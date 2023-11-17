Quarterly Statement as of September 30, 2023 of the United Insurance Company of America

Notes to the Financial Statements

11. Debt (Continued)

Borrowing from FHLB Amount as of the reporting date

(1) (2) (3) (4) Funding Agreements General Separate Reserves Total (2+3) Account Accounts Established

1. Current Year

(a) Debt $ $ $ ..........................XXX (b) Funding agreements 557,394,284 557,394,284 .......................... $ (c) Other .......................... .......................... .......................... ..........................XXX (d) Aggregate total (a+b+c) $ 557,394,284 $ 557,394,284 $ $

2. Prior Year-end

(a) Debt $ $ $ ..........................XXX (b) Funding agreements 601,004,214 601,004,214 .......................... $ (c) Other .......................... .......................... .......................... ..........................XXX (d) Aggregate total (a+b+c) $ 601,004,214 $ 601,004,214 $ $

(b) Maximum amount during reporting period (current year)

(1) (2) (3) Total General Separate (2+3) Account Accounts 1. Debt $ $ $ 2. Funding agreements 557,394,284 557,394,284 .......................... 3. Other .......................... .......................... .......................... 4. Aggregate total (Lines 1+2+3) $ 557,394,284 $ 557,394,284 $ (c) FHLB - Prepayment obligations Does the company have prepayment obligations under the following arrangements (YES/NO)? 1. Debt ..................................................NO 2. Funding agreements ..................................................NO 3. Other ..................................................NO

Retirement Plans, Deferred Compensation, Postemployment Bene ts and Compensated Absences and Other Postretirement Bene t Plans - Not Applicable Capital and Surplus, Dividend Restrictions and Quasi-Reorganizations - No Signi cant Changes Liabilities, Contingencies and Assessments - No Signi cant Changes Leases - No Signi cant Changes Information About Financial Instruments With Off-Balance-Sheet Risk And Financial Instruments With Concentrations of Credit Risk - Not Applicable Sale, Transfer and Servicing of Financial Assets and Extinguishments of Liabilities - Not Applicable Gain or Loss to the Reporting Entity from Uninsured Plans and the Uninsured Portion of Partially Insured Plans - Not Applicable Direct Premium Written/Produced by Managing General Agents/Third Party Administrators - Not Applicable Fair Value Measurements A. Fair Value Measurement

Fair value is de ned per SSAP 101R as the price that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. The Company is responsible for the determination of fair value of nancial assets and liabilities, including the supporting assumptions and methodologies, and uses independent third-party valuation service providers, broker quotes and internal pricing methods to determine fair values. The Company obtains or estimates only one single quote or price for each nancial instrument.

The Company uses a hierarchical framework for inputs to determine fair value which prioritizes the use of observable inputs and minimizes the use of unobservable inputs. Additionally, the Company categorizes fair value measurements based on the lowest level of input that is considered to be signi cant to the entire measurement. Assets measured and reported at fair value are categorized as follows:

Level 1: Unadjusted quoted prices for identical assets or liabilities in an active market.

Level 2: Observable inputs other than Level 1: (a) quoted prices for similar assets or liabilities in active markets; (b) quoted prices for identical or similar assets or liabilities in markets that are not active; or (c) valuation models whose inputs are observable, directly or indirectly, for substantially the full term of the asset or liability.

Level 3: Assets and liabilities whose values are based on prices or valuation techniques that require inputs that are both unobservable and signi cant to the overall fair value measurement. Unobservable inputs re ect the Company's estimates of the assumptions that market participants would use in valuing the assets and liabilities.