Quarterly Statement as of September 30, 2023 of the United Casualty Insurance Company of America

Notes to the Financial Statements

1. Summary of Signi cant Accounting Policies and Going Concern

Accounting Practices

The nancial statements of United Casualty Insurance Company of America (the "Company") are presented on the basis of accounting practices prescribed or permitted by the Illinois Insurance Department (the "Department").

The Department recognizes only statutory accounting practices prescribed or permitted by the state of Illinois for determining and reporting the nancial condition and results of operations of an insurance company, for determining its solvency under the Illinois Insurance Law. The National

Association of Insurance Commissioners' ("NAIC") Accounting Practices and Procedures manual ("NAIC SAP") has been adopted as a component of prescribed or permitted practices by the state of Illinois. The Company has not adopted prescribed accounting practices that differ from those found in NAIC SAP.

SSAP # F/S Page F/S Line # 09/30/2023 12/31/2022 Net Income (1) State basis (Page 4, Line 20, Columns.........................................................1 & 3) ........................XXX ........................XXX ........................XXX $ ..............................287,308 $ ..............................357,331

State prescribed practices that are an increase / (decrease) from NAIC SAP: State permitted practices that are an increase / (decrease) from NAIC SAP:

(4) NAIC SAP (1-2-3=4) ........................XXX ........................XXX ........................XXX $ 287,308 $ 357,331 Surplus (5) State basis (Page 3, Line 37, Columns.........................................................1 & 2) ........................XXX ........................XXX ........................XXX $ 15,279,960 $ 15,586,986

State prescribed practices that are an increase / (decrease) from NAIC SAP: State permitted practices that are an increase / (decrease) from NAIC SAP:

(8) NAIC SAP (5-6-7=8) ........................XXX ........................XXX ........................XXX $ 15,279,960 $ 15,586,986

Accounting Policy

Premiums are earned over the terms of the related insurance policies and reinsurance contracts. Unearned premium reserves are established to cover the unexpired portion of premiums written. Such reserves are computed by pro rata methods for direct business and are based on reports received from ceding companies for reinsurance.

Expenses incurred in connection with acquiring new insurance business, including such acquisition costs as sales commissions and premium taxes, are charged to operations as incurred. Expenses incurred are reduced for ceding allowances received or receivable.

In addition, the company uses the following accounting policies:

Bonds with an NAIC designation of 1 or 2, including loan-backed and structured securities ("LBSS") are reported at amortized cost using the effective yield method. Bonds with NAIC designation of 3 through 6 are carried at the lower of amortized cost or fair value with the difference re ected in unassigned surplus as unrealized capital loss.

Loan-backed securities are stated at either amortized cost or the lower of amortized cost or fair market value. The retrospective adjustment method is used to value all securities except for interest only securities or securities where the yield had become negative, that are valued using the prospective method. Going Concern

Management has not identi ed any factors that would cast substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Accounting Changes and Corrections of Errors - Not Applicable Business Combinations and Goodwill - Not Applicable Discontinued Operations - Not Applicable Investments Loan-Backed Securities Prepayment assumptions for single class and multi-classmortgage-backed/asset-backed securities were obtained from external sources. Loan-backed and structured securities with a recognized other-than-temporary impairment (OTTI) - Not Applicable

(3) Securities held that were other-than-temporarily impaired due to the present value of cash ows expected to be collected was less than the amortized cost of securities - Not Applicable

All impaired securities for which an OTTI has not been recognized in earnings as a realized loss

Unrealized losses are calculated as the difference between amortized cost and fair value. They result from declines in fair value below amortized cost and are evaluated for other than-temporary impairments. Every LBSS with unrealized losses was included in the portfolio monitoring process. The following table summarizes unrealized losses on loan-backed securities by the length of time that the securities have continuously been in an unrealized loss position.

a. The aggregate amount of unrealized losses:

1. Less than 12 months $ ...........................413 2. 12 months or longer ............................. 15,629

b. The aggregate related fair value of securities with unrealized losses:

1. Less than 12 months $ ...........................32,363 2. 12 months or longer ............................. 98,607

(5) Support for concluding impairments are not other-than-temporary - Not Applicable