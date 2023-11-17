*12998202320100103*
PROPERTY AND CASUALTY COMPANIES - ASSOCIATION EDITION
QUARTERLY STATEMENT
AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2023
OF THE CONDITION AND AFFAIRS OF THE
UNION NATIONAL FIRE INSURANCE COMPANY
NAIC Group Code
0215 0215 NAIC Company Code
12998 Employer's ID Number 72............................................-6019774
(Current) (Prior)
Organized under the Laws of
LA
State of Domicile or Port of Entry
LA
Country of Domicile
US
Incorporated/Organized
03/21/1960
Commenced Business
05/23/1960
Statutory Home O3ce
3636 S. SHERWOOD FOREST.....................................BLVD
BATON ROUGE, LA, US 70816
Main Administrative O3ce
200 EAST RANDOLPH STREET, STE. 3300
CHICAGO, IL, US 60601
630-645-7750
(Telephone Number)
Mail................................................................Address
200 EAST RANDOLPH STREET, STE. 3300
CHICAGO, IL, US 60601
Primary Location of Books and
Records
200 EAST RANDOLPH STREET, STE. 3300
CHICAGO, IL, US 60601
630-645-7750
Internet Website Address
KEMPER.COM
(Telephone Number)
Statutory Statement Contact
HANNAH LEE ANDREWS
312-661-4564
(Telephone Number)
KHSCSTATREPORTING@KEMPER..........COM
314-819-4789
(E-Mail Address)
(Fax Number)
OFFICERS
JENNIFER MARIE KOPPS-WAGNER, SECRETARY
CHRISTOPHER WADE FLINT#, PRESIDENT
CHRISTIAN ALBERT DANCER, TREASURER
.................................................................................................................
DIRECTORS OR TRUSTEES
...................................................
JOHN MICHAEL BOSCHELLI
...................................................CHRISTOPHER WADE FLINT#
...................................................
TROY JOHNATHAN MCGILL
...................................................MAXWELL THOMAS MINDAK
...................................................
CHRISTOPHER LAMONT MOSES
...................................................FREDERICK GEORGE STUCKEL#
State of
MISSOURI
County of
ST................................................................. LOUIS
SS
The o cers of this reporting entity being duly sworn, each depose and say that they are the described o cers of said reporting entity, and that on the reporting period stated above, all of the herein described assets were the absolute property of the said reporting entity, free and clear from any liens or claims thereon, except as herein stated, and that this statement, together with related exhibits, schedules and explanations therein contained, annexed or referred to, is a full and true statement of all the assets and liabilities and of the condition and affairs of the said reporting entity as of the reporting period stated above, and of its income and deductions therefrom for the period ended, and have been completed in accordance with the NAIC Annual Statement Instructions and Accounting Practices and Procedures manual except to the extent that: (1) state law may differ; or, (2) that state rules or regulations require differences in reporting not related to accounting practices and procedures, according to the best of their information, knowledge and belief, respectively. Furthermore, the scope of this attestation by the described o cers also includes the related corresponding electronic ling with the NAIC, when required, that is an exact copy (except for formatting differences due to electronic ling) of the enclosed statement. The electronic ling may be requested by various regulators in lieu of or in addition to the enclosed statement.
x
CHRISTOPHER WADE FLINT
PRESIDENT
Subscribed and sworn to before me
this
day of
x
x
x
JENNIFER MARIE KOPPS-WAGNER
CHRISTIAN ALBERT DANCER
SECRETARY
TREASURER
a. Is this an original
ling? Yes
b. If no:
- State the amendment number:
- Date led:
- Number of pages attached:
Quarterly Statement as of September 30, 2023 of the Union National Fire Insurance Company
ASSETS
Current Statement Date
4
1
2
3
Net Admitted
December 31
Nonadmitted
Assets
Prior Year Net
Assets
Assets
(Cols. 1 - 2)
Admitted Assets
1.
............................................................................................................................................Bonds
7,363,859
7,363,859
7,367,305
2.
Stocks:
2.1
Preferred.................................................................................................................................stocks
............................... ...............................
...............................
................................
2.2
Common stocks
............................... ...............................
...............................
................................
3.
Mortgage loans on real estate:
3.1
First.................................................................................................................................liens
............................... ...............................
...............................
................................
3.2
Other than rst liens
............................... ...............................
...............................
................................
4. Real estate:
4.1
Properties occupied by the company (less $
encumbrances)
4.2
Properties held for the production of income (less $
encumbrances)
4.3
Properties held for sale (less $
encumbrances)
........................... ............................... ............................... ............................... ................................
5. Cash ($ 66,380), cash equivalents ($ 625,150) and short-term investments
(............................................................................................................................................$ )
...............................691,530
...............................691,530
................................756,499
6.
Contract loans (including $
premium notes)
............................... ...............................
...............................
................................
7.
Derivatives
............................... ...............................
...............................
................................
8.
Other invested assets
.........................................................................................
............................... ...............................
...............................
................................
9.
Receivables for securities
.........................................................................................
............................... ...............................
...............................
................................
10.
Securities lending reinvested collateral assets
............................... ...............................
...............................
................................
11.
Aggregate write-insfor invested.........................................................................................assets
............................... ...............................
...............................
................................
12.
......................................Subtotals, cash and invested assets (Lines 1 to 11)
8,055,389
8,055,389
8,123,804
13.
Title plants less $
charged off (for Title insurers only)
............................... ...............................
...............................
................................
14.
Investment income due and accrued
...............................90,089
...............................90,089
................................84,361
15. Premiums and considerations:
15.1
Uncollected premiums and agents' balances in the course of collection
...............................309,873
...............................309,873
................................305,315
15.2
Deferred premiums, agents' balances and installments booked but
deferred and not yet due (including $
earned but unbilled premiums)
............................... ...............................
...............................
................................
15.3
Accrued retrospective premiums ($
) and contracts subject to
redetermination ($ )
............................... ...............................
...............................
................................
16. Reinsurance:
16.1 Amounts recoverable from reinsurers
273,857
...............................
...............................273,857
................................255,926
16.2 Funds held by or deposited with reinsured companies
...............................
...............................
...............................
................................
16.3 Other amounts receivable under reinsurance contracts
310,333
...............................
...............................310,333
................................435,846
17.
Amounts receivable relating to uninsured plans
...............................
...............................
...............................
................................
18.1
Current federal and foreign income tax recoverable and interest thereon
...............................
...............................
................................
18.2
Net deferred tax asset
2,806
...............................2,805
...............................1
................................-
19.
Guaranty funds receivable or.........................................................................................on deposit
...............................
...............................
...............................
................................
20.
Electronic data processing equipment and software
...............................
...............................
...............................
................................
21.
Furniture and equipment, including health care delivery assets......................................($
)
...............................
...............................
...............................
................................
22.
Net adjustment in assets and liabilities due to foreign exchange......................................rates
...............................
................................
23.
Receivables from parent, subsidiaries and a liates
536,534
...............................
...............................536,534
................................446,493
24.
Health care ($ ) and other amounts receivable
...............................
...............................
...............................
................................
25.
Aggregate write-ins for other-than-invested assets
188,133
...............................
...............................188,133
................................124,728
26.
Total assets excluding Separate Accounts, Segregated Accounts and
Protected Cell Accounts (Lines.........................................................................................12 to 25)
9,767,014
...............................2,805
9,764,209
9,776,473
27.
From Separate Accounts, Segregated Accounts and Protected Cell Accounts
...............................
...............................
................................
28.
.........................................................................................Total (Lines 26 and 27)
9,767,014
2,805
9,764,209
9,776,473
Details of Write-Ins
1101.
............................................................................................................................................
...............................
...............................
...............................
................................
1102.
............................................................................................................................................
...............................
...............................
...............................
................................
1103.
............................................................................................................................................
...............................
...............................
...............................
................................
1198. Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 11 from over ow......................................page
...............................
...............................
...............................
................................
1199. Totals (Lines 1101 through 1103 plus 1198) (Line 11 above)
...............................
...............................
...............................
................................
2501. Premium Tax Receivable
180,491
...............................
...............................180,491
................................117,822
2502. Other............................................................................................................................................Assets
7,642
...............................
...............................7,642
................................6,906
2503.
............................................................................................................................................
...............................
...............................
...............................
................................
2598. Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 25 from over ow......................................page
...............................
...............................
...............................
................................
2599. Totals (Lines 2501 through 2503 plus 2598) (Line 25 above)
188,133
...............................
...............................188,133
................................124,728
2
Quarterly Statement as of September 30, 2023 of the Union National Fire Insurance Company
LIABILITIES, SURPLUS AND OTHER FUNDS
1
2
Current
December 31,
Statement Date
Prior Year
1.
Losses (current accident year $ )
..............................
..............................-
2.
Reinsurance payable on paid losses and loss adjustment expenses
..............................
..............................
3.
Loss adjustment expenses
..............................
..............................
4.
Commissions payable, contingent commissions and other......................................................................................................similar charges
..............................
..............................
5.
Other expenses (excluding taxes, licenses and fees)
......................................................................................................
..............................41,290
..............................60,517
6.
Taxes, licenses and fees (excluding federal and foreign income......................................................................................................taxes)
..............................7,236
..............................30,984
7.1
Current federal and foreign income taxes (including $
on realized capital gains (losses))
..............................33,995
..............................14,745
7.2
Net deferred tax liability
..............................
..............................1,063
8.
Borrowed money $
and interest thereon $
......................................................................................................
..............................
..............................
9. Unearned premiums (after deducting unearned premiums for ceded reinsurance of $ 316,814 and including
warranty reserves of $
and accrued accident and health experience rating refunds including $
for medical
loss ratio rebate per the Public Health Service Act)
..............................
10.
Advance premium
.........................................................................................................................................................
..............................170,622
..............................128,492
11.
Dividends declared and unpaid:
11.1
Stockholders
..............................
..............................
11.2
Policyholders
..............................
..............................
12.
Ceded reinsurance premiums payable (net of ceding commissions)
1,235,258
1,227,154
13.
Funds held by company under reinsurance treaties
..............................
14.
Amounts withheld or retained by company for account of others
..............................
15.
Remittances and items not allocated
..............................6,438
..............................16,142
16.
Provision for reinsurance (including $
certi ed)
..............................
17.
Net adjustments in assets and liabilities due to foreign exchange......................................................................................................rates
..............................
18.
Drafts outstanding
.........................................................................................................................................................
..............................
..............................
19.
Payable to parent, subsidiaries.........................................................................................................................................................and a
liates
1,233,946
1,420,847
20.
Derivatives
..............................
..............................
21.
Payable for securities
.........................................................................................................................................................
..............................
..............................
22.
Payable for securities lending
..............................
..............................
23.
Liability for amounts held under uninsured plans
..............................
24.
Capital notes $
and interest.........................................................................................................................................................thereon $
..............................
25.
Aggregate write-insfor liabilities
..............................228,616
..............................235,338
26.
Total liabilities excluding protected cell liabilities (Lines 1 through......................................................................................................25)
2,957,402
3,135,283
27.
Protected cell liabilities
.........................................................................................................................................................
..............................
..............................
28.
Total liabilities (Lines 26 and.........................................................................................................................................................27)
2,957,402
3,135,283
29.
Aggregate write-insfor special.........................................................................................................................................................surplus funds
..............................
30.
Common capital stock
.........................................................................................................................................................
2,500,000
2,500,000
31.
Preferred capital stock
.........................................................................................................................................................
..............................
..............................
32.
Aggregate write-insfor other-than-specialsurplus funds
..............................
33.
Surplus............................................................................................................................................................................................................notes
..............................
..............................
34.
Gross paid in and contributed.........................................................................................................................................................surplus
3,310,167
3,310,167
35.
Unassigned funds (surplus)
..............................996,640
..............................831,024
36. Less treasury stock, at cost:
36.1
shares common (value included in Line 30
$
)
..............................
..............................
36.2
shares preferred (value included in Line 31
$
)
..............................
..............................
......................................................................................................37. Surplus as regards policyholders (Lines 29 to 35, less 36)
6,806,807
6,641,191
.........................................................................................................................................................38. Totals (Page 2, Line 28, Col. 3)
9,764,209
9,776,473
Details of Write-Ins
2501. Reserve for Escheated Funds
..............................228,616
..............................235,338
2502
..............................
..............................
2503
..............................
..............................
2598. Summary of remaining write-insfor Line 25 from over ow......................................................................................................page
..............................
..............................
2599. Totals (Lines 2501 through 2503 plus 2598) (Line 25 above)
..............................228,616
..............................235,338
2901
..............................
..............................
2902
..............................
..............................
2903
..............................
..............................
2998. Summary of remaining write-insfor Line 29 from over ow......................................................................................................page
..............................
..............................
2999. Totals (Lines 2901 through 2903 plus 2998) (Line 29 above)
..............................
..............................
3201
..............................
..............................
3202
..............................
..............................
3203
..............................
..............................
3298. Summary of remaining write-insfor Line 32 from over ow......................................................................................................page
..............................
..............................
3299. Totals (Lines 3201 through 3203 plus 3298) (Line 32 above)
..............................
..............................
3
Quarterly Statement as of September 30, 2023 of the Union National Fire Insurance Company
STATEMENT OF INCOME
1
2
3
Prior Year Ended
Current Year to Date
Prior Year to Date
December 31
Underwriting Income
1. Premiums earned:
1.1.
Direct (written $ 9,854,864)
......................................9,855,454
......................................10,824,565
......................................14,175,933
1.2.
Assumed (written $ )
......................................
......................................
......................................
1.3.
Ceded (written $ 9,854,864)
......................................9,855,454
......................................10,824,565
......................................14,175,933
1.4
Net............................................................................................................................................(written $ )
......................................-
......................................-
......................................-
Deductions:
2. Losses incurred (current accident year $ ):
2.1
Direct
......................................2,423,340
......................................3,928,777
......................................4,618,619
2.2
Assumed
......................................
......................................
......................................
2.3
Ceded
......................................2,423,340
......................................3,928,777
......................................4,618,619
2.4
Net
......................................-
......................................-
......................................-
3.
Loss adjustment expenses incurred
......................................
......................................
......................................-
4.
Other underwriting expenses incurred
......................................
......................................
......................................-
5.
Aggregate write-insfor underwriting....................................................................................................deductions
......................................
......................................
......................................
6.
Total underwriting deductions (Lines....................................................................................................2 through 5)
......................................-
......................................-
......................................-
7.
Net income of protected cells
......................................
......................................
......................................
8.
.................................................Net underwriting gain (loss) (Line 1 minus Line 6 + Line 7)
......................................-
......................................-
......................................-
Investment Income
9.
Net investment income earned
......................................184,137
......................................142,414
......................................194,201
10.
Net realized capital gains (losses) less capital gains tax of $ (70)
......................................(265)
......................................
......................................
11.
....................................................................................................Net investment gain (loss) (Lines 9 + 10)
......................................183,872
......................................142,414
......................................194,201
Other Income
12. Net gain or (loss) from agents' or premium balances charged off (amount recovered $
amount charged off $ )
......................................
......................................
......................................
13.
Finance and service charges not included in premiums
......................................
......................................
......................................
14.
Aggregate write-insfor miscellaneous....................................................................................................income
......................................
......................................
......................................
15.
....................................................................................................Total other income (Lines 12 through 14)
......................................
......................................
......................................
16.
Net income before dividends to policyholders, after capital gains tax and before all other federal
and foreign income taxes (Lines 8....................................................................................................+ 11 + 15)
......................................183,872
......................................142,414
......................................194,201
17.
Dividends to policyholders
......................................
......................................
......................................
18.
Net income, after dividends to policyholders, after capital gains tax and before all other federal
and foreign income taxes (Line 16....................................................................................................minus Line 17)
......................................183,872
......................................142,414
......................................194,201
19.
Federal and foreign income taxes....................................................................................................incurred
......................................19,320
......................................8,394
......................................2,068
20.
....................................................................................................Net income (Line 18 minus Line 19) (to Line 22)
......................................164,552
......................................134,020
......................................192,132
21.
Capital and Surplus Account
Surplus as regards policyholders, December 31 prior year
......................................6,641,191
......................................6,521,103
......................................6,521,103
22.
Net income (from Line 20)
......................................164,552
......................................134,020
......................................192,132
23.
Net transfers (to) from Protected....................................................................................................Cell accounts
......................................
......................................
......................................
24.
Change in net unrealized capital gains or (losses) less capital gains.................................................tax of $ 0
......................................
......................................
......................................
25.
Change in net unrealized foreign exchange capital gain (loss)
......................................
......................................
......................................
26.
Change in net deferred income tax
......................................1,715
......................................(4,741)
......................................(16,200)
27.
Change in nonadmitted assets
......................................(651)
......................................3,045
......................................4,156
28.
Change in provision for reinsurance
......................................
......................................
......................................
29.
Change in surplus notes
......................................
......................................
......................................
30.
Surplus (contributed to) withdrawn from protected cells
......................................
......................................
......................................
31.
Cumulative effect of changes in accounting principles
......................................
......................................
......................................
32.
Capital changes:
32.1. Paid............................................................................................................................................in
......................................
......................................
......................................
32.2. Transferred from surplus (Stock Dividend)
......................................
......................................
......................................
32.3. Transferred to surplus
......................................
......................................
......................................
33.
Surplus adjustments:
33.1. ............................................................................................................................................Paid in
......................................-
......................................-
......................................-
33.2. Transferred to capital (Stock Dividend)
......................................
......................................
......................................
33.3. Transferred from capital
......................................
......................................
......................................
34.
Net remittances from or (to) Home....................................................................................................O ce
......................................
......................................
......................................
35.
Dividends to stockholders
......................................
......................................
......................................(60,000)
36.
Change in treasury stock
......................................
......................................
......................................
37.
Aggregate write-insfor gains and....................................................................................................losses in surplus
......................................
......................................
......................................
38.
.................................................Change in surplus as regards policyholders (Lines 22 through 37)
......................................165,616
......................................132,324
......................................120,088
39.
.................................................Surplus as regards policyholders, as of statement date (Lines 21 plus 38)
......................................6,806,807
......................................6,653,427
......................................6,641,191
Details of Write-Ins
0501.
.......................................................................................................................................................
......................................
......................................
......................................
0502.
.......................................................................................................................................................
......................................
......................................
......................................
0503.
.......................................................................................................................................................
......................................
......................................
......................................
0598.
Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 5 from over ow page
......................................
......................................
......................................
0599.
Totals (Lines 0501 through 0503 plus 0598) (Line 5 above)
......................................
......................................
......................................
1401.
.......................................................................................................................................................
......................................
......................................
......................................
1402.
.......................................................................................................................................................
......................................
......................................
......................................
1403.
.......................................................................................................................................................
......................................
......................................
......................................
1498.
Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 14 from over ow page
......................................
......................................
......................................
1499.
Totals (Lines 1401 through 1403 plus 1498) (Line 14 above)
......................................
......................................
......................................
3701.
.......................................................................................................................................................
......................................
......................................
......................................
3702.
.......................................................................................................................................................
......................................
......................................
......................................
3703.
.......................................................................................................................................................
......................................
......................................
......................................
3798.
Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 37 from over ow page
......................................
......................................
......................................
3799.
Totals (Lines 3701 through 3703 plus 3798) (Line 37 above)
......................................
......................................
......................................
4
Quarterly Statement as of September 30, 2023 of the Union National Fire Insurance Company
CASH FLOW
1
2
3
Prior Year Ended
Current Year To Date
Prior Year To Date
December 31
Cash from Operations
1.
Premiums collected net of reinsurance
......................................
(25,483)
......................................(291,648)
......................................(353,588)
2.
Net investment income
......................................
238,179
......................................202,272
......................................283,013
3.
Miscellaneous income
......................................
-
......................................-
......................................-
4.
Total..........................................................................................................................................................(Lines 1 to 3)
212,696
(89,376)
(70,575)
5.
Bene t and loss related payments
......................................
(2,023)
......................................(881,914)
......................................(922,132)
6.
Net transfers to Separate Accounts, Segregated Accounts and Protected Cell Accounts.
......................................
......................................
......................................
7.
Commissions, expenses paid and aggregate write-ins for deductions
......................................
(133,742)
......................................60,867
......................................(33,254)
8.
Dividends paid to policyholders
......................................
......................................
......................................
9.
Federal and foreign income taxes paid (recovered) net of $ tax on capital gains (losses) .
......................................
-
......................................19,292
......................................19,293
10.
Total (Lines 5 through 9)
......................................
(135,766)
......................................(801,755)
......................................(936,092)
11.
Net cash from operations (Line 4.......................................................................................................minus Line 10)
348,461
712,379
865,517
Cash from Investments
12.
Proceeds from investments sold, matured or repaid:
12.1 Bonds
......................................
1,031,613
......................................
......................................
12.2 Stocks
......................................
......................................
......................................
12.3 Mortgage..................................................................................................................................................loans
......................................
......................................
......................................
12.4 Real..................................................................................................................................................estate
......................................
......................................
......................................
12.5 Other invested assets
......................................
......................................
......................................
12.6 Net gains or (losses) on cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments
......................................
......................................
......................................
12.7 Miscellaneous proceeds
......................................
-
......................................-
......................................-
12.8 Total investment proceeds (Lines.....12.1.........................................................................................to 12.7)
......................................
1,031,613
......................................-
......................................-
13.
Cost of investments acquired (long-term only):
13.1 Bonds
......................................
1,088,270
......................................
......................................475,000
13.2 Stocks
......................................
......................................
......................................
13.3 Mortgage..................................................................................................................................................loans
......................................
......................................
......................................
13.4 Real..................................................................................................................................................estate
......................................
......................................
......................................
13.5 Other invested assets
......................................
......................................
......................................
13.6 Miscellaneous applications
......................................
-
......................................-
......................................-
13.7 Total investments acquired (Lines......13.1........................................................................................to 13.6)
1,088,270
-
475,000
14.
Net increase (or decrease) in contract loans and premium notes
......................................
......................................
......................................
15.
Net cash from investments (Line 12.8 minus Line 13.7 and Line 14)
(56,657)
-
(475,000)
Cash from Financing and Miscellaneous Sources
16.
Cash provided (applied):
16.1 Surplus notes, capital notes
......................................
......................................
......................................
16.2 Capital and paid in surplus, less treasury...............................................................................................stock
......................................
-
......................................-
......................................-
16.3 Borrowed..................................................................................................................................................funds
......................................
......................................
......................................
16.4 Net deposits on deposit-type contracts and other insurance liabilities
......................................
......................................
......................................
16.5 Dividends to stockholders
......................................
......................................
......................................60,000
16.6 Other cash provided (applied)
......................................
(356,775)
......................................(65,259)
......................................(84,957)
17.
Net cash from nancing and miscellaneous sources (Line 16.1 through Line 16.4 minus Line 16.5
plus..........................................................................................................................................................Line 16.6)
......................................
(356,775)
......................................(65,259)
......................................(144,957)
Reconciliation of Cash, Cash Equivalents and Short-Term Investments
18.
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments (Line 11, plus Lines 15 and 17) .
......................................
(64,970)
......................................647,120
......................................245,561
19.
Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments:
19.1 Beginning..................................................................................................................................................of year
......................................
756,500
......................................510,939
......................................510,939
19.2 End of period (Line 18 plus Line 19...1)
......................................
691,530
......................................1,158,059
......................................756,500
Note: Supplemental disclosures of cash ow information for non-cash transactions:
20.0001. .................................................................................................................................................. ...................................... ...................................... ......................................
5
Quarterly Statement as of September 30, 2023 of the Union National Fire Insurance Company
Notes to the Financial Statements
1. Summary of Signi cant Accounting Policies and Going Concern
- Accounting Practices
The nancial statements of Union National Fire Insurance Company (the "Company") are prepared in conformity with accounting practices prescribed or permitted by the Louisiana Department of Insurance.
The Louisiana Department of Insurance recognizes only statutory accounting practices prescribed or permitted by the state of Louisiana for determining and reporting the nancial condition and results of operations of an insurance company, for determining its solvency under the Louisiana Insurance Law. The National Association of Insurance Commissioners' ("NAIC") Accounting Practices and Procedures manual, ("NAIC SAP") has been adopted as a component of prescribed or permitted practices by the state of Louisiana. The Company has not adopted prescribed accounting practices that differ from those found in NAIC SAP.
SSAP #
F/S Page
F/S Line #
09/30/2023
12/31/2022
Net Income
(1) State basis (Page 4, Line 20, Columns.........................................................1 & 3)
........................XXX
........................XXX
........................XXX
$
..............................164,552
$
..............................192,132
- State prescribed practices that are an increase / (decrease) from NAIC SAP:
- State permitted practices that are an increase / (decrease) from NAIC SAP:
(4)
|NAIC SAP (1-2-3=4)
........................XXX
........................XXX
........................XXX
$
164,552
$
192,132
Surplus
(5)
State basis (Page 3, Line 37, Columns.........................................................1 & 2)
........................XXX
........................XXX
........................XXX
$
6,806,807
$
6,641,191
- State prescribed practices that are an increase / (decrease) from NAIC SAP:
- State permitted practices that are an increase / (decrease) from NAIC SAP:
|(8) NAIC SAP (5-6-7=8)
........................XXX
........................XXX
........................XXX
$
6,806,807
$
6,641,191
- Accounting Policy
Premiums are earned over the terms of the related insurance policies and reinsurance contracts. Unearned premium reserves are established to cover the unexpired portion of premiums written. Such reserves are computed by pro rata methods for direct business and are based on reports received from ceding companies for reinsurance.
Expenses incurred in connection with acquiring new insurance business, including such acquisition costs as sales commissions and premium taxes, are charged to operations as incurred. Expenses incurred are reduced for ceding allowances received or receivable.
In addition, the company uses the following accounting policies:
- Bonds with an NAIC designation of 1 or 2 are reported at amortized cost using the effective yield method. Bonds with NAIC designation of 3 through 6 are carried at the lower of amortized cost or fair value with the difference re ected in unassigned surplus as unrealized capital loss.
- Loan-backedsecurities are stated at either amortized cost or the lower of amortized cost or fair market value. The retrospective adjustment method is used to value all securities except for interest only securities or securities where the yield had become negative, that are valued using the prospective method.
- Going Concern
Management has not identi ed any factors that would cast substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern.
- Accounting Changes and Corrections of Errors - Not Applicable
- Business Combinations and Goodwill - Not Applicable
- Discontinued Operations - Not Applicable
- Investments
- Loan-BackedSecurities - Not Applicable
- Dollar Repurchase Agreements and/or Securities Lending Transactions - Not Applicable
- Repurchase Agreements Transactions Accounted for as Secured Borrowing - Not Applicable
- Reverse Repurchase Agreements Transactions Accounted for as Secured Borrowing - Not Applicable
- Repurchase Agreements Transactions Accounted for as a Sale - Not Applicable
- Reverse Repurchase Agreements Transactions Accounted for as a Sale - Not Applicable
- Working Capital Finance Investments - Not Applicable
- Offsetting and Netting of Assets and Liabilities - Not Applicable
R. Reporting Entity's Share of Cash Pool by Asset type - Not Applicable
- Joint Ventures, Partnerships and Limited Liability Companies - Not Applicable
- Investment Income - No Signi cant Changes
- Derivative Instruments - Not Applicable
- Income Taxes - No Signi cant Changes
6
Quarterly Statement as of September 30, 2023 of the Union National Fire Insurance Company
Notes to the Financial Statements
10. Information Concerning Parent, Subsidiaries, A liates and Other Related Parties
- The Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Trinity Universal Insurance Company ("Trinity") domiciled in the State of Texas. Trinity is a wholly owned subsidiary of Kemper Corporation ("Kemper"), a Delaware corporation.
B. The Company has paid no dividends in the rst, second, or third quarters of 2023. On December 21, 2022, the Company paid an ordinary cash dividend to Trinity in the amount of $60,000.
- Debt - Not Applicable
- Retirement Plans, Deferred Compensation, Postemployment Bene ts and Compensated Absences and Other Postretirement Bene t Plans - Not Applicable
- Capital and Surplus, Dividend Restrictions and Quasi-Reorganizations - No Signi cant Changes
- Liabilities, Contingencies and Assessments - No Signi cant Changes
- Leases - Not Applicable
- Information About Financial Instruments With Off-Balance-Sheet Risk And Financial Instruments With Concentrations of Credit Risk - Not Applicable
- Sale, Transfer and Servicing of Financial Assets and Extinguishments of Liabilities - Not Applicable
- Gain or Loss to the Reporting Entity from Uninsured Plans and the Uninsured Portion of Partially Insured Plans - Not Applicable
- Direct Premium Written/Produced by Managing General Agents/Third Party Administrators - Not Applicable
- Fair Value Measurements A. Fair Value Measurement
Fair value is de ned per SSAP 101R as the price that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. The Company is responsible for the determination of fair value of nancial assets and liabilities, including the supporting assumptions and methodologies, and uses independent third-party valuation service providers, broker quotes and internal pricing methods to determine fair values. The Company obtains or estimates only one single quote or price for each nancial instrument.
The Company uses a hierarchical framework for inputs to determine fair value which prioritizes the use of observable inputs and minimizes the use of unobservable inputs. Additionally, the Company categorizes fair value measurements based on the lowest level of input that is considered to be signi cant to the entire measurement. Assets measured and reported at fair value are categorized as follows:
Level 1: Unadjusted quoted prices for identical assets or liabilities in an active market.
Level 2: Observable inputs other than Level 1: (a) quoted prices for similar assets or liabilities in active markets; (b) quoted prices for identical or similar assets or liabilities in markets that are not active; or (c) valuation models whose inputs are observable, directly or indirectly, for substantially the full term of the asset or liability.
Level 3: Assets and liabilities whose values are based on prices or valuation techniques that require inputs that are both unobservable and signi cant to the overall fair value measurement. Unobservable inputs re ect the Company's estimates of the assumptions that market participants would use in valuing the assets and liabilities.
The fair value hierarchy by level is designed to distinguish between inputs that are observable in the marketplace, which are therefore more objective, and those that are unobservable, which are more subjective. This leveling helps to indicate the relative subjectivity and reliability of the fair value measurements.
(1) Fair value measurements at reporting date
Net Asset Value
Description for each class of asset or liability
Level 1
Level 2
Level 3
(NAV)
Total
a.
Assets at fair value
Cash Equivalents: Other Money Market Mutual Funds
$
..........................625,150
$
..........................
$
$
$
..........................625,150
Total assets at fair value/NAV
$
625,150
$
$
$
$
625,150
b.
Liabilities at fair value
Total liabilities at fair value
$
$
$
$
$
- Fair value measurements in Level 3 of the fair value hierarchy - Not Applicable
- The Company classi es investments as Level 3 in the fair value hierarchy when speci c inputs signi cant to the fair value estimation models are not market observable. Signi cant unobservable inputs used include credit pro le, credit spread, and resulting market yield, which involve considerable judgment by management. This primarily occurs when fair value is derived using non-binding broker quotes where the inputs have not been corroborated to be market observable, or internal valuation estimates that use signi cant non-market observable inputs. The Company classi es investments in certain private placement bonds, private asset backed securities, and certain preferred stock are currently as Level 3 securities.
- Inputs and techniques used for Level 2 and Level 3 fair values - Not Applicable
- Derivatives - Not Applicable
- Other Fair Value Disclosures - Not Applicable
- Fair Values for All Financial Instruments by Level 1, 2 and 3
Aggregate Fair
Net Asset Value
Not Practicable
Type of Financial Instrument
Value
Admitted Assets
Level 1
Level 2
Level 3
(NAV)
(Carrying Value)
Bonds
$
6,780,496
$
7,363,859
$
153,750
$
6,626,746
$
$
$
Cash...................................................................Equivalents
..........................
625,150
..........................
625,150
..........................
625,150
..........................
-
..........................
..........................
..........................
6.1
Quarterly Statement as of September 30, 2023 of the Union National Fire Insurance Company
Notes to the Financial Statements
20. Fair Value Measurements (Continued)
The Company uses third party valuation service providers which are leading, nationally recognized providers of market data and analytics and utilize proprietary models that vary by asset class and incorporate available trade, bid and other market information when developing valuation information in the form of a single fair value for individual bond or equity security. The inputs used by the valuation service providers include, but are not limited to, market prices from recently completed transactions and transactions of comparable securities, interest rate yield curves, credit spreads, liquidity spreads, sector groupings and benchmarking of like securities. Credit and liquidity spreads are typically implied from completed transactions and transactions of comparable securities. Valuation service providers also use proprietary discounted cash ow models that are widely accepted in the
nancial services industry and similar to those used by other market participants to value the same nancial instruments. The valuation models take into account, among other things, market observable information as of the measurement date, as well as the speci c attributes of the security being valued including its term, interest rate, credit rating, industry sector, and where applicable, collateral quality and other issue or issuer speci c information. The Company classi es investments in US Treasury bonds, actively traded exchange traded funds, mutual funds, and public common stock as Level 1 securities. The Company classi es investments in public corporate bonds, states and political subdivisions bonds, collateralized loan obligations, mortgage-backed securities, convertible bonds, majority of preferred stocks and certain private placement bonds and common stock as Level 2 securities.
- Not Practicable to Estimate Fair Value - Not Applicable
- Nature and Risk of Investments Reported at NAV - Not Applicable
- Other Items - Not Applicable
- Events Subsequent
Subsequent events have been considered through November 10, 2023 for the statutory nancial statements issued on November 13, 2023 with no other events occurring.
- Reinsurance - No Signi cant Changes
- Retrospectively Rated Contracts & Contracts Subject to Redetermination - Not Applicable
- Changes in Incurred Losses and Loss Adjustment Expenses - Not Applicable
- Intercompany Pooling Arrangements - Not Applicable
- Structured Settlements - Not Applicable
- Health Care Receivables - Not Applicable
- Participating Policies - Not Applicable
- Premium De ciency Reserves - Not Applicable
- High Deductibles - Not Applicable
- Discounting of Liabilities For Unpaid Losses or Unpaid Loss Adjustment Expenses - Not Applicable
- Asbestos/Environmental Reserves - Not Applicable
- Subscriber Savings Accounts - Not Applicable
- Multiple Peril Crop Insurance - Not Applicable
- Financial Guaranty Insurance - Not Applicable
6.2
Quarterly Statement as of September 30, 2023 of the Union National Fire Insurance Company
GENERAL INTERROGATORIES
PART 1 - COMMON INTERROGATORIES
GENERAL
1.1
Did the reporting entity experience any material transactions requiring the
ling of Disclosure of Material Transactions with the State of
1.2
Domicile, as required by the Model.......................................................................................................................................................................................................................Act?
NO
If yes, has the report been led with the domiciliary state?
2.1 Has any change been made during the year of this statement in the charter, by-laws, articles of incorporation, or deed of settlement of
2.2
the reporting entity?
NO
If yes, date of change:
3.1
Is the reporting entity a member of an Insurance Holding Company System consisting of two or more a
liated persons, one or more of
which is an insurer?
YES
3.2
If yes, complete Schedule Y, Parts 1 and 1A.
Have there been any substantial changes in the organizational chart since the prior quarter.................................................................................................................end?
NO
3.3 If the response to 3.2 is yes, provide a brief description of those changes.
...........................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................
3.4
Is the reporting entity publicly traded or a member of a publicly traded group?
YES
3.5
If the response to 3.4 is yes, provide the CIK (Central Index Key) code issued by the SEC for the entity/group.
..................................... 0000860748
4.1
Has the reporting entity been a party to a merger or consolidation during the period covered by this statement?
..............................................................NO
4.2 If yes, provide the name of entity, NAIC Company Code, and state of domicile (use two letter state abbreviation) for any entity that has ceased to exist as a result of the merger or consolidation.
1
2
3
Name of Entity
NAIC Company Code
State of Domicile
.......................................................................................................................................................
.........................................................
.........................................................
5. If the reporting entity is subject to a management agreement, including third-party administrator(s), managing general agent(s), attorney-
in-fact, or similar agreement, have there been any signi cant changes regarding the terms of the agreement or principals involved?
.........................NO
If yes, attach an explanation.
6.1
...........................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................
State as of what date the latest
nancial examination of the reporting entity was made or is being made.
.....................................
12/31/2018
6.2
State the as of date that the latest nancial examination report became available from either the state of domicile or the reporting entity.
6.3
This date should be the date of the examined balance sheet and not the date the report was completed or released. ..................................... 12/31/2018
State as of what date the latest
nancial examination report became available to other states or the public from either the state of
domicile or the reporting entity. This is the release date or completion date of the examination report and not the date of the examination
(balance sheet date).
..............................................................................................................................................................................................
08/17/2020
6.4 By what department or departments? LOUISIANA DEPARTMENT OF........................................................................................................................................................................................................................INSURANCE
6.5
Have all nancial statement adjustments within the latest nancial examination report been accounted for in a subsequent
nancial
6.6
statement led with Departments?
N/A
Have all of the recommendations within the latest nancial examination report been complied.................................................................................................................with?
N/A
7.1 Has this reporting entity had any Certi cates of Authority, licenses or registrations (including corporate registration, if applicable)
suspended or revoked by any governmental entity during the reporting period?
.................................................................................................................NO
7.2 If yes, give full information
...........................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................
8.1 Is the company a subsidiary of a bank holding company regulated by the Federal Reserve.................................................................................................................Board?
NO
8.2 If response to 8.1 is yes, please identify the name of the bank holding company.
...........................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................
8.3
Is the company a
liated with one or more banks, thrifts or securities
rms?
NO
8.4
If response to 8.3 is yes, please provide below the names and location (city and state of the main o ce) of any a
liates regulated by a
federal regulatory services agency [i.e. the Federal Reserve Board (FRB), the O3ce of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), the Federal
Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC)] and identify the a liates primary federal
regulator.
1
2
3
4
5
6
A
liate Name
Location (City, State)
FRB
OCC
FDIC
SEC
..................................................................................
..................................................................................
.........................
.........................
.........................
.........................
9.1
Are the senior o
cers (principal executive o
cer, principal nancial o
cer, principal accounting o
cer or controller, or persons
performing similar functions) of the reporting entity subject to a code of ethics, which includes the following standards?
YES
- Honest and ethical conduct, including the ethical handling of actual or apparent con icts of interest between personal and professional relationships;
(b) Full, fair, accurate, timely and understandable disclosure in the periodic reports required to be led by the reporting entity;
- Compliance with applicable governmental laws, rules and regulations;
- The prompt internal reporting of violations to an appropriate person or persons identi ed in the code; and
- Accountability for adherence to the code.
9.11 If the response to 9.1 is No, please explain:
...........................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................
9.2 Has the code of ethics for senior managers been amended?
NO
9.21 If the response to 9.2 is Yes, provide information related to amendment(s).
...........................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................
9.3 Have any provisions of the code of ethics been waived for any of the speci ed o cers?
NO
9.31 If the response to 9.3 is Yes, provide the nature of any waiver(s).
...........................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................
FINANCIAL
10.1
Does the reporting entity report any amounts due from parent, subsidiaries or a liates on Page 2 of this statement?
..............................................................
YES
10.2
If yes, indicate any amounts receivable from parent included in the Page 2 amount:
$
-
7
Quarterly Statement as of September 30, 2023 of the Union National Fire Insurance Company
GENERAL INTERROGATORIES
PART 1 - COMMON INTERROGATORIES
INVESTMENT
11.1 Were any of the stocks, bonds, or other assets of the reporting entity loaned, placed under option agreement, or otherwise made
available for use by another person? (Exclude securities under securities lending agreements.................................................................................................................)
NO
11.2 If yes, give full and complete information relating thereto:
...........................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................
12. Amount of real estate and mortgages held in other invested assets in Schedule BA:
$
13.
Amount of real estate and mortgages held in short-terminvestments:
$
14.1
Does the reporting entity have any investments in parent, subsidiaries and a
liates?
NO
14.2
If yes, please complete the following:
1
2
Prior Year-End Book /
Current Quarter Book
Adjusted Carrying
/ Adjusted Carrying
Value
Value
14.21 Bonds
$
$
14.22 Preferred...................................................................................................................................................................................Stock
......................................
......................................
14.23 Common Stock
......................................
......................................
14.24 Short-TermInvestments
......................................
......................................
14.25 Mortgage Loans on Real Estate
......................................
......................................
14.26 All...................................................................................................................................................................................Other
......................................
......................................
14.27 Total Investment in Parent, Subsidiaries and A liates (Subtotal Lines 14.21 to 14.26)
......................................
......................................
14.28 Total Investment in Parent included in Lines 14.21 to 14.26.............................................................................above
......................................
......................................
15.1
Has the reporting entity entered into any hedging transactions reported on Schedule DB?
NO
15.2
If yes, has a comprehensive description of the hedging program been made available to the domiciliary state?
N/A
If no, attach a description with this statement.
...........................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................
16. For the reporting entity's security lending program, state the amount of the following as of the current statement date:
16.1
Total fair value of reinvested collateral assets reported on Schedule DL, Parts 1 and 2
$
16.2
Total book adjusted/carrying value of reinvested collateral assets reported on Schedule DL, Parts 1 and 2
$
16.3
Total payable for securities lending reported on the liability................................................................................................................................page
$
17. Excluding items in Schedule E - Part 3 - Special Deposits, real estate, mortgage loans and investments held physically in the reporting entity`s o ces, vaults or safety deposit boxes, were all stocks, bonds and other securities, owned throughout the current year held pursuant to a custodial agreement with a quali ed bank or trust company in accordance with Section 1, III - General Examination
Considerations, F. Outsourcing of Critical Functions, Custodial or Safekeeping Agreements of the NAIC Financial Condition Examiners
Handbook..........................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................?
YES
17.1 For all agreements that comply with the requirements of the Financial Condition Examiners Handbook, complete the following:
1
2
Name of Custodian(s)
Custodian Address
THE NORTHERN TRUST COMPANY
333 SOUTH WABASH, CHICAGO IL 60604
17.2 For all agreements that do not comply with the requirements of the NAIC Financial Condition Examiners Handbook, provide the name,
location and a complete explanation:
1
2
3
Name(s)
Location(s)
Complete Explanation(s)
................................................................................
................................................................................
..........................................................................................................
17.3 Have there been any changes, including name changes, in the custodian(s) identi
ed in 17.1 during the current quarter?
NO
17.4 If yes, give full and complete information relating thereto:
1
2
3
4
Old Custodian
New Custodian
Date of Change
Reason
.....................................................
.....................................................
.....................................................
..........................................................................................................
17.5 Investment management - Identify all investment advisors, investment managers, broker/dealers, including individuals that have the
authority to make investment decisions on behalf of the reporting entity. For assets that are managed internally by employees of the
reporting entity, note as such. ["…that have access to the investment accounts"; "…handle securities"]
1
2
Name of Firm or Individual
A liation
MERASTAR INSURANCE COMPANY
.........................A
17.5097
For those rms/individuals listed in the table for Question 17.5, do any
rms/individuals una
liated with the reporting entity
17.5098
(i.e., designated with a "U") manage more than 10% of the reporting entity's invested assets?
NO
For rms/individuals una
liated with the reporting entity (i.e., designated with a "U") listed in the table for Question 17.5,
does the total assets under management aggregate to more than 50% of the reporting entity's invested assets?
NO
17.6 For those
rms or individuals listed in the table for 17.5 with an a liation code of "A" (a liated) or "U" (una liated), provide the
information for the table below.
1
2
3
4
5
Central
Investment
Registration
Management
Depository
Agreement
Number
Name of Firm or Individual
Legal Entity Identi er (LEI)
Registered With
(IMA) Filed
N/A
MERASTAR INSURANCE COMPANY
N/A
N/A
NO
7.1
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Kemper Corporation published this content on 15 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2023 15:39:04 UTC.