*69930202320100103*
LIFE, ACCIDENT AND HEALTH COMPANIES/FRATERNAL BENEFIT SOCIETIES - ASSOCIATION EDITION
QUARTERLY STATEMENT
AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2023
OF THE CONDITION AND AFFAIRS OF THE
UNITED INSURANCE COMPANY OF AMERICA
NAIC Group Code
0215 0215 NAIC Company Code
69930
Employer's ID Number 36............................................-1896670
(Current) (Prior)
Organized under the Laws of
IL
State of Domicile or Port of Entry
IL
Country of Domicile
US
Licensed as business type:
LIFE, ACCIDENT AND HEALTH
Incorporated/Organized
10/15/1927
Commenced Business
04/25/1928
Statutory Home O3ce
200 EAST RANDOLPH STREET, SUITE 3300
CHICAGO, IL, US 60601
Main Administrative O3ce
12115 LACKLAND ROAD
|ST. LOUIS, MO, US 63146-4003
314-819-4300
(Telephone Number)
Mail................................................................Address
200 EAST RANDOLPH STREET, SUITE 3300
CHICAGO, IL, US 60601
Primary Location of Books and
Records
200 EAST RANDOLPH STREET, SUITE 3300
CHICAGO, IL, US 60601
312-661-4564
Internet Website Address
KEMPER.COM
(Telephone Number)
Statutory Statement Contact
HANNAH LEE ANDREWS
312-661-4564
(Telephone Number)
KHSCSTATREPORTING@KEMPER..........COM
314-819-4789
(E-Mail Address)
(Fax Number)
OFFICERS
JENNIFER MARIE KOPPS-WAGNER, SECRETARY
CHRISTOPHER WADE FLINT#, PRESIDENT
CHRISTIAN ALBERT DANCER, TREASURER
.................................................................................................................
DIRECTORS OR TRUSTEES
...................................................
JAMES ALLEN ALEXANDER
...................................................CHRISTOPHER WADE FLINT#
...................................................
JOHN MICHAEL BOSCHELLI
...................................................STEVEN MICHAEL FRONING
...................................................
MAXWELL THOMAS MINDAK
...................................................MICHAEL ERIC PRESTEGAARD#
State of
MISSOURI
County of
ST................................................................. LOUIS
SS
The officers of this reporting entity being duly sworn, each depose and say that they are the described officers of said reporting entity, and that on the reporting period stated above, all of the herein described assets were the absolute property of the said reporting entity, free and clear from any liens or claims thereon, except as herein stated, and that this statement, together with related exhibits, schedules and explanations therein contained, annexed or referred to, is a full and true statement of all the assets and liabilities and of the condition and affairs of the said reporting entity as of the reporting period stated above, and of its income and deductions therefrom for the period ended, and have been completed in accordance with the NAIC Annual Statement Instructions and Accounting Practices and Procedures manual except to the extent that: (1) state law may differ; or, (2) that state rules or regulations require differences in reporting not related to accounting practices and procedures, according to the best of their information, knowledge and belief, respectively. Furthermore, the scope of this attestation by the described officers also includes the related corresponding electronic filing with the NAIC, when required, that is an exact copy (except for formatting differences due to electronic filing) of the enclosed statement. The electronic filing may be requested by various regulators in lieu of or in addition to the enclosed statement.
x
CHRISTOPHER WADE FLINT
PRESIDENT
Subscribed and sworn to before me
this
day of
x
x
x
JENNIFER MARIE KOPPS-WAGNER
CHRISTIAN ALBERT DANCER
SECRETARY
TREASURER
a. Is this an original
ling? Yes
b. If no:
- State the amendment number:
- Date led:
- Number of pages attached:
Quarterly Statement as of September 30, 2023 of the United Insurance Company of America
ASSETS
Current Statement Date
4
1
2
3
Net Admitted
December 31
Nonadmitted
Assets
Prior Year Net
Assets
Assets
(Cols. 1 - 2)
Admitted Assets
1.
............................................................................................................................................Bonds
3,765,717,743
3,765,717,743
3,825,974,582
2. Stocks:
2.1
Preferred.................................................................................................................................stocks
11,188,369
11,188,369
6,882,696
2.2
Common stocks
54,763,681
54,763,681
58,493,193
3. Mortgage loans on real estate:
3.1
First.................................................................................................................................liens
............................... ............................... ............................... 5,500,391
3.2
Other than
rst liens
4. Real estate:
4.1
Properties occupied by the company (less $
encumbrances)
1,099,658
...............................
1,099,658
1,017,197
4.2
Properties held for the production of income (less $
encumbrances)
2,969,014
...............................3,000
2,966,014
2,966,014
4.3
Properties held for sale (less $
encumbrances)
...........................
...............................
...............................
...............................
................................
5. Cash ($ (3,009,654)), cash equivalents ($ 149,972,162) and short-term
investments ($ 0)
.........................................................................................
146,962,508
...............................
146,962,508
32,591,807
6.
Contract loans (including $ 691,166 premium notes)
56,448,714
...............................
56,448,714
56,773,556
7.
Derivatives
...............................
...............................
...............................
................................
8.
Other invested assets
.........................................................................................
150,618,241
...............................
150,618,241
148,082,296
9.
Receivables for securities
...............................152,559
...............................
...............................152,559
3,009,622
10.
Securities lending reinvested collateral assets
...............................
...............................
...............................
................................
11.
Aggregate write-insfor invested.........................................................................................assets
...............................
...............................
...............................
................................
12.
......................................Subtotals, cash and invested assets (Lines 1 to 11)
4,189,920,487
...............................3,000
4,189,917,487
4,141,291,354
13.
Title plants less $
charged off (for Title insurers only)
...............................
...............................
...............................
................................
14.
Investment income due and accrued
41,495,846
...............................
41,495,846
41,975,569
15. Premiums and considerations:
15.1
Uncollected premiums and agents' balances in the course of collection
(59,582,052)
(59,582,052)
(54,025,723)
15.2
Deferred premiums, agents' balances and installments booked but
deferred and not yet due (including $
earned but unbilled premiums)
17,843,634
17,843,634
17,365,181
15.3
Accrued retrospective premiums ($
) and contracts subject to
redetermination ($ )
............................... ...............................
...............................
................................
16. Reinsurance:
16.1 Amounts recoverable from reinsurers
40,850,989
...............................
40,850,989
37,166,828
16.2 Funds held by or deposited with reinsured companies
60,511,767
...............................
60,511,767
60,511,767
16.3 Other amounts receivable under reinsurance contracts
140,610,082
...............................
140,610,082
64,540,271
17.
Amounts receivable relating to uninsured plans
...............................
...............................
...............................
................................
18.1
Current federal and foreign income tax recoverable and interest thereon
...............................-
...............................
...............................-
52,995,808
18.2
Net deferred tax asset
36,469,061
22,021,061
14,448,000
13,146,000
19.
Guaranty funds receivable or.........................................................................................on deposit
...............................97,220
...............................
...............................97,220
................................97,028
20.
Electronic data processing equipment and software
19,352,143
12,132,216
7,219,928
................................-
21.
Furniture and equipment, including health care delivery assets......................................($ )
...............................87,056
...............................87,056
...............................-
................................-
22.
Net adjustment in assets and liabilities due to foreign exchange......................................rates
...............................
...............................
...............................
................................
23.
Receivables from parent, subsidiaries and a liates
20,817,194
...............................
20,817,194
28,823,463
24.
Health care ($ ) and other amounts receivable
...............................
...............................
...............................
................................
25.
Aggregate write-ins for other-than-invested assets
164,224,365
9,180,578
155,043,788
250,323,459
26.
Total assets excluding Separate Accounts, Segregated Accounts and
Protected Cell Accounts (Lines.........................................................................................12 to 25)
4,672,697,792
43,423,910
4,629,273,882
4,654,211,005
27.
From Separate Accounts, Segregated Accounts and Protected Cell Accounts
...............................
...............................
...............................
................................
28.
.........................................................................................Total (Lines 26 and 27)
4,672,697,792
43,423,910
4,629,273,882
4,654,211,005
Details of Write-Ins
1101.
............................................................................................................................................
...............................
...............................
...............................
................................
1102.
............................................................................................................................................
...............................
...............................
...............................
................................
1103.
............................................................................................................................................
...............................
...............................
...............................
................................
1198. Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 11 from over ow......................................page
...............................
...............................
...............................
................................
1199. Totals (Lines 1101 through 1103 plus 1198) (Line 11 above)
...............................
...............................
...............................
................................
2501. COMPANY OWNED LIFE INSURANCE
149,973,386
...............................
149,973,386
242,452,863
2502. OTHER............................................................................................................................................ASSETS
14,250,979
9,180,578
5,070,402
7,870,596
2503.
............................................................................................................................................
...............................
...............................
...............................
................................
2598. Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 25 from over ow......................................page
...............................
...............................
...............................
................................
2599. Totals (Lines 2501 through 2503 plus 2598) (Line 25 above)
164,224,365
9,180,578
155,043,788
250,323,459
2
Quarterly Statement as of September 30, 2023 of the United Insurance Company of America
LIABILITIES, SURPLUS AND OTHER FUNDS
1
2
Current
December 31
Statement Date
Prior Year
1.
Aggregate reserve for life contracts $ 677,915,714 less $ included in Line 6.3 (including $ 855,251 Modco Reserve)
677,915,714
741,325,721
2.
Aggregate reserve for accident and health contracts (including $ Modco Reserve)
48,622,486
47,065,773
3.
Liability for deposit-typecontracts (including $ Modco........................................................................................................................................................................................Reserve)
561,749,720
603,219,198
4. Contract claims:
4.1
Life
17,988,161
19,671,284
4.2
Accident and health
..................................5,444,534
..................................4,019,582
5.
Policyholders' dividends/refunds to members $
and coupons $ due and unpaid
..................................
6. Provision for policyholders' dividends, refunds to members and coupons payable in following calendar year-estimated amounts:
6.1
Policyholders' dividends and refunds to members apportioned for payment (including $ Modco)
..................................
..................................
6.2
Policyholders' dividends and refunds to members not yet apportioned (including $ .......................................................................................................................Modco)
..................................
..................................
6.3
Coupons and similar bene ts (including $
Modco)
..................................(66,716)
..................................(57,244)
7.
Amount provisionally held for deferred dividend policies not included in Line 6
..................................
..................................
8.
Premiums and annuity considerations for life and accident and health contracts received in advance less $ discount; including $ 451,231 accident
and health premiums
..................................1,277,159
..................................1,076,671
9.
Contract liabilities not included elsewhere:
9.1
Surrender values on canceled.............................................................................................................................................................................................................................contracts
..................................
..................................
9.2
Provision for experience rating refunds, including the liability of $ accident and health experience rating refunds of which $ is for medical
loss ratio rebate per the Public Health Service Act
..................................
..................................
9.3
Other amounts payable on reinsurance, including $ 2,230,469 assumed and $ 179,604,553.......................................................................................................................ceded
181,835,022
46,541,143
9.4
Interest Maintenance Reserve
..................................724,078
..................................867,004
10.
Commissions to agents due or accrued-life and annuity contracts $ 34,361, accident and health $ 3,654 and deposit-type contract funds ...............................$
..................................38,015
..................................1,442,027
11.
Commissions and expense allowances payable on reinsurance assumed
..................................
..................................
12.
General expenses due or accrued
..................................7,489,267
13,400,296
13.
Transfers to Separate Accounts due or accrued (net) (including $ accrued for expense allowances recognized in reserves, net of reinsured
allowances)
..................................
..................................
14.
Taxes, licenses and fees due or accrued, excluding federal income taxes
..................................134,753
..................................(202,982)
15.1
Current federal and foreign income taxes, including $ on realized capital gains (losses)
10,703,973
..................................
15.2
Net deferred tax liability
..................................
..................................
16.
Unearned investment income
..................................2,292,708
..................................2,900,445
17.
Amounts withheld or retained by reporting entity as agent........................................................................................................................................................................................or trustee
..................................4,364,462
..................................4,654,887
18.
Amounts held for agents' account, including $
agents' credit balances
..................................
..................................
19.
Remittances and items not...........................................................................................................................................................................................................................................allocated
..................................1,843,905
..................................1,210,784
20.
Net adjustment in assets and liabilities due to foreign exchange........................................................................................................................................................................................rates
..................................
..................................
21.
Liability for bene ts for employees and agents if not included........................................................................................................................................................................................above
..................................
..................................
22.
Borrowed money $ and interest thereon $
........................................................................................................................................................................................
..................................
..................................
23.
Dividends to stockholders declared and unpaid
........................................................................................................................................................................................
62,000,000
..................................
24. Miscellaneous liabilities:
24.01
Asset valuation reserve
39,031,574
47,492,651
24.02
Reinsurance in unauthorized and certi ed ($ ) companies
..................................
..................................
24.03
Funds held under reinsurance treaties with unauthorized and certi ed ($
) reinsurers
..................................
24.04
Payable to parent, subsidiaries and a liates
12,442,370
..................................335,732
24.05
Drafts outstanding
..................................
..................................
24.06
Liability for amounts held under uninsured plans
..................................
..................................
24.07
Funds held under coinsurance
2,540,429,563
2,811,597,043
24.08
Derivatives
..................................
..................................
24.09
Payable for securities
..................................
15,386,667
24.10
Payable for securities lending
..................................
..................................
24.11
Capital notes $
and interest thereon $
..................................
..................................
25.
Aggregate write-insfor liabilities
31,693,342
29,806,556
26.
........................................................................................................................................................................................Total liabilities excluding Separate Accounts business (Lines 1 to 25)
4,207,954,089
4,391,753,240
27.
From Separate Accounts statement
..................................
..................................
28.
...........................................................................................................................................................................................................................................Total liabilities (Lines 26 and 27)
4,207,954,089
4,391,753,240
29.
Common capital stock
...........................................................................................................................................................................................................................................
10,152,088
10,152,088
30.
Preferred capital stock
...........................................................................................................................................................................................................................................
..................................
..................................
31.
Aggregate write-insfor other-than-specialsurplus funds
..................................
..................................
32.
Surplus..............................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................notes
..................................
..................................
33.
Gross paid in and contributed...........................................................................................................................................................................................................................................surplus
179,498,069
179,498,069
34.
Aggregate write-insfor special surplus funds
..................................
..................................
35.
Unassigned funds (surplus)
231,669,636
72,807,608
36. Less treasury stock, at cost:
36.1
shares common (value included in Line 29
$
)
..................................
..................................
36.2
shares preferred (value included in Line 30
$
)
..................................
..................................
37.
Surplus (Total Lines 31 + 32 + 33 + 34 + 35 - 36) (including $
in Separate Accounts.....................................................................................................................................Statement)
411,167,705
252,305,677
38.
...........................................................................................................................................................................................................................................Totals of Lines 29, 30 and 37
421,319,793
262,457,765
39.
Totals of Lines 28 and 38 (Page 2, Line 28, Col. 3)
........................................................................................................................................................................................
4,629,273,882
4,654,211,005
Details of Write-Ins
2501.
RESERVE FOR ESCHEATED...........................................................................................................................................................................................................................................FUNDS
28,950,366
26,466,066
2502.
OTHER LIABILITIES
..................................2,742,976
..................................3,340,490
2503
2598.
Summary of remaining write-insfor Line 25 from over ........................................................................................................................................................................................ow page
..................................
..................................
2599.
Totals (Lines 2501 through 2503 plus 2598) (Line 25 above)
31,693,342
29,806,556
3101
3102
3103
3198.
Summary of remaining write-insfor Line 31 from over ........................................................................................................................................................................................ow page
..................................
..................................
3199.
Totals (Lines 3101 through 3103 plus 3198) (Line 31 above)
..................................
..................................
3401
3402
3403
3498.
Summary of remaining write-insfor Line 34 from over ........................................................................................................................................................................................ow page
..................................
..................................
3499.
Totals (Lines 3401 through 3403 plus 3498) (Line 34 above)
..................................
..................................
3
Quarterly Statement as of September 30, 2023 of the United Insurance Company of America
SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS
1
2
3
Current Year To
Prior Year To
Prior Year Ended
Date
Date
December 31
1.
Premiums and annuity considerations for life and accident and health contracts
79,493,138
(2,798,688,861)
(2,829,732,979)
2.
Considerations for supplementary contracts with life contingencies
..................................
..................................
..................................
3.
Net investment income
118,279,684
137,607,594
179,541,566
4.
Amortization of Interest Maintenance Reserve (IMR)
..................................281,796
..................................3,813,271
..................................3,200,073
5.
Separate Accounts net gain from operations excluding unrealized gains or losses
..................................
..................................
..................................-
6.
Commissions and expense allowances on reinsurance ceded
68,082,247
..................................6,890,093
50,385,568
7.
Reserve adjustments on reinsurance........................................................................................................................................................................................................ceded
..................................(46,819)
..................................(201,291)
..................................(219,846)
8. Miscellaneous Income:
8.1
Income from fees associated with investment management, administration and contract guarantees from Separate Accounts
..................................
..................................
..................................-
8.2
Charges and fees for deposit..........................................................................................................................................................................................-typecontracts
..................................
..................................
..................................
8.3
Aggregate write-insfor miscellaneous income
11,219,285
13,425,354
..................................4,807,735
9.
........................................................................................................................................................................................................Totals (Lines 1 to 8.3)
277,309,331
(2,637,153,840)
(2,592,017,883)
10.
...........................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................Death bene ts
30,168,057
93,117,033
97,857,656
11.
Matured endowments (excluding guaranteed annual pure.....................................................................................................................................................endowments)
..................................822,574
..................................3,284,899
..................................3,558,361
12.
Annuity...........................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................bene ts
..................................86,486
..................................434,258
..................................515,828
13.
Disability bene ts and bene ts under accident and health.....................................................................................................................................................contracts
..................................6,159,280
64,839,687
60,824,421
14.
Coupons, guaranteed annual pure endowments and similar.....................................................................................................................................................bene ts
..................................(11,961)
..................................(14,734)
..................................(19,472)
15.
Surrender bene ts and withdrawals for life contracts
..................................6,964,587
22,145,384
24,330,610
16.
Group conversions
..................................
..................................
..................................-
17.
Interest and adjustments on contract or deposit-typecontract.....................................................................................................................................................funds
..................................511,525
..................................521,042
..................................661,067
18.
Payments on supplementary contracts with life contingencies
..................................839
..................................839
..................................1,060
19.
Increase in aggregate reserves for life and accident and health.....................................................................................................................................................contracts
..................................9,597,046
(2,919,130,716)
(2,965,739,464)
20.
........................................................................................................................................................................................................Totals (Lines 10 to 19)
54,298,433
(2,734,802,308)
(2,778,009,932)
21.
Commissions on premiums, annuity considerations, and deposit-type contract funds (direct business only)
89,639,754
87,586,158
141,947,342
22.
Commissions and expense allowances on reinsurance assumed
..................................9
..................................302,211
..................................357,800
23.
General insurance expenses and fraternal expenses
23,525,824
113,691,231
130,813,519
24.
Insurance taxes, licenses and fees, excluding federal income.....................................................................................................................................................taxes
..................................1,928,008
..................................8,777,438
..................................9,978,380
25.
Increase in loading on deferred and uncollected premiums
..................................2,513,015
(70,801,951)
(73,447,460)
26.
Net transfers to or (from) Separate Accounts net of reinsurance
..................................
..................................
..................................-
27.
Aggregate write-insfor deductions
176,041,712
(82,067,130)
(57,135,053)
28.
........................................................................................................................................................................................................Totals (Lines 20 to 27)
347,946,755
(2,677,314,351)
(2,625,495,403)
29.
...............................................Net gain from operations before dividends to policyholders and federal income taxes (Line 9 minus Line 28)
(70,637,424)
40,160,510
33,477,520
30.
Dividends to policyholders and refunds to members
..................................967
..................................(4,202)
..................................(5,268)
31.
Net gain from operations after dividends to policyholders, refunds to members and before federal income taxes (Line 29 minus Line 30)
(70,638,391)
40,164,712
33,482,788
32.
Federal and foreign income taxes incurred (excluding tax on capital gains)
60,761,431
..................................(8,736,354)
..................................(2,822,375)
33. Net gain from operations after dividends to policyholders, refunds to members and federal income taxes and before realized capital gains
or (losses) (Line 31 minus Line........................................................................................................................................................................................................32)
(131,399,822)
48,901,066
36,305,163
34. Net realized capital gains (losses) (excluding gains (losses) transferred to the IMR) less capital gains tax of $ 67,548 (excluding taxes of
$ 36,915 transferred to the IMR)
..................................365,136
87,673,397
144,227,641
35.
........................................................................................................................................................................................................Net income (Line 33 plus Line 34)
(131,034,686)
136,574,463
180,532,805
36.
Capital and Surplus Account
Capital and surplus, December........................................................................................................................................................................................................31, prior year
262,457,765
444,993,926
444,993,926
37.
........................................................................................................................................................................................................Net income (Line 35)
(131,034,686)
136,574,463
180,532,805
38.
Change in net unrealized capital gains (losses) less capital gains tax of $ 4,436,840
(14,882,640)
(88,638,846)
(84,613,037)
39.
Change in net unrealized foreign exchange capital gain (loss)
..................................-
..................................
..................................
40.
Change in net deferred income........................................................................................................................................................................................................tax
(16,504,753)
..................................1,734,683
(21,965,499)
41.
Change in nonadmitted assets
24,336,284
(40,972,475)
..................................(5,021,087)
42.
Change in liability for reinsurance in unauthorized and certi ed companies
..................................
..................................
..................................
43.
Change in reserve on account of change in valuation basis, (increase) or decrease
350,529,119
..................................
..................................
44.
Change in asset valuation reserve
..................................8,461,077
56,652,126
48,294,911
45.
Change in treasury stock
..................................
..................................
..................................
46.
Surplus (contributed to) withdrawn from Separate Accounts during period
..................................
..................................
..................................
47.
Other changes in surplus in Separate Accounts Statement
..................................
..................................
..................................
48.
Change in surplus notes
..................................
..................................
..................................
49.
Cumulative effect of changes in accounting principles
..................................
..................................
..................................
50.
Capital changes:
50.1
Paid.............................................................................................................................................................................................................................................in
..................................
..................................
..................................
50.2
Transferred from surplus (Stock..........................................................................................................................................................................................Dividend)
..................................-
..................................
..................................
50.3
Transferred to surplus
..................................
..................................
..................................
51.
Surplus adjustment:
51.1
Paid.............................................................................................................................................................................................................................................in
..................................-
..................................-
..................................
51.2 Transferred to capital (Stock..........................................................................................................................................................................................Dividend)
..................................
..................................
..................................
51.3
Transferred from capital
..................................-
..................................
..................................
51.4 Change in surplus as a result..........................................................................................................................................................................................of reinsurance
..................................
..................................
..................................
52.
Dividends to stockholders
(62,000,000)
(300,000,000)
(300,000,000)
53.
Aggregate write-insfor gains and losses in surplus
..................................(42,372)
..................................251,716
..................................235,747
54.
.....................................................................................................................................................Net change in capital and surplus (Lines 37 through 53)
158,862,028
(234,398,334)
(182,536,161)
55.
.....................................................................................................................................................Capital and surplus as of statement date (Lines 36 + 54)
421,319,793
210,595,592
262,457,765
Details of Write-Ins
08.301. MISCELLANEOUS INCOME
..................................8,955,618
10,971,375
..................................1,803,260
08.302. INTEREST FROM REINSURERS ON FUNDS WITHHELD
..................................2,263,667
..................................2,453,979
..................................3,004,475
08.303.
...........................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................
..................................
..................................
..................................
08.398. Summary of remaining write-insfor Line 8.3 from over ow.....................................................................................................................................................page
..................................
..................................
..................................
08.399
Totals (Lines 08.301 through 08.303 plus 08.398) (Line 8.3....................................................................................................................................................above)
11,219,285
13,425,354
..................................4,807,735
2701.
CONSIDERATION FOR REINSURANCE WAIVER
80,000,000
..................................-
..................................-
2702.
NII TRANSFERRED FOR CEDED COINSURANCE
96,041,712
15,645,999
48,625,258
2703.
IMR TRANSFERRED FOR CEDED COINSURANCE
..................................
(97,713,128)
(105,760,311)
2798.
Summary of remaining write-insfor Line 27 from over ow.....................................................................................................................................................page
..................................
..................................
..................................
2799.
Totals (Lines 2701 through 2703 plus 2798) (Line 27 above)
176,041,712
(82,067,130)
(57,135,053)
5301.
AMORTIZATION OF DEFERRED GAINS
..................................(42,372)
..................................(3,217)
..................................(19,186)
5302.
LEASE ACCOUNTING CORRECTION
..................................
..................................254,933
..................................254,933
5303
5398.
Summary of remaining write-insfor Line 53 from over ow.....................................................................................................................................................page
..................................
..................................
..................................
5399.
Totals (Lines 5301 through 5303 plus 5398) (Line 53 above)
..................................(42,372)
..................................251,716
..................................235,747
4
Quarterly Statement as of September 30, 2023 of the United Insurance Company of America
CASH FLOW
1
2
3
Prior Year Ended
Current Year To Date
Prior Year To Date
December 31
Cash from Operations
1.
Premiums collected net of reinsurance
......................................85,813,881
423,212,438
......................................413,289,022
2.
Net investment income
......................................106,353,628
133,197,682
......................................177,168,093
3.
Miscellaneous income
......................................69,576,792
8,727,713
......................................38,663,245
4.
Total..........................................................................................................................................................(Lines 1 to 3)
261,744,301
565,137,833
629,120,360
5.
Bene t and loss related payments
......................................(318,879,430)
311,877,027
......................................309,161,276
6.
Net transfers to Separate Accounts, Segregated Accounts and Protected Cell Accounts.
......................................
......................................
......................................-
7.
Commissions, expenses paid and aggregate write-ins for deductions
......................................349,334,631
225,729,623
......................................329,577,925
8.
Dividends paid to policyholders
......................................967
(4,202)
......................................(5,268)
9.
Federal and foreign income taxes paid (recovered) net of $ tax on capital gains (losses) .
......................................(2,833,887)
6,596,783
......................................(8,078,135)
10.
Total (Lines 5 through 9)
......................................27,622,280
544,199,232
......................................630,655,798
11.
Net cash from operations (Line 4.......................................................................................................minus Line 10)
234,122,021
20,938,601
(1,535,438)
Cash from Investments
12.
Proceeds from investments sold, matured or repaid:
12.1 Bonds
......................................115,834,830
405,696,449
......................................452,518,777
12.2 Stocks
......................................991,421
211,720,776
......................................366,777,292
12.3 Mortgage..................................................................................................................................................loans
......................................5,500,391
112,245
......................................150,414
12.4 Real..................................................................................................................................................estate
......................................61,275
......................................-
......................................136,160,000
12.5 Other invested assets
......................................2,900,021
39,602,118
......................................38,617,775
12.6 Net gains or (losses) on cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments
......................................(6,543)
(14,165)
......................................(14,753)
12.7 Miscellaneous proceeds
......................................3,057,063
......................................-
......................................2,346,762
12.8 Total investment proceeds (Lines.....12.1.........................................................................................to 12.7)
......................................128,338,457
657,117,423
......................................996,556,267
13.
Cost of investments acquired (long-term only):
13.1 Bonds
......................................126,961,132
753,305,519
1,051,499,996
13.2 Stocks
......................................1,155,703
4,208,727
......................................5,571,527
13.3 Mortgage..................................................................................................................................................loans
......................................
......................................
......................................
13.4 Real..................................................................................................................................................estate
......................................127,014
2,916,431
......................................3,086,187
13.5 Other invested assets
......................................6,338,008
9,964,046
......................................21,002,968
13.6 Miscellaneous applications
......................................15,386,667
12,974,640
......................................2,980,763
13.7 Total investments acquired (Lines......13.1........................................................................................to 13.6)
149,968,525
783,369,364
1,084,141,441
14.
Net increase (or decrease) in contract loans and premium notes
......................................(113,398)
(3,567,439)
......................................(4,199,185)
15.
Net cash from investments (Line 12.8 minus Line 13.7 and Line 14)
(21,516,669)
(122,684,501)
(83,385,989)
Cash from Financing and Miscellaneous Sources
16.
Cash provided (applied):
16.1 Surplus notes, capital notes
......................................
......................................
......................................
16.2 Capital and paid in surplus, less treasury...............................................................................................stock
......................................-
......................................-
......................................-
16.3 Borrowed..................................................................................................................................................funds
......................................
......................................
......................................
16.4 Net deposits on deposit-type contracts and other insurance liabilities
......................................(41,469,477)
201,498,939
......................................199,706,414
16.5 Dividends to stockholders
......................................-
......................................-
......................................10,485
16.6 Other cash provided (applied)
......................................(56,765,174)
(121,187,697)
......................................(135,355,644)
17.
Net cash from nancing and miscellaneous sources (Line 16.1 through Line 16.4 minus Line 16.5
plus..........................................................................................................................................................Line 16.6)
......................................(98,234,652)
80,311,241
......................................64,340,285
Reconciliation of Cash, Cash Equivalents and Short-Term Investments
18.
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments (Line 11, plus Lines 15 and 17) .
......................................114,370,700
(21,434,658)
......................................(20,581,142)
19.
Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments:
19.1 Beginning..................................................................................................................................................of year
......................................32,591,807
53,172,949
......................................53,172,949
19.2 End of period (Line 18 plus Line 19...1)
......................................146,962,508
31,738,291
......................................32,591,807
Note: Supplemental disclosures of cash ow information for non-cash transactions:
...............................................................................................20.0001. NON-CASHREINSURANCE SETTLEMENT
......................................29,257,674
......................................
......................................
20.0002. NON-CASHCOLI INCOME
......................................9,724,740
11,587,734
......................................16,132,312
20.0003. INVESTMENT SECURITY EXCHANGES
......................................6,811,689
948,161
......................................948,161
20.0004. NON-CASHINVESTMENT INCOME (PIK)
......................................258,073
1,647,492
......................................1,910,298
20.0005. NON-CASHDIVIDEND PAID
......................................
299,989,515
......................................299,989,515
20.0006. NON-CASH INTERCOMPANY SETTLEMENT - BOND PROCEEDS
......................................87,497,167
......................................
......................................
20.0007. NON-CASH INTERCOMPANY SETTLEMENT - BOND COST
......................................22,475,047
......................................
......................................
20.0008. NET NON-CASH INTERCOMPANY SETTLEMENT - ACCRUED INTEREST
......................................934,343
......................................
......................................
5
Quarterly Statement as of September 30, 2023 of the United Insurance Company of America
EXHIBIT 1
DIRECT PREMIUMS AND DEPOSIT-TYPE CONTRACTS
1
2
3
Prior Year
Current Year
Prior Year To
Ended
To Date
Date
December 31
1.
Industrial............................................................................................................................................................................................life
698,918
784,581
948,870
2.
Ordinary life insurance
130,658,300
133,256,075
171,437,957
3.
Ordinary individual annuities
.........................3,424
.........................1,486
.........................1,575
4.
Credit life (group and individual)
.........................
.........................
.........................
5.
Group life insurance
.........................-
.........................-
.........................-
6.
Group............................................................................................................................................................................................annuities
.........................-
.........................-
.........................
7.
A............................................................................................................................................................................................& H - group
.........................-
.........................-
.........................-
8.
A & H - credit (group and individual)
.........................
.........................
.........................
9.
A............................................................................................................................................................................................& H - other
13,347,501
11,138,585
15,127,639
10.
Aggregate of all other lines of.........................................................................................................................................business
.........................
.........................
.........................
11.
Subtotal (Lines 1 through 10)
144,708,143
145,180,727
187,516,041
12.
Fraternal (Fraternal Bene t Societies.........................................................................................................................................Only)
.........................
.........................
.........................
13.
Subtotal (Lines 11 through 12)
144,708,143
145,180,727
187,516,041
14.
Deposit-typecontracts
.........................
.........................
.........................
15.
Total (Lines 13 and 14)
144,708,143
145,180,727
187,516,041
Details of Write-Ins
1001.
............................................................................................................................................................................................
.........................
.........................
.........................
1002.
............................................................................................................................................................................................
.........................
.........................
.........................
1003.
............................................................................................................................................................................................
.........................
.........................
.........................
1098. Summary of remaining write-insfor Line 10 from over ow page
.........................
.........................
.........................
1099. Totals (Lines 1001 through 1003 plus 1098) (Line 10 above)
.........................
.........................
.........................
6
Quarterly Statement as of September 30, 2023 of the United Insurance Company of America
Notes to the Financial Statements
1. Summary of Signi cant Accounting Policies and Going Concern
- Accounting Practices
The nancial statements of United Insurance Company of America (the "Company") are presented on the basis of accounting practices prescribed or permitted by the Illinois Insurance Department (the "Department").
The Department recognized only statutory accounting practices prescribed or permitted by the state of Illinois for determining and reporting the nancial condition and results of operations of an insurance company, for determining its solvency under the Illinois Insurance Law. The National
Association of Insurance Commissioners' ("NAIC") Accounting Practices and Procedures manual ("NAIC SAP") has been adopted as a component of prescribed or permitted practices by the state of Illinois. The Company has not adopted prescribed accounting practices that differ from those found in NAIC SAP.
SSAP #
F/S Page
F/S Line #
09/30/2023
12/31/2022
Net Income
(1) State basis (Page 4, Line 35, Columns.........................................................1 & 3)
........................XXX
........................XXX
........................XXX
$
(131,034,686)
$
180,532,805
- State prescribed practices that are an increase / (decrease) from NAIC SAP:
- State permitted practices that are an increase / (decrease) from NAIC SAP:
(4)
|NAIC SAP (1-2-3=4)
........................XXX
........................XXX
........................XXX
$
(131,034,686)
$
180,532,805
Surplus
(5)
State basis (Page 3, Line 38, Columns.........................................................1 & 2)
........................XXX
........................XXX
........................XXX
$
421,319,793
$
262,457,765
- State prescribed practices that are an increase / (decrease) from NAIC SAP:
- State permitted practices that are an increase / (decrease) from NAIC SAP:
|(8) NAIC SAP (5-6-7=8)
........................XXX
........................XXX
........................XXX
$
421,319,793
$
262,457,765
- Accounting Policy
Life insurance premiums are recognized as revenue when either due or on a policy anniversary basis depending on the actuarial method used to calculate the reserves for future policy bene ts. Accident and health premiums are earned over the period to which the premiums relate. Expenses incurred in connection with acquiring new insurance business are expensed as incurred.
In addition, the Company uses the following accounting policies:
- Bonds with an NAIC designation of 1 through 5, including loan-backed and structured securities ("LBSS") are reported at amortized cost using the effective yield method. Bonds with a NAIC designation of 6 are carried at the lower of amortized cost or fair value with the difference
re ected in unassigned surplus as unrealized capital loss.
- Bonds with an NAIC designation of 1 through 5, including loan-backed and structured securities ("LBSS") are reported at amortized cost using the effective yield method. Bonds with a NAIC designation of 6 are carried at the lower of amortized cost or fair value with the difference
- Loan-backedsecurities are stated at either amortized cost or the lower of amortized cost or fair market value. The retrospective adjustment method is used to value all securities except for interest only securities or securities where the yield had become negative, that are valued using the prospective method.
- Going Concern - Not Applicable
-
Accounting Changes and Corrections of Errors
The Company conducted a systematic reserve review in 2023 which resulted in a net decrease in reserves of $350,529,119. The entire reserve adjustment was related to changes in valuation basis and was recorded directly to surplus. The Company paid consideration in the amount of $80,000,000 to it's reinsurer, Kemper Bermuda Ltd. ("Kemper Bermuda"), for waiving its right to 80% of the reserve adjustment.
- Business Combinations and Goodwill - Not Applicable
- Discontinued Operations - Not Applicable
- Investments
- Loan-BackedSecurities
- Prepayment assumptions for single class and multi-classmortgage-backed/asset-backed securities were obtained from external sources.
- Loan-backedand structured securities with a recognized other-than-temporary impairment (OTTI) - Not Applicable
(3) Securities held that were other-than-temporarily impaired due to the present value of cash ows expected to be collected was less than the amortized cost of securities - Not Applicable
-
All impaired securities for which an OTTI has not been recognized in earnings as a realized loss
Unrealized losses are calculated as the difference between amortized cost and fair value. They result from declines in fair value below amortized cost and are evaluated for other than-temporary impairments. Every LBSS with unrealized losses was included in the portfolio monitoring process. The following table summarizes unrealized losses on loan-backed securities by the length of time that the securities have continuously been in an unrealized loss position.
a. The aggregate amount of unrealized losses:
1.
Less than 12 months
$
2,347,439
2.
12 months or longer
121,594,978
b. The aggregate related fair value of securities with unrealized losses:
1.
Less than 12 months
$
30,874,010
2.
12 months or longer
653,227,832
- The Company regularly reviews its investment portfolio for factors that may indicate that a decline in fair value of an investment is other than temporary. Factors considered in evaluating whether a decline in fair value is other than temporary include:
7
Quarterly Statement as of September 30, 2023 of the United Insurance Company of America
Notes to the Financial Statements
5. Investments (Continued)
1) the Company's ability and intent to retain the investment for a period of time su cient to allow for a recovery in value;
- the duration and extent to which the fair value has been less than amortized cost;
- the security's subordination from other classes of securities in the trust that are contractually obligated to absorb losses before the class of security the Company owns;
- credit rating of security; and
- other structural features embedded in the securitization trust, such as overcollateralization and excess spread. Losses arising from other than temporary declines in fair value are computed on a speci c identi cation method and are reported in the Statement of Income in the period in which the decline was determined to be other than temporary.
- Dollar Repurchase Agreements and/or Securities Lending Transactions - Not Applicable
- Repurchase Agreements Transactions Accounted for as Secured Borrowing - Not Applicable
- Reverse Repurchase Agreements Transactions Accounted for as Secured Borrowing - Not Applicable
- Repurchase Agreements Transactions Accounted for as a Sale - Not Applicable
- Reverse Repurchase Agreements Transactions Accounted for as a Sale - Not Applicable
- Working Capital Finance Investments - Not Applicable
- Offsetting and Netting of Assets and Liabilities - Not Applicable
R. Reporting Entity's Share of Cash Pool by Asset type - Not Applicable
- Joint Ventures, Partnerships and Limited Liability Companies - No Signi cant Changes
- Investment Income - No Signi cant Changes
- Derivative Instruments - Not Applicable
- Income Taxes - No Signi cant Changes
10. Information Concerning Parent, Subsidiaries, A liates and Other Related Parties
-
The Company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kemper Corporation ("Kemper"), a Delaware corporation. The Company owns 100% of the outstanding common stock of The Reliable Life Insurance Company ("Reliable"), a Missouri domiciled insurer, Union National Life Insurance Company ("Union National"), a Louisiana domiciled insurer, and Mutual Savings Life Insurance Company ("Mutual Savings"), an Alabama domiciled insurer. The Company has many insurance and non-insurance a liates within the Kemper holding company system, including Merastar Insurance Company ("Merastar"), an indirect subsidiary of Kemper.
On December 1, 2022, the Company sold it's direct insurance subsidiary, Reserve National Insurance Company ("Reserve National") for a realized gain of $45,000,000.
- On September 27, 2023, the Company received an ordinary dividend consisting of cash in the amount of $1,850,000 from Mutual Savings.
On September 11, 2023, the Company declared a $62,000,000 ordinary dividend to Kemper. The dividend was recorded as a dividend payable and will be scheduled in the fourth quarter. On September 30, 2022, the Company declared an extraordinary dividend in the amount of $300,000,000 to its parent, Kemper.
11. Debt
- Debt, Including Capital Notes - Not Applicable
- FHLB (Federal Home Loan Bank) Agreements
- In December 2013, the Company became a member of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago (FHLB). As of September 30, 2023, the Company has $601,004,214 in outstanding borrowings from the FHLB. The following table indicates the amount of FHLB stock purchased, collateral pledged, assets and liabilities related to the agreement with FHLB as of September 30, 2023.
7.1
Quarterly Statement as of September 30, 2023 of the United Insurance Company of America
Notes to the Financial Statements
11. Debt (Continued)
- FHLB capital stock
- Aggregate totals
(1)
(2)
(3)
Total
General
Separate
(2+3)
Account
Accounts
1. Current Year
(a)
Membership stock - Class A
$
.........................
$
.........................
$
(b)
Membership stock - Class B
484,200
484,200
...........................
(c)
Activity..............................................................................................................................................stock
14,440,551
14,440,551
...........................
(d)
Excess..............................................................................................................................................stock
1,519,974
1,519,974
...........................
(e)
Aggregate total (a+b+c+d)
$
16,444,725
$
16,444,725
$
(f)
Actual or estimated borrowing capacity as determined by the........................................insurer
$
795,632,815
2. Prior Year-End
(a)
Membership stock - Class A
$
.........................
$
.........................
$
(b)
Membership stock - Class B
369,200
369,200
...........................
(c)
Activity..............................................................................................................................................stock
16,952,749
16,952,749
...........................
(d)
Excess..............................................................................................................................................stock
...........................
...........................
...........................
(e)
Aggregate total (a+b+c+d)
$
17,321,949
$
17,321,949
$
(f)
Actual or estimated borrowing capacity as determined by the........................................insurer
$
876,557,135
(b) Membership stock (class A and B) eligible and not eligible for redemption
Eligible for Redemption
(1)
(2)
(3)
(4)
(5)
(6)
Current Year Total
Not Eligible for
Less Than 6
6 Months to Less
1 to Less Than 3
Membership Stock
(2+3+4+5+6)
Redemption
Months
Than 1 Year
Years
3 to 5 Years
1.
Class............................................A
$
$
$
$
$
$
2.
Class............................................B
$
484,200
$
484,200
$
$
$
$
- Collateral pledged to FHLB
- Amount pledged as of reporting date
(1)
(2)
(3)
Aggregate Total
Fair Value
Carrying Value
Borrowing
1.
Current year total general and separate accounts total collateral pledged
(Lines.................................................................................................................................2+3)
$
619,084,401
$
795,632,815
$
557,394,284
2.
Current year general account total collateral pledged
619,084,401
795,632,815
557,394,284
3.
Current year separate accounts total collateral pledged
..................................
..................................
..................................
4.
Prior year-end total general and separate accounts total collateral pledged
744,642,612
876,557,135
601,004,214
(b) Maximum amount pledged during reporting period
(1)
(2)
(3)
Amount Borrowed
at Time of
Fair Value
Carrying Value
Maximum Collateral
1.
Current year total general and separate accounts maximum collateral
pledged (Lines 2+3)
$
772,869,246
$
874,257,762
$
557,394,284
2.
Current year general account maximum collateral pledged
772,869,246
874,257,762
557,394,284
3.
Current year separate accounts maximum collateral pledged
..................................
..................................
..................................
4.
Prior year-end total general and separate accounts maximum collateral
pledged
744,642,612
876,557,135
601,004,214
7.2
Quarterly Statement as of September 30, 2023 of the United Insurance Company of America
Notes to the Financial Statements
11. Debt (Continued)
- Borrowing from FHLB
- Amount as of the reporting date
(1)
(2)
(3)
(4)
Funding
Agreements
General
Separate
Reserves
Total (2+3)
Account
Accounts
Established
1. Current Year
(a)
Debt
$
$
$
..........................XXX
(b)
Funding agreements
557,394,284
557,394,284
..........................
$
(c)
Other
..........................
..........................
..........................
..........................XXX
(d)
Aggregate total (a+b+c)
$
557,394,284
$
557,394,284
$
$
2. Prior Year-end
(a)
Debt
$
$
$
..........................XXX
(b)
Funding agreements
601,004,214
601,004,214
..........................
$
(c)
Other
..........................
..........................
..........................
..........................XXX
(d)
Aggregate total (a+b+c)
$
601,004,214
$
601,004,214
$
$
(b) Maximum amount during reporting period (current year)
(1)
(2)
(3)
Total
General
Separate
(2+3)
Account
Accounts
1.
Debt
$
$
$
2.
Funding agreements
557,394,284
557,394,284
..........................
3.
Other
..........................
..........................
..........................
4.
Aggregate total (Lines 1+2+3)
$
557,394,284
$
557,394,284
$
(c) FHLB - Prepayment obligations
Does the company have
prepayment obligations
under the following
arrangements (YES/NO)?
1.
Debt
..................................................NO
2.
Funding agreements
..................................................NO
3.
Other
..................................................NO
- Retirement Plans, Deferred Compensation, Postemployment Bene ts and Compensated Absences and Other Postretirement Bene t Plans - Not Applicable
- Capital and Surplus, Dividend Restrictions and Quasi-Reorganizations - No Signi cant Changes
- Liabilities, Contingencies and Assessments - No Signi cant Changes
- Leases - No Signi cant Changes
- Information About Financial Instruments With Off-Balance-Sheet Risk And Financial Instruments With Concentrations of Credit Risk - Not Applicable
- Sale, Transfer and Servicing of Financial Assets and Extinguishments of Liabilities - Not Applicable
- Gain or Loss to the Reporting Entity from Uninsured Plans and the Uninsured Portion of Partially Insured Plans - Not Applicable
- Direct Premium Written/Produced by Managing General Agents/Third Party Administrators - Not Applicable
- Fair Value Measurements A. Fair Value Measurement
Fair value is de ned per SSAP 101R as the price that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. The Company is responsible for the determination of fair value of nancial assets and liabilities, including the supporting assumptions and methodologies, and uses independent third-party valuation service providers, broker quotes and internal pricing methods to determine fair values. The Company obtains or estimates only one single quote or price for each nancial instrument.
The Company uses a hierarchical framework for inputs to determine fair value which prioritizes the use of observable inputs and minimizes the use of unobservable inputs. Additionally, the Company categorizes fair value measurements based on the lowest level of input that is considered to be signi cant to the entire measurement. Assets measured and reported at fair value are categorized as follows:
Level 1: Unadjusted quoted prices for identical assets or liabilities in an active market.
Level 2: Observable inputs other than Level 1: (a) quoted prices for similar assets or liabilities in active markets; (b) quoted prices for identical or similar assets or liabilities in markets that are not active; or (c) valuation models whose inputs are observable, directly or indirectly, for substantially the full term of the asset or liability.
Level 3: Assets and liabilities whose values are based on prices or valuation techniques that require inputs that are both unobservable and signi cant to the overall fair value measurement. Unobservable inputs re ect the Company's estimates of the assumptions that market participants would use in valuing the assets and liabilities.
7.3
