $
encumbrances)
4.3
Properties held for sale (less $
encumbrances)
........................... ............................... ............................... ............................... ................................
5. Cash ($ (564,347)), cash equivalents ($ 4,071,508) and short-term investments
(............................................................................................................................................$ )
3,507,161
3,507,161
5,043,620
6.
Contract loans (including $
premium notes)
............................... ...............................
...............................
................................
7.
Derivatives
............................... ...............................
...............................
................................
8.
Other invested assets
.........................................................................................
1,115,424
1,115,424
1,116,543
9.
Receivables for securities
.........................................................................................
............................... ...............................
...............................
................................
10.
Securities lending reinvested collateral assets
............................... ...............................
...............................
................................
11.
Aggregate write-insfor invested.........................................................................................assets
............................... ...............................
...............................
................................
12.
......................................Subtotals, cash and invested assets (Lines 1 to 11)
55,153,494
55,153,494
51,712,485
13.
Title plants less $
charged off (for Title insurers only)
............................... ...............................
...............................
................................
14.
Investment income due and accrued
...............................516,404
...............................516,404
1,525,074
15. Premiums and considerations:
15.1
Uncollected premiums and agents' balances in the course of collection
(10,042,408)
(10,042,408)
(10,667,854)
15.2
Deferred premiums, agents' balances and installments booked but
deferred and not yet due (including $
earned but unbilled premiums)
............................... ...............................
...............................
................................
15.3
Accrued retrospective premiums ($
) and contracts subject to
redetermination ($ )
............................... ...............................
...............................
................................
16. Reinsurance:
16.1 Amounts recoverable from reinsurers
4,212,094
...............................
4,212,094
4,071,634
16.2 Funds held by or deposited with reinsured companies
...............................
...............................
...............................
................................
16.3 Other amounts receivable under reinsurance contracts
1,326,853
...............................
1,326,853
1,245,438
17.
Amounts receivable relating to uninsured plans
...............................
...............................
...............................
................................
18.1
Current federal and foreign income tax recoverable and interest thereon
...............................
...............................
................................
18.2
Net deferred tax asset
4,098,179
3,492,822
...............................605,357
................................370,570
19.
Guaranty funds receivable or.........................................................................................on deposit
330,981
...............................
...............................330,981
................................330,980
20.
Electronic data processing equipment and software
...............................
...............................
...............................
................................-
21.
Furniture and equipment, including health care delivery assets......................................($
)
...............................
...............................
...............................
................................
22.
Net adjustment in assets and liabilities due to foreign exchange......................................rates
...............................
................................
23.
Receivables from parent, subsidiaries and a liates
190
...............................
...............................190
................................336,811
24.
Health care ($ ) and other amounts receivable
...............................
...............................
...............................
................................
25.
Aggregate write-ins for other-than-invested assets
1,130,740
...............................81,950
1,048,789
................................515,111
26.
Total assets excluding Separate Accounts, Segregated Accounts and
Protected Cell Accounts (Lines.........................................................................................12 to 25)
56,726,526
3,574,772
53,151,753
49,440,248
27.
From Separate Accounts, Segregated Accounts and Protected Cell Accounts
...............................
...............................
................................
28.
.........................................................................................Total (Lines 26 and 27)
56,726,526
3,574,772
53,151,753
49,440,248
Details of Write-Ins
1101.
............................................................................................................................................
...............................
...............................
...............................
................................
1102.
............................................................................................................................................
...............................
...............................
...............................
................................
1103.
............................................................................................................................................
...............................
...............................
...............................
................................
1198. Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 11 from over ow......................................page
...............................
...............................
...............................
................................
1199. Totals (Lines 1101 through 1103 plus 1198) (Line 11 above)
...............................
...............................
...............................
................................
2501. OTHER ASSETS
825,895
...............................7,241
...............................818,654
................................515,111
2502. DISALLOWED IMR ASSET
230,135
...............................-
...............................230,135
................................
2503. PREPAID ASSETS
74,710
...............................74,710
...............................-
................................
2598. Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 25 from over ow......................................page
...............................
...............................
...............................
................................
2599. Totals (Lines 2501 through 2503 plus 2598) (Line 25 above)
1,130,740
...............................81,950
1,048,789
................................515,111
2
Quarterly Statement as of September 30, 2023 of the The Reliable Life Insurance Company
LIABILITIES, SURPLUS AND OTHER FUNDS
1
2
Current
December 31
Statement Date
Prior Year
1.
Aggregate reserve for life contracts $ less $
included in Line 6.3 (including $ Modco Reserve)
..................................-
2.
Aggregate reserve for accident and health contracts (including $ Modco Reserve)
..................................-
3.
Liability for deposit-type contracts (including $
Modco........................................................................................................................................................................................Reserve)
..................................-
4. Contract claims:
4.1
Life
.................................. ..................................-
4.2
Accident and health
.................................. ..................................-
5.
Policyholders' dividends/refunds to members $
and coupons $ due and unpaid
6. Provision for policyholders' dividends, refunds to members and coupons payable in following calendar year-estimated amounts:
6.1
Policyholders' dividends and refunds to members apportioned for payment (including $
Modco)
..................................
..................................
6.2
Policyholders' dividends and refunds to members not yet apportioned (including $ .......................................................................................................................Modco)
..................................
..................................
6.3
Coupons and similar bene ts (including $
Modco)
..................................
..................................
7.
Amount provisionally held for deferred dividend policies not included in Line 6
..................................
..................................
8.
Premiums and annuity considerations for life and accident and health contracts received in advance less $ discount; including $
accident and
health premiums
..................................
..................................
9.
Contract liabilities not included elsewhere:
9.1
Surrender values on canceled.............................................................................................................................................................................................................................contracts
..................................
..................................
9.2
Provision for experience rating refunds, including the liability of $
accident and health experience rating refunds of which $
is for medical
loss ratio rebate per the Public Health Service Act
..................................
..................................
9.3
Other amounts payable on reinsurance, including $ assumed and $ 12,919 ceded
12,919
..................................
9.4
Interest Maintenance Reserve
..................................-
..................................
10.
Commissions to agents due or accrued-life and annuity contracts $
, accident and health $
and deposit-type contract funds $
...............................9
..................................
11.
Commissions and expense allowances payable on reinsurance assumed
.....................................................................................................................................
..................................
..................................
12.
General expenses due or accrued
817,633
..................................254,154
13.
Transfers to Separate Accounts due or accrued (net) (including $
accrued for expense allowances recognized in reserves, net of reinsured
allowances)
..................................
..................................
14.
Taxes, licenses and fees due or accrued, excluding federal income taxes
.....................................................................................................................................
71,743
..................................398,467
15.1
Current federal and foreign income taxes, including $
on realized capital gains (losses)
3,992,278
..................................164,374
15.2
Net deferred tax liability
..................................
..................................
16.
Unearned investment income
..................................
..................................
17.
Amounts withheld or retained by reporting entity as agent........................................................................................................................................................................................or trustee
..................................
..................................
18.
Amounts held for agents' account, including $
agents' credit balances
..................................
..................................
..................................
..................................
19.
Remittances and items not...........................................................................................................................................................................................................................................allocated
1,722,184
..................................1,721,731
20.
Net adjustment in assets and liabilities due to foreign exchange........................................................................................................................................................................................rates
..................................
..................................
21.
Liability for bene ts for employees and agents if not included........................................................................................................................................................................................above
..................................
..................................
22.
Borrowed money $ and interest thereon $
..................................
..................................
..................................
..................................
23.
Dividends to stockholders declared and unpaid
..................................
..................................
..................................
..................................
24.
Miscellaneous liabilities:
24.01
Asset valuation reserve
127,179
..................................98,699
24.02
Reinsurance in unauthorized and certi ed ($
) companies
..................................
..................................
24.03
Funds held under reinsurance treaties with unauthorized and certi
ed ($ ) reinsurers
..................................
..................................
24.04
Payable to parent, subsidiaries and a liates
..........................................................................................................................................................................
19,380,039
18,288,178
24.05
Drafts outstanding
..................................
..................................
24.06
Liability for amounts held under uninsured plans
..................................
..................................
24.07
Funds held under coinsurance
..................................
..................................
24.08
Derivatives
..................................
..................................
24.09
Payable for securities
..................................
..................................
24.10
Payable for securities lending
..................................
..................................
24.11
Capital notes $ and interest thereon $
..................................
..................................
..................................
..................................
25.
Aggregate write-ins for liabilities
12,652,566
12,236,546
26.
........................................................................................................................................................................................Total liabilities excluding Separate Accounts business (Lines 1 to 25)
38,776,550
33,162,150
27.
From Separate Accounts statement
..................................
..................................
28.
...........................................................................................................................................................................................................................................Total liabilities (Lines 26 and 27)
38,776,550
33,162,150
29.
Common capital stock
4,000,000
..................................4,000,000
30.
Preferred capital stock
..................................
..................................
31.
Aggregate write-insfor other-than-specialsurplus funds
..................................
..................................
32.
Surplus..............................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................notes
..................................
..................................
33.
Gross paid in and contributed...........................................................................................................................................................................................................................................surplus
17,500,000
17,500,000
34.
Aggregate write-ins for special surplus funds
..................................
..................................
..................................
..................................
35.
Unassigned funds (surplus)
(7,124,797)
..................................(5,221,902)
36. Less treasury stock, at cost:
36.1
shares common (value included in Line 29
$
)
..................................
..................................
36.2
shares preferred (value included in Line 30
$
)
..................................
..................................
37.
Surplus (Total Lines 31 + 32 + 33 + 34 + 35 - 36) (including $
in Separate Accounts.....................................................................................................................................Statement)
10,375,203
12,278,098
38.
...........................................................................................................................................................................................................................................Totals of Lines 29, 30 and 37
14,375,203
16,278,098
39.
Totals of Lines 28 and 38 (Page 2, Line 28, Col. 3)
........................................................................................................................................................................................
53,151,753
49,440,248
Details of Write-Ins
2501.
RESERVE FOR ESCHEATED...........................................................................................................................................................................................................................................FUNDS
12,990,220
12,548,071
2502.
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE AND OTHER LIABILITIES
........................................................................................................................................................................................
..................................(337,654)
..................................(311,525)
2503
2598.
Summary of remaining write-insfor Line 25 from over ........................................................................................................................................................................................ow page
..................................
..................................
2599.
Totals (Lines 2501 through 2503 plus 2598) (Line 25 above)
12,652,566
12,236,546
3101
3102
3103
3198.
Summary of remaining write-insfor Line 31 from over ........................................................................................................................................................................................ow page
..................................
..................................
3199.
Totals (Lines 3101 through 3103 plus 3198) (Line 31 above)
..................................
..................................
3401
3402
3403
3498.
Summary of remaining write-insfor Line 34 from over ........................................................................................................................................................................................ow page
..................................
..................................
3499.
Totals (Lines 3401 through 3403 plus 3498) (Line 34 above)
..................................
..................................
3
Quarterly Statement as of September 30, 2023 of the The Reliable Life Insurance Company
SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS
1
2
3
Current Year To
Prior Year To
Prior Year Ended
Date
Date
December 31
1.
Premiums and annuity considerations for life and accident and health contracts
..................................
..................................
..................................-
2.
Considerations for supplementary contracts with life contingencies
..................................
..................................
..................................
3.
Net investment income
..................................1,588,860
..................................943,404
..................................1,353,545
4.
Amortization of Interest Maintenance Reserve (IMR)
..................................11,023
..................................50,818
..................................67,757
5.
Separate Accounts net gain from operations excluding unrealized gains or losses
..................................
..................................
..................................
6.
Commissions and expense allowances on reinsurance ceded
..................................
..................................
..................................
7.
Reserve adjustments on reinsurance........................................................................................................................................................................................................ceded
..................................
..................................
..................................
8.
Miscellaneous Income:
8.1
Income from fees associated with investment management, administration and contract guarantees from Separate Accounts
..................................
..................................
..................................
8.2
Charges and fees for deposit..........................................................................................................................................................................................-typecontracts
..................................
..................................
..................................
8.3
Aggregate write-insfor miscellaneous income
..................................23,835
..................................(64,631)
..................................(55,125)
9.
........................................................................................................................................................................................................Totals (Lines 1 to 8.3)
1,623,719
929,591
1,366,178
10.
..................................
..................................
..................................
..................................
11.
Matured endowments (excluding guaranteed annual pure.....................................................................................................................................................endowments)
..................................
..................................
..................................
12.
...........................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................Annuity bene ts
..................................
..................................
..................................-
13.
Disability bene ts and bene ts under accident and health.....................................................................................................................................................contracts
..................................
..................................
..................................-
14.
Coupons, guaranteed annual pure endowments and similar.....................................................................................................................................................bene ts
..................................
..................................
..................................
15.
Surrender bene ts and withdrawals for life contracts
..................................
..................................
..................................
16.
Group conversions
..................................
..................................
..................................
17.
Interest and adjustments on contract or deposit-typecontract.....................................................................................................................................................funds
..................................
..................................
..................................
18.
Payments on supplementary contracts with life contingencies
..................................
..................................
..................................
19.
Increase in aggregate reserves for life and accident and health.....................................................................................................................................................contracts
..................................
..................................
..................................
20.
........................................................................................................................................................................................................Totals (Lines 10 to 19)
..................................
..................................
..................................-
21.
Commissions on premiums, annuity considerations, and deposit-type contract funds (direct business only)
..................................
..................................
..................................
22.
Commissions and expense allowances on reinsurance assumed
..................................
..................................
..................................
23.
General insurance expenses and fraternal expenses
..................................
..................................
..................................
24.
Insurance taxes, licenses and fees, excluding federal income.....................................................................................................................................................taxes
..................................
..................................
..................................
25.
Increase in loading on deferred and uncollected premiums
..................................
..................................
..................................
26.
Net transfers to or (from) Separate Accounts net of reinsurance
..................................
..................................
..................................
27.
Aggregate write-insfor deductions
..................................
..................................
..................................
28.
........................................................................................................................................................................................................Totals (Lines 20 to 27)
..................................
..................................
..................................-
29.
...............................................Net gain from operations before dividends to policyholders and federal income taxes (Line 9 minus Line 28)
..................................1,623,719
..................................929,591
..................................1,366,178
30.
Dividends to policyholders and refunds to members
..................................
..................................
..................................
31.
Net gain from operations after dividends to policyholders, refunds to members and before federal income taxes (Line 29 minus Line 30)
..................................1,623,719
..................................929,591
..................................1,366,178
32.
Federal and foreign income taxes incurred (excluding tax on capital gains)
..................................3,827,928
..................................275,170
..................................589,222
33. Net gain from operations after dividends to policyholders, refunds to members and federal income taxes and before realized capital gains
or (losses) (Line 31 minus Line........................................................................................................................................................................................................32)
..................................(2,204,210)
..................................654,421
..................................776,956
34. Net realized capital gains (losses) (excluding gains (losses) transferred to the IMR) less capital gains tax of $ 26,684 (excluding taxes of
$ (26,708) transferred to the ........................................................................................................................................................................................................IMR)
..................................(26,800)
..................................224
..................................224
35.
........................................................................................................................................................................................................Net income (Line 33 plus Line 34)
..................................(2,231,009)
..................................654,645
..................................777,180
36.
Capital and Surplus Account
Capital and surplus, December........................................................................................................................................................................................................31, prior year
16,278,098
15,511,765
15,511,765
37.
........................................................................................................................................................................................................Net income (Line 35)
..................................(2,231,009)
..................................654,645
..................................777,180
38.
Change in net unrealized capital gains (losses) less capital gains tax of $
..................................
..................................
..................................
39.
Change in net unrealized foreign exchange capital gain (loss)
..................................
..................................
..................................
40.
Change in net deferred income........................................................................................................................................................................................................tax
..................................3,475,985
..................................127,073
..................................318,651
41.
Change in nonadmitted assets
..................................(3,119,391)
..................................(277,229)
..................................(293,416)
42.
Change in liability for reinsurance in unauthorized and certi ed companies
..................................
..................................
..................................
43.
Change in reserve on account of change in valuation basis, (increase) or decrease
..................................
..................................
..................................
44.
Change in asset valuation reserve
..................................(28,480)
..................................(19,046)
..................................(36,081)
45.
Change in treasury stock
..................................
..................................
..................................
46.
Surplus (contributed to) withdrawn from Separate Accounts during period
..................................
..................................
..................................
47.
Other changes in surplus in Separate Accounts Statement
..................................
..................................
..................................
48.
Change in surplus notes
..................................
..................................
..................................
49.
Cumulative effect of changes in accounting principles
..................................
..................................
..................................
50.
Capital changes:
50.1
Paid.............................................................................................................................................................................................................................................in
..................................
..................................
..................................
50.2
Transferred from surplus (Stock..........................................................................................................................................................................................Dividend)
..................................
..................................
..................................
50.3
Transferred to surplus
..................................
..................................
..................................
51.
Surplus adjustment:
51.1
Paid.............................................................................................................................................................................................................................................in
..................................-
..................................-
..................................
51.2
Transferred to capital (Stock..........................................................................................................................................................................................Dividend)
..................................
..................................
..................................
51.3
Transferred from capital
..................................
..................................
..................................
51.4
Change in surplus as a result..........................................................................................................................................................................................of reinsurance
..................................
..................................
..................................
52.
Dividends to stockholders
..................................
..................................
..................................
53.
Aggregate write-insfor gains and losses in surplus
..................................
..................................
..................................
54.
.....................................................................................................................................................Net change in capital and surplus (Lines 37 through 53)
..................................(1,902,895)
..................................485,443
..................................766,333
55.
.....................................................................................................................................................Capital and surplus as of statement date (Lines 36 + 54)
14,375,203
15,997,208
16,278,098
Details of Write-Ins
08.301. MANAGEMENT FEE INCOME
..................................23,835
..................................(64,631)
..................................(55,125)
08.302.
...........................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................
..................................
..................................
..................................
..................................
..................................
..................................
08.303.
...........................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................
..................................
..................................
..................................
..................................
..................................
..................................
08.398. Summary of remaining write-insfor Line 8.3 from over ow.....................................................................................................................................................page
..................................
..................................
..................................
08.399
Totals (Lines 08.301 through 08.303 plus 08.398) (Line 8.3....................................................................................................................................................above)
..................................23,835
..................................(64,631)
..................................(55,125)
2701
2702
2703
2798.
Summary of remaining write-insfor Line 27 from over ow.....................................................................................................................................................page
..................................
..................................
..................................
2799.
Totals (Lines 2701 through 2703 plus 2798) (Line 27 above)
..................................
..................................
..................................
5301
5302
5303
5398.
Summary of remaining write-insfor Line 53 from over ow.....................................................................................................................................................page
..................................
..................................
..................................
5399.
Totals (Lines 5301 through 5303 plus 5398) (Line 53 above)
..................................
..................................
..................................
4
Quarterly Statement as of September 30, 2023 of the The Reliable Life Insurance Company
CASH FLOW
1
2
3
Prior Year Ended
Current Year To Date
Prior Year To Date
December 31
Cash from Operations
1.
Premiums collected net of reinsurance
......................................
(625,446)
(9,707,731)
......................................(9,675,495)
2.
Net investment income
......................................
2,506,905
912,929
......................................1,157,698
3.
Miscellaneous income
......................................
23,835
(64,631)
......................................(55,125)
4.
Total..........................................................................................................................................................(Lines 1 to 3)
1,905,295
(8,859,432)
(8,572,922)
5.
Bene t and loss related payments
......................................
127,541
(8,645,698)
......................................(8,864,828)
6.
Net transfers to Separate Accounts, Segregated Accounts and Protected Cell Accounts.
......................................
......................................
......................................
7.
Commissions, expenses paid and aggregate write-ins for deductions
......................................
(155,348)
(228,110)
......................................(529,733)
8.
Dividends paid to policyholders
......................................
......................................
......................................
9.
Federal and foreign income taxes paid (recovered) net of $ tax on capital gains (losses) .
......................................
-
388,209
......................................388,209
10.
Total (Lines 5 through 9)
......................................
(27,807)
(8,485,599)
......................................(9,006,352)
11.
Net cash from operations (Line 4.......................................................................................................minus Line 10)
1,933,101
(373,834)
433,431
Cash from Investments
12.
Proceeds from investments sold, matured or repaid:
12.1 Bonds
......................................
5,207,682
983,673
......................................983,673
12.2 Stocks
......................................
......................................
......................................
12.3 Mortgage..................................................................................................................................................loans
......................................
......................................
......................................
12.4 Real..................................................................................................................................................estate
......................................
......................................
......................................
12.5 Other invested assets
......................................
......................................
......................................
12.6 Net gains or (losses) on cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments
......................................
(116)
284
......................................284
12.7 Miscellaneous proceeds
......................................
-
......................................-
......................................-
12.8 Total investment proceeds (Lines.....12.1.........................................................................................to 12.7)
......................................
5,207,566
983,957
......................................983,957
13.
Cost of investments acquired (long-term only):
13.1 Bonds
......................................
12,405,959
5,422,432
......................................5,422,432
13.2 Stocks
......................................
......................................
......................................
13.3 Mortgage..................................................................................................................................................loans
......................................
......................................
......................................
13.4 Real..................................................................................................................................................estate
......................................
......................................
......................................
13.5 Other invested assets
......................................
......................................
......................................
13.6 Miscellaneous applications
......................................
-
......................................-
......................................-
13.7 Total investments acquired (Lines......13.1........................................................................................to 13.6)
12,405,959
5,422,432
5,422,432
14.
Net increase (or decrease) in contract loans and premium notes
......................................
......................................
......................................
15.
Net cash from investments (Line 12.8 minus Line 13.7 and Line 14)
(7,198,393)
(4,438,475)
(4,438,475)
Cash from Financing and Miscellaneous Sources
16.
Cash provided (applied):
16.1 Surplus notes, capital notes
......................................
......................................
......................................
16.2 Capital and paid in surplus, less treasury...............................................................................................stock
......................................
-
......................................-
......................................-
16.3 Borrowed..................................................................................................................................................funds
......................................
......................................
......................................
16.4 Net deposits on deposit-type contracts and other insurance liabilities
......................................
-
......................................
......................................-
16.5 Dividends to stockholders
......................................
......................................
......................................
16.6 Other cash provided (applied)
......................................
3,728,832
7,811,881
......................................10,546,305
17.
Net cash from nancing and miscellaneous sources (Line 16.1 through Line 16.4 minus Line 16.5
plus..........................................................................................................................................................Line 16.6)
......................................
3,728,832
7,811,881
......................................10,546,305
Reconciliation of Cash, Cash Equivalents and Short-Term Investments
18.
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments (Line 11, plus Lines 15 and 17) .
......................................
(1,536,459)
2,999,571
......................................6,541,261
19.
Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments:
19.1 Beginning..................................................................................................................................................of year
......................................
5,043,620
(1,497,641)
......................................(1,497,641)
19.2 End of period (Line 18 plus Line 19...1)
......................................
3,507,161
1,501,930
......................................5,043,620
Note: Supplemental disclosures of cash ow information for non-cash transactions:
............................................20.0001. NON-CASH INTERCOMPANY SETTLEMENT - BONDS
......................................
......................................
......................................
20.0002. NON-CASH INTERCOMPANY SETTLEMENT - ACCRUED INTEREST
......................................
47,931
......................................
......................................
5
Quarterly Statement as of September 30, 2023 of the The Reliable Life Insurance Company
EXHIBIT 1
DIRECT PREMIUMS AND DEPOSIT-TYPE CONTRACTS
1
2
3
Prior Year
Current Year
Prior Year To
Ended
To Date
Date
December 31
1.
Industrial............................................................................................................................................................................................life
186,261
207,204
272,518
2.
Ordinary life insurance
88,285,334
89,965,563
115,779,766
3.
Ordinary individual annuities
.........................
.........................-
.........................
4.
Credit life (group and individual)
.........................
.........................
.........................
5.
Group life insurance
.........................
.........................-
.........................
6.
Group............................................................................................................................................................................................annuities
.........................
.........................-
.........................
7.
A............................................................................................................................................................................................& H - group
.........................
.........................-
.........................
8.
A & H - credit (group and individual)
.........................
.........................
.........................
9.
A............................................................................................................................................................................................& H - other
6,399,536
6,464,537
8,627,868
10.
Aggregate of all other lines of.........................................................................................................................................business
.........................
.........................
.........................
11.
Subtotal (Lines 1 through 10)
94,871,131
96,637,304
124,680,152
12.
Fraternal (Fraternal Bene t Societies.........................................................................................................................................Only)
.........................
.........................
.........................
13.
Subtotal (Lines 11 through 12)
94,871,131
96,637,304
124,680,152
14.
Deposit-typecontracts
.........................
.........................
.........................
15.
Total (Lines 13 and 14)
94,871,131
96,637,304
124,680,152
Details of Write-Ins
1001.
............................................................................................................................................................................................
.........................
.........................
.........................
1002.
............................................................................................................................................................................................
.........................
.........................
.........................
1003.
............................................................................................................................................................................................
.........................
.........................
.........................
1098. Summary of remaining write-insfor Line 10 from over ow page
.........................
.........................
.........................
1099. Totals (Lines 1001 through 1003 plus 1098) (Line 10 above)
.........................
.........................
.........................
6
Quarterly Statement as of September 30, 2023 of the The Reliable Life Insurance Company
Notes to the Financial Statements
1. Summary of Signi cant Accounting Policies and Going Concern
- Accounting Practices
The nancial statements of The Reliable Life Insurance Company (the "Company") are presented on the basis of accounting practices prescribed or permitted by the Department of Insurance of the State of Missouri ("MDOI").
The MDOI recognizes only statutory accounting practices prescribed or permitted by the state of Missouri for determining and reporting the nancial condition and results of operations of an insurance company, for determining its solvency under the Missouri Insurance Law. The National Association of Insurance Commissioners' ("NAIC") Accounting Practices and Procedures Manual, ("NAIC SAP") has been adopted as a component of prescribed or permitted practices by the state of Missouri. The Company has not adopted prescribed accounting practices that differ from those found in NAIC SAP.
SSAP #
F/S Page
F/S Line #
09/30/2023
12/31/2022
Net Income
(1) State basis (Page 4, Line 35, Columns.........................................................1 & 3)
........................XXX
........................XXX
........................XXX
$
(2,231,009)
$
..............................777,180
- State prescribed practices that are an increase / (decrease) from NAIC SAP:
- State permitted practices that are an increase / (decrease) from NAIC SAP:
(4)
|NAIC SAP (1-2-3=4)
........................XXX
........................XXX
........................XXX
$
(2,231,009)
$
777,180
Surplus
(5)
State basis (Page 3, Line 38, Columns.........................................................1 & 2)
........................XXX
........................XXX
........................XXX
$
14,375,203
$
16,278,098
- State prescribed practices that are an increase / (decrease) from NAIC SAP:
- State permitted practices that are an increase / (decrease) from NAIC SAP:
|(8) NAIC SAP (5-6-7=8)
........................XXX
........................XXX
........................XXX
$
14,375,203
$
16,278,098
- Accounting Policy
Life insurance premiums are recognized as revenue when either due or on a policy anniversary basis depending on the actuarial method used to calculate the reserves for future policy bene ts. Accident and health premiums are earned over the period to which the premiums relate. Expenses incurred in connection with acquiring new insurance business are expensed when incurred.
In addition, the Company uses the following accounting policies:
- Bonds with an NAIC designation of 1 through 5, including loan-backed and structured securities ("LBSS") are reported at amortized cost using the effective yield method. Bonds with a NAIC designation of 6 are carried at the lower of amortized cost or fair value with the difference
re ected in unassigned surplus as unrealized capital loss.
- Bonds with an NAIC designation of 1 through 5, including loan-backed and structured securities ("LBSS") are reported at amortized cost using the effective yield method. Bonds with a NAIC designation of 6 are carried at the lower of amortized cost or fair value with the difference
- Loan-backedsecurities are stated at either amortized cost or the lower of amortized cost or fair market value. The retrospective adjustment method is used to value all securities except for interest only securities or securities where the yield had become negative, that are valued using the prospective method.
- Going Concern - Not Applicable
- Accounting Changes and Corrections of Errors - No Signi cant Changes
- Business Combinations and Goodwill - Not Applicable
- Discontinued Operations - Not Applicable
- Investments
- Loan-BackedSecurities - Not Applicable
- Dollar Repurchase Agreements and/or Securities Lending Transactions - Not Applicable
- Repurchase Agreements Transactions Accounted for as Secured Borrowing - Not Applicable
- Reverse Repurchase Agreements Transactions Accounted for as Secured Borrowing - Not Applicable
- Repurchase Agreements Transactions Accounted for as a Sale - Not Applicable
- Reverse Repurchase Agreements Transactions Accounted for as a Sale - Not Applicable
- Working Capital Finance Investments - Not Applicable
- Offsetting and Netting of Assets and Liabilities - Not Applicable
R. Reporting Entity's Share of Cash Pool by Asset type - Not Applicable
- Joint Ventures, Partnerships and Limited Liability Companies - Not Applicable
- Investment Income - No Signi cant Changes
- Derivative Instruments - Not Applicable
- Income Taxes - No Signi cant Changes
10. Information Concerning Parent, Subsidiaries, A liates and Other Related Parties
- The Company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of United Insurance Company of America ("United"), an Illinois domiciled insurer. United is a wholly- owned subsidiary of Kemper Corporation ("Kemper"), a Delaware corporation.
- Detail of Related Party Transactions - Not Applicable
7
Quarterly Statement as of September 30, 2023 of the The Reliable Life Insurance Company
Notes to the Financial Statements
- Debt - Not Applicable
- Retirement Plans, Deferred Compensation, Postemployment Bene ts and Compensated Absences and Other Postretirement Bene t Plans - Not Applicable
- Capital and Surplus, Dividend Restrictions and Quasi-Reorganizations - No Signi cant Changes
- Liabilities, Contingencies and Assessments - No Signi cant Changes
- Leases - No Signi cant Changes
- Information About Financial Instruments With Off-Balance-Sheet Risk And Financial Instruments With Concentrations of Credit Risk - Not Applicable
- Sale, Transfer and Servicing of Financial Assets and Extinguishments of Liabilities - Not Applicable
- Gain or Loss to the Reporting Entity from Uninsured Plans and the Uninsured Portion of Partially Insured Plans - Not Applicable
- Direct Premium Written/Produced by Managing General Agents/Third Party Administrators - Not Applicable
- Fair Value Measurements A. Fair Value Measurement
Fair value is de ned per SSAP 101R as the price that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. The Company is responsible for the determination of fair value of nancial assets and liabilities, including the supporting assumptions and methodologies, and uses independent third-party valuation service providers, broker quotes and internal pricing methods to determine fair values. The Company obtains or estimates only one single quote or price for each nancial instrument.
The Company uses a hierarchical framework for inputs to determine fair value which prioritizes the use of observable inputs and minimizes the use of unobservable inputs. Additionally, the Company categorizes fair value measurements based on the lowest level of input that is considered to be signi cant to the entire measurement. Assets measured and reported at fair value are categorized as follows:
Level 1: Unadjusted quoted prices for identical assets or liabilities in an active market.
Level 2: Observable inputs other than Level 1: (a) quoted prices for similar assets or liabilities in active markets; (b) quoted prices for identical or similar assets or liabilities in markets that are not active; or (c) valuation models whose inputs are observable, directly or indirectly, for substantially the full term of the asset or liability.
Level 3: Assets and liabilities whose values are based on prices or valuation techniques that require inputs that are both unobservable and signi cant to the overall fair value measurement. Unobservable inputs re ect the Company's estimates of the assumptions that market participants would use in valuing the assets and liabilities.
(1) Fair value measurements at reporting date
Net Asset Value
Description for each class of asset or liability
Level 1
Level 2
Level 3
(NAV)
Total
a.
Assets at fair value
Cash Equivalents - US Government
$
1,993,251
$
$
$
$
1,993,251
Cash Equivalents - Other Money Market Mutual Funds
2,078,257
............................
............................
............................
2,078,257
Total assets at fair value/NAV
$
4,071,508
$
$
$
$
4,071,508
b.
Liabilities at fair value
Total liabilities at fair value
$
$
$
$
$
- Fair value measurements in Level 3 of the fair value hierarchy - Not Applicable
- At the end of each reporting period, the Company evaluates whether or not any event has occurred, or circumstances have changed that would cause an instrument to be transferred into or out of Level 3. Transfers into Level 3 are generally as a result of securities reported at amortized cost in the prior period that are being reported at market value in the current period. Likewise, transfers out of Level 3 are generally as a result of securities reported at market value in the prior period that are being reported at amortized cost in the current period.
- The fair value hierarchy by level is designed to distinguish between inputs that are observable in the marketplace, which are therefore more objective, and those that are unobservable, which are more subjective. This leveling helps to indicate the relative subjectivity and reliability of the fair value measurements.
- Derivatives - Not Applicable
- Other Fair Value Disclosures - Not Applicable
- Fair Values for All Financial Instruments by Level 1, 2 and 3
Aggregate fair value for all
nancial instruments and the level within the fair value hierarchy in which the fair value measurements in their entirety
fall.
Aggregate Fair
Net Asset Value
Not Practicable
Type of Financial Instrument
Value
Admitted Assets
Level 1
Level 2
Level 3
(NAV)
(Carrying Value)
Bonds
$
37,171,884
$
50,530,908
$
14,382,666
$
22,789,218
$
$
$
Cash...................................................................Equivalents
4,071,508
4,071,508
4,071,508
..........................
..........................
..........................
..........................
Surplus...................................................................Notes
..........................
611,436
1,115,424
..........................
611,436
..........................
..........................
..........................
..........................
- Not Practicable to Estimate Fair Value - Not Applicable
- Nature and Risk of Investments Reported at NAV - Not Applicable
21. Other Items - Not Applicable
7.1
Quarterly Statement as of September 30, 2023 of the The Reliable Life Insurance Company
Notes to the Financial Statements
22. Events Subsequent
Subsequent events have been considered through November 10, 2023 for the statutory nancial statements issued on November 13, 2023 with no other events occurring.
- Reinsurance - No Signi cant Changes
- Retrospectively Rated Contracts & Contracts Subject to Redetermination - Not Applicable
- Change in Incurred Losses and Loss Adjustment Expenses
-
Reasons for Changes in the Provision for Incurred Loss and Loss Adjustment Expenses Attributable to Insured Events of Prior Years
The Company had no signi cant development in reserves for incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses attributed to insured events of prior years.
- Signi cant Changes in Methodologies and Assumptions Used in Calculating the Liability for Unpaid Losses and Loss Adjustment Expenses Original estimates are increased or decreased as additional information becomes known regarding individual claims.
- Reasons for Changes in the Provision for Incurred Loss and Loss Adjustment Expenses Attributable to Insured Events of Prior Years
- Intercompany Pooling Arrangements - Not Applicable
- Structured Settlements - Not Applicable
- Health Care Receivables - Not Applicable
- Participating Policies - Not Applicable
- Premium De ciency Reserves - Not Applicable
- Reserves for Life Contracts and Annuity Contracts - No Signi cant Changes
- Analysis of Annuity Actuarial Reserves and Deposit Type Contract Liabilities by Withdrawal Characteristics - No Signi cant Changes
- Analysis of Life Actuarial Reserves by Withdrawal Characteristics - No Signi cant Changes
- Premiums and Annuity Considerations Deferred and Uncollected - Not Applicable
- Separate Accounts - Not Applicable
- Loss/Claim Adjustment Expenses - Not Applicable
7.2
Quarterly Statement as of September 30, 2023 of the The Reliable Life Insurance Company
GENERAL INTERROGATORIES
PART 1 - COMMON INTERROGATORIES
GENERAL
1.1
Did the reporting entity experience any material transactions requiring the
ling of Disclosure of Material Transactions with the State of
1.2
Domicile, as required by the Model.......................................................................................................................................................................................................................Act?
NO
If yes, has the report been led with the domiciliary state?
2.1 Has any change been made during the year of this statement in the charter, by-laws, articles of incorporation, or deed of settlement of
2.2
the reporting entity?
NO
If yes, date of change:
3.1
Is the reporting entity a member of an Insurance Holding Company System consisting of two or more a
liated persons, one or more of
which is an insurer?
YES
3.2
If yes, complete Schedule Y, Parts 1 and 1A.
Have there been any substantial changes in the organizational chart since the prior quarter.................................................................................................................end?
NO
3.3 If the response to 3.2 is yes, provide a brief description of those changes.
...........................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................
3.4
Is the reporting entity publicly traded or a member of a publicly traded group?
YES
3.5
If the response to 3.4 is yes, provide the CIK (Central Index Key) code issued by the SEC for the entity/group.
..................................... 0000860748
4.1
Has the reporting entity been a party to a merger or consolidation during the period covered by this statement?
..............................................................NO
4.2 If yes, provide the name of entity, NAIC Company Code, and state of domicile (use two letter state abbreviation) for any entity that has ceased to exist as a result of the merger or consolidation.
1
2
3
Name of Entity
NAIC Company Code
State of Domicile
.......................................................................................................................................................
.........................................................
.........................................................
5. If the reporting entity is subject to a management agreement, including third-party administrator(s), managing general agent(s), attorney-
in-fact, or similar agreement, have there been any signi cant changes regarding the terms of the agreement or principals involved?
.........................NO
If yes, attach an explanation.
6.1
...........................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................
12/31/2018
State as of what date the latest
nancial examination of the reporting entity was made or is being made.
.....................................
12/31/2018
6.2
State the as of date that the latest nancial examination report became available from either the state of domicile or the reporting entity.
6.3
This date should be the date of the examined balance sheet and not the date the report was completed or released. ..................................... 12/31/2018
State as of what date the latest
nancial examination report became available to other states or the public from either the state of
domicile or the reporting entity. This is the release date or completion date of the examination report and not the date of the examination
(balance sheet date).
..............................................................................................................................................................................................
07/10/2020
6.4 By what department or departments? MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF........................................................................................................................................................................................................................INSURANCE
6.5
Have all nancial statement adjustments within the latest nancial examination report been accounted for in a subsequent
nancial
6.6
statement led with Departments?
N/A
Have all of the recommendations within the latest nancial examination report been complied.................................................................................................................with?
N/A
7.1 Has this reporting entity had any Certi cates of Authority, licenses or registrations (including corporate registration, if applicable)
suspended or revoked by any governmental entity during the reporting period?
.................................................................................................................NO
7.2 If yes, give full information
...........................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................
8.1 Is the company a subsidiary of a bank holding company regulated by the Federal Reserve.................................................................................................................Board?
NO
8.2 If response to 8.1 is yes, please identify the name of the bank holding company.
NA...........................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................
8.3
Is the company a
liated with one or more banks, thrifts or securities
rms?
NO
8.4
If response to 8.3 is yes, please provide below the names and location (city and state of the main o ce) of any a
liates regulated by a
federal regulatory services agency [i.e. the Federal Reserve Board (FRB), the O3ce of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), the Federal
Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC)] and identify the a liates primary federal
regulator.
1
2
3
4
5
6
A
liate Name
Location (City, State)
FRB
OCC
FDIC
SEC
..................................................................................
..................................................................................
.........................
.........................
.........................
.........................
9.1
Are the senior o
cers (principal executive o
cer, principal nancial o
cer, principal accounting o
cer or controller, or persons
performing similar functions) of the reporting entity subject to a code of ethics, which includes the following standards?
YES
- Honest and ethical conduct, including the ethical handling of actual or apparent con icts of interest between personal and professional relationships;
(b) Full, fair, accurate, timely and understandable disclosure in the periodic reports required to be led by the reporting entity;
- Compliance with applicable governmental laws, rules and regulations;
- The prompt internal reporting of violations to an appropriate person or persons identi ed in the code; and
- Accountability for adherence to the code.
9.11 If the response to 9.1 is No, please explain:
NA...........................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................
9.2 Has the code of ethics for senior managers been amended?
NO
9.21 If the response to 9.2 is Yes, provide information related to amendment(s).
NA...........................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................
9.3 Have any provisions of the code of ethics been waived for any of the speci ed o cers?
NO
9.31 If the response to 9.3 is Yes, provide the nature of any waiver(s).
NA...........................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................
FINANCIAL
10.1
Does the reporting entity report any amounts due from parent, subsidiaries or a liates on Page 2 of this statement?
..............................................................
YES
10.2
If yes, indicate any amounts receivable from parent included in the Page 2 amount:
$
-
8
