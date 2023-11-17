*69930202320100103*

LIFE, ACCIDENT AND HEALTH COMPANIES/FRATERNAL BENEFIT SOCIETIES - ASSOCIATION EDITION

QUARTERLY STATEMENT

AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2023

OF THE CONDITION AND AFFAIRS OF THE

UNITED INSURANCE COMPANY OF AMERICA

NAIC Group Code

0215 0215 NAIC Company Code

69930

Employer's ID Number 36............................................-1896670

(Current) (Prior)

Organized under the Laws of

IL

State of Domicile or Port of Entry

IL

Country of Domicile

US

Licensed as business type:

LIFE, ACCIDENT AND HEALTH

Incorporated/Organized

10/15/1927

Commenced Business

04/25/1928

Statutory Home O3ce

200 EAST RANDOLPH STREET, SUITE 3300

CHICAGO, IL, US 60601

Main Administrative O3ce

12115 LACKLAND ROAD

ST. LOUIS, MO, US 63146-4003

314-819-4300

(Telephone Number)

Mail................................................................Address

200 EAST RANDOLPH STREET, SUITE 3300

CHICAGO, IL, US 60601

Primary Location of Books and

Records

200 EAST RANDOLPH STREET, SUITE 3300

CHICAGO, IL, US 60601

312-661-4564

Internet Website Address

KEMPER.COM

(Telephone Number)

Statutory Statement Contact

HANNAH LEE ANDREWS

312-661-4564

(Telephone Number)

KHSCSTATREPORTING@KEMPER..........COM

314-819-4789

(E-Mail Address)

(Fax Number)

OFFICERS

JENNIFER MARIE KOPPS-WAGNER, SECRETARY

CHRISTOPHER WADE FLINT#, PRESIDENT

CHRISTIAN ALBERT DANCER, TREASURER

.................................................................................................................

DIRECTORS OR TRUSTEES

...................................................

JAMES ALLEN ALEXANDER

...................................................CHRISTOPHER WADE FLINT#

...................................................

JOHN MICHAEL BOSCHELLI

...................................................STEVEN MICHAEL FRONING

...................................................

MAXWELL THOMAS MINDAK

...................................................MICHAEL ERIC PRESTEGAARD#

State of

MISSOURI

County of

ST................................................................. LOUIS

SS

The o cers of this reporting entity being duly sworn, each depose and say that they are the described o cers of said reporting entity, and that on the reporting period stated above, all of the herein described assets were the absolute property of the said reporting entity, free and clear from any liens or claims thereon, except as herein stated, and that this statement, together with related exhibits, schedules and explanations therein contained, annexed or referred to, is a full and true statement of all the assets and liabilities and of the condition and affairs of the said reporting entity as of the reporting period stated above, and of its income and deductions therefrom for the period ended, and have been completed in accordance with the NAIC Annual Statement Instructions and Accounting Practices and Procedures manual except to the extent that: (1) state law may differ; or, (2) that state rules or regulations require differences in reporting not related to accounting practices and procedures, according to the best of their information, knowledge and belief, respectively. Furthermore, the scope of this attestation by the described o cers also includes the related corresponding electronic ling with the NAIC, when required, that is an exact copy (except for formatting differences due to electronic ling) of the enclosed statement. The electronic ling may be requested by various regulators in lieu of or in addition to the enclosed statement.

x

CHRISTOPHER WADE FLINT

PRESIDENT

Subscribed and sworn to before me

this

day of

x

x

x

JENNIFER MARIE KOPPS-WAGNER

CHRISTIAN ALBERT DANCER

SECRETARY

TREASURER

a. Is this an original

ling? Yes

b. If no:

  1. State the amendment number:
  2. Date led:
  3. Number of pages attached:

Quarterly Statement as of September 30, 2023 of the United Insurance Company of America

ASSETS

Current Statement Date

4

1

2

3

Net Admitted

December 31

Nonadmitted

Assets

Prior Year Net

Assets

Assets

(Cols. 1 - 2)

Admitted Assets

1.

............................................................................................................................................Bonds

3,765,717,743

3,765,717,743

3,825,974,582

2. Stocks:

2.1

Preferred.................................................................................................................................stocks

11,188,369

11,188,369

6,882,696

2.2

Common stocks

54,763,681

54,763,681

58,493,193

3. Mortgage loans on real estate:

3.1

First.................................................................................................................................liens

............................... ............................... ............................... 5,500,391

3.2

Other than

rst liens

4. Real estate:

4.1

Properties occupied by the company (less $

encumbrances)

1,099,658

...............................

1,099,658

1,017,197

4.2

Properties held for the production of income (less $

encumbrances)

2,969,014

...............................3,000

2,966,014

2,966,014

4.3

Properties held for sale (less $

encumbrances)

...........................

...............................

...............................

...............................

................................

5. Cash ($ (3,009,654)), cash equivalents ($ 149,972,162) and short-term

investments ($ 0)

.........................................................................................

146,962,508

...............................

146,962,508

32,591,807

6.

Contract loans (including $ 691,166 premium notes)

56,448,714

...............................

56,448,714

56,773,556

7.

Derivatives

...............................

...............................

...............................

................................

8.

Other invested assets

.........................................................................................

150,618,241

...............................

150,618,241

148,082,296

9.

Receivables for securities

...............................152,559

...............................

...............................152,559

3,009,622

10.

Securities lending reinvested collateral assets

...............................

...............................

...............................

................................

11.

Aggregate write-insfor invested.........................................................................................assets

...............................

...............................

...............................

................................

12.

......................................Subtotals, cash and invested assets (Lines 1 to 11)

4,189,920,487

...............................3,000

4,189,917,487

4,141,291,354

13.

Title plants less $

charged off (for Title insurers only)

...............................

...............................

...............................

................................

14.

Investment income due and accrued

41,495,846

...............................

41,495,846

41,975,569

15. Premiums and considerations:

15.1

Uncollected premiums and agents' balances in the course of collection

(59,582,052)

(59,582,052)

(54,025,723)

15.2

Deferred premiums, agents' balances and installments booked but

deferred and not yet due (including $

earned but unbilled premiums)

17,843,634

17,843,634

17,365,181

15.3

Accrued retrospective premiums ($

) and contracts subject to

redetermination ($ )

............................... ...............................

...............................

................................

16. Reinsurance:

16.1 Amounts recoverable from reinsurers

40,850,989

...............................

40,850,989

37,166,828

16.2 Funds held by or deposited with reinsured companies

60,511,767

...............................

60,511,767

60,511,767

16.3 Other amounts receivable under reinsurance contracts

140,610,082

...............................

140,610,082

64,540,271

17.

Amounts receivable relating to uninsured plans

...............................

...............................

...............................

................................

18.1

Current federal and foreign income tax recoverable and interest thereon

...............................-

...............................

...............................-

52,995,808

18.2

Net deferred tax asset

36,469,061

22,021,061

14,448,000

13,146,000

19.

Guaranty funds receivable or.........................................................................................on deposit

...............................97,220

...............................

...............................97,220

................................97,028

20.

Electronic data processing equipment and software

19,352,143

12,132,216

7,219,928

................................-

21.

Furniture and equipment, including health care delivery assets......................................($ )

...............................87,056

...............................87,056

...............................-

................................-

22.

Net adjustment in assets and liabilities due to foreign exchange......................................rates

...............................

...............................

...............................

................................

23.

Receivables from parent, subsidiaries and a liates

20,817,194

...............................

20,817,194

28,823,463

24.

Health care ($ ) and other amounts receivable

...............................

...............................

...............................

................................

25.

Aggregate write-ins for other-than-invested assets

164,224,365

9,180,578

155,043,788

250,323,459

26.

Total assets excluding Separate Accounts, Segregated Accounts and

Protected Cell Accounts (Lines.........................................................................................12 to 25)

4,672,697,792

43,423,910

4,629,273,882

4,654,211,005

27.

From Separate Accounts, Segregated Accounts and Protected Cell Accounts

...............................

...............................

...............................

................................

28.

.........................................................................................Total (Lines 26 and 27)

4,672,697,792

43,423,910

4,629,273,882

4,654,211,005

Details of Write-Ins

1101.

............................................................................................................................................

...............................

...............................

...............................

................................

1102.

............................................................................................................................................

...............................

...............................

...............................

................................

1103.

............................................................................................................................................

...............................

...............................

...............................

................................

1198. Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 11 from over ow......................................page

...............................

...............................

...............................

................................

1199. Totals (Lines 1101 through 1103 plus 1198) (Line 11 above)

...............................

...............................

...............................

................................

2501. COMPANY OWNED LIFE INSURANCE

149,973,386

...............................

149,973,386

242,452,863

2502. OTHER............................................................................................................................................ASSETS

14,250,979

9,180,578

5,070,402

7,870,596

2503.

............................................................................................................................................

...............................

...............................

...............................

................................

2598. Summary of remaining write-ins for Line 25 from over ow......................................page

...............................

...............................

...............................

................................

2599. Totals (Lines 2501 through 2503 plus 2598) (Line 25 above)

164,224,365

9,180,578

155,043,788

250,323,459

2

Quarterly Statement as of September 30, 2023 of the United Insurance Company of America

LIABILITIES, SURPLUS AND OTHER FUNDS

1

2

Current

December 31

Statement Date

Prior Year

1.

Aggregate reserve for life contracts $ 677,915,714 less $ included in Line 6.3 (including $ 855,251 Modco Reserve)

677,915,714

741,325,721

2.

Aggregate reserve for accident and health contracts (including $ Modco Reserve)

48,622,486

47,065,773

3.

Liability for deposit-typecontracts (including $ Modco........................................................................................................................................................................................Reserve)

561,749,720

603,219,198

4. Contract claims:

4.1

Life

17,988,161

19,671,284

4.2

Accident and health

..................................5,444,534

..................................4,019,582

5.

Policyholders' dividends/refunds to members $

and coupons $ due and unpaid

..................................

6. Provision for policyholders' dividends, refunds to members and coupons payable in following calendar year-estimated amounts:

6.1

Policyholders' dividends and refunds to members apportioned for payment (including $ Modco)

..................................

..................................

6.2

Policyholders' dividends and refunds to members not yet apportioned (including $ .......................................................................................................................Modco)

..................................

..................................

6.3

Coupons and similar bene ts (including $

Modco)

..................................(66,716)

..................................(57,244)

7.

Amount provisionally held for deferred dividend policies not included in Line 6

..................................

..................................

8.

Premiums and annuity considerations for life and accident and health contracts received in advance less $ discount; including $ 451,231 accident

and health premiums

..................................1,277,159

..................................1,076,671

9.

Contract liabilities not included elsewhere:

9.1

Surrender values on canceled.............................................................................................................................................................................................................................contracts

..................................

..................................

9.2

Provision for experience rating refunds, including the liability of $ accident and health experience rating refunds of which $ is for medical

loss ratio rebate per the Public Health Service Act

..................................

..................................

9.3

Other amounts payable on reinsurance, including $ 2,230,469 assumed and $ 179,604,553.......................................................................................................................ceded

181,835,022

46,541,143

9.4

Interest Maintenance Reserve

..................................724,078

..................................867,004

10.

Commissions to agents due or accrued-life and annuity contracts $ 34,361, accident and health $ 3,654 and deposit-type contract funds ...............................$

..................................38,015

..................................1,442,027

11.

Commissions and expense allowances payable on reinsurance assumed

..................................

..................................

12.

General expenses due or accrued

..................................7,489,267

13,400,296

13.

Transfers to Separate Accounts due or accrued (net) (including $ accrued for expense allowances recognized in reserves, net of reinsured

allowances)

..................................

..................................

14.

Taxes, licenses and fees due or accrued, excluding federal income taxes

..................................134,753

..................................(202,982)

15.1

Current federal and foreign income taxes, including $ on realized capital gains (losses)

10,703,973

..................................

15.2

Net deferred tax liability

..................................

..................................

16.

Unearned investment income

..................................2,292,708

..................................2,900,445

17.

Amounts withheld or retained by reporting entity as agent........................................................................................................................................................................................or trustee

..................................4,364,462

..................................4,654,887

18.

Amounts held for agents' account, including $

agents' credit balances

..................................

..................................

19.

Remittances and items not...........................................................................................................................................................................................................................................allocated

..................................1,843,905

..................................1,210,784

20.

Net adjustment in assets and liabilities due to foreign exchange........................................................................................................................................................................................rates

..................................

..................................

21.

Liability for bene ts for employees and agents if not included........................................................................................................................................................................................above

..................................

..................................

22.

Borrowed money $ and interest thereon $

........................................................................................................................................................................................

..................................

..................................

23.

Dividends to stockholders declared and unpaid

........................................................................................................................................................................................

62,000,000

..................................

24. Miscellaneous liabilities:

24.01

Asset valuation reserve

39,031,574

47,492,651

24.02

Reinsurance in unauthorized and certi ed ($ ) companies

..................................

..................................

24.03

Funds held under reinsurance treaties with unauthorized and certi ed ($

) reinsurers

..................................

24.04

Payable to parent, subsidiaries and a liates

12,442,370

..................................335,732

24.05

Drafts outstanding

..................................

..................................

24.06

Liability for amounts held under uninsured plans

..................................

..................................

24.07

Funds held under coinsurance

2,540,429,563

2,811,597,043

24.08

Derivatives

..................................

..................................

24.09

Payable for securities

..................................

15,386,667

24.10

Payable for securities lending

..................................

..................................

24.11

Capital notes $

and interest thereon $

..................................

..................................

25.

Aggregate write-insfor liabilities

31,693,342

29,806,556

26.

........................................................................................................................................................................................Total liabilities excluding Separate Accounts business (Lines 1 to 25)

4,207,954,089

4,391,753,240

27.

From Separate Accounts statement

..................................

..................................

28.

...........................................................................................................................................................................................................................................Total liabilities (Lines 26 and 27)

4,207,954,089

4,391,753,240

29.

Common capital stock

...........................................................................................................................................................................................................................................

10,152,088

10,152,088

30.

Preferred capital stock

...........................................................................................................................................................................................................................................

..................................

..................................

31.

Aggregate write-insfor other-than-specialsurplus funds

..................................

..................................

32.

Surplus..............................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................notes

..................................

..................................

33.

Gross paid in and contributed...........................................................................................................................................................................................................................................surplus

179,498,069

179,498,069

34.

Aggregate write-insfor special surplus funds

..................................

..................................

35.

Unassigned funds (surplus)

231,669,636

72,807,608

36. Less treasury stock, at cost:

36.1

shares common (value included in Line 29

$

)

..................................

..................................

36.2

shares preferred (value included in Line 30

$

)

..................................

..................................

37.

Surplus (Total Lines 31 + 32 + 33 + 34 + 35 - 36) (including $

in Separate Accounts.....................................................................................................................................Statement)

411,167,705

252,305,677

38.

...........................................................................................................................................................................................................................................Totals of Lines 29, 30 and 37

421,319,793

262,457,765

39.

Totals of Lines 28 and 38 (Page 2, Line 28, Col. 3)

........................................................................................................................................................................................

4,629,273,882

4,654,211,005

Details of Write-Ins

2501.

RESERVE FOR ESCHEATED...........................................................................................................................................................................................................................................FUNDS

28,950,366

26,466,066

2502.

OTHER LIABILITIES

..................................2,742,976

..................................3,340,490

2503

2598.

Summary of remaining write-insfor Line 25 from over ........................................................................................................................................................................................ow page

..................................

..................................

2599.

Totals (Lines 2501 through 2503 plus 2598) (Line 25 above)

31,693,342

29,806,556

3101

3102

3103

3198.

Summary of remaining write-insfor Line 31 from over ........................................................................................................................................................................................ow page

..................................

..................................

3199.

Totals (Lines 3101 through 3103 plus 3198) (Line 31 above)

..................................

..................................

3401

3402

3403

3498.

Summary of remaining write-insfor Line 34 from over ........................................................................................................................................................................................ow page

..................................

..................................

3499.

Totals (Lines 3401 through 3403 plus 3498) (Line 34 above)

..................................

..................................

3

Quarterly Statement as of September 30, 2023 of the United Insurance Company of America

SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS

1

2

3

Current Year To

Prior Year To

Prior Year Ended

Date

Date

December 31

1.

Premiums and annuity considerations for life and accident and health contracts

79,493,138

(2,798,688,861)

(2,829,732,979)

2.

Considerations for supplementary contracts with life contingencies

..................................

..................................

..................................

3.

Net investment income

118,279,684

137,607,594

179,541,566

4.

Amortization of Interest Maintenance Reserve (IMR)

..................................281,796

..................................3,813,271

..................................3,200,073

5.

Separate Accounts net gain from operations excluding unrealized gains or losses

..................................

..................................

..................................-

6.

Commissions and expense allowances on reinsurance ceded

68,082,247

..................................6,890,093

50,385,568

7.

Reserve adjustments on reinsurance........................................................................................................................................................................................................ceded

..................................(46,819)

..................................(201,291)

..................................(219,846)

8. Miscellaneous Income:

8.1

Income from fees associated with investment management, administration and contract guarantees from Separate Accounts

..................................

..................................

..................................-

8.2

Charges and fees for deposit..........................................................................................................................................................................................-typecontracts

..................................

..................................

..................................

8.3

Aggregate write-insfor miscellaneous income

11,219,285

13,425,354

..................................4,807,735

9.

........................................................................................................................................................................................................Totals (Lines 1 to 8.3)

277,309,331

(2,637,153,840)

(2,592,017,883)

10.

...........................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................Death bene ts

30,168,057

93,117,033

97,857,656

11.

Matured endowments (excluding guaranteed annual pure.....................................................................................................................................................endowments)

..................................822,574

..................................3,284,899

..................................3,558,361

12.

Annuity...........................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................bene ts

..................................86,486

..................................434,258

..................................515,828

13.

Disability bene ts and bene ts under accident and health.....................................................................................................................................................contracts

..................................6,159,280

64,839,687

60,824,421

14.

Coupons, guaranteed annual pure endowments and similar.....................................................................................................................................................bene ts

..................................(11,961)

..................................(14,734)

..................................(19,472)

15.

Surrender bene ts and withdrawals for life contracts

..................................6,964,587

22,145,384

24,330,610

16.

Group conversions

..................................

..................................

..................................-

17.

Interest and adjustments on contract or deposit-typecontract.....................................................................................................................................................funds

..................................511,525

..................................521,042

..................................661,067

18.

Payments on supplementary contracts with life contingencies

..................................839

..................................839

..................................1,060

19.

Increase in aggregate reserves for life and accident and health.....................................................................................................................................................contracts

..................................9,597,046

(2,919,130,716)

(2,965,739,464)

20.

........................................................................................................................................................................................................Totals (Lines 10 to 19)

54,298,433

(2,734,802,308)

(2,778,009,932)

21.

Commissions on premiums, annuity considerations, and deposit-type contract funds (direct business only)

89,639,754

87,586,158

141,947,342

22.

Commissions and expense allowances on reinsurance assumed

..................................9

..................................302,211

..................................357,800

23.

General insurance expenses and fraternal expenses

23,525,824

113,691,231

130,813,519

24.

Insurance taxes, licenses and fees, excluding federal income.....................................................................................................................................................taxes

..................................1,928,008

..................................8,777,438

..................................9,978,380

25.

Increase in loading on deferred and uncollected premiums

..................................2,513,015

(70,801,951)

(73,447,460)

26.

Net transfers to or (from) Separate Accounts net of reinsurance

..................................

..................................

..................................-

27.

Aggregate write-insfor deductions

176,041,712

(82,067,130)

(57,135,053)

28.

........................................................................................................................................................................................................Totals (Lines 20 to 27)

347,946,755

(2,677,314,351)

(2,625,495,403)

29.

...............................................Net gain from operations before dividends to policyholders and federal income taxes (Line 9 minus Line 28)

(70,637,424)

40,160,510

33,477,520

30.

Dividends to policyholders and refunds to members

..................................967

..................................(4,202)

..................................(5,268)

31.

Net gain from operations after dividends to policyholders, refunds to members and before federal income taxes (Line 29 minus Line 30)

(70,638,391)

40,164,712

33,482,788

32.

Federal and foreign income taxes incurred (excluding tax on capital gains)

60,761,431

..................................(8,736,354)

..................................(2,822,375)

33. Net gain from operations after dividends to policyholders, refunds to members and federal income taxes and before realized capital gains

or (losses) (Line 31 minus Line........................................................................................................................................................................................................32)

(131,399,822)

48,901,066

36,305,163

34. Net realized capital gains (losses) (excluding gains (losses) transferred to the IMR) less capital gains tax of $ 67,548 (excluding taxes of

$ 36,915 transferred to the IMR)

..................................365,136

87,673,397

144,227,641

35.

........................................................................................................................................................................................................Net income (Line 33 plus Line 34)

(131,034,686)

136,574,463

180,532,805

36.

Capital and Surplus Account

Capital and surplus, December........................................................................................................................................................................................................31, prior year

262,457,765

444,993,926

444,993,926

37.

........................................................................................................................................................................................................Net income (Line 35)

(131,034,686)

136,574,463

180,532,805

38.

Change in net unrealized capital gains (losses) less capital gains tax of $ 4,436,840

(14,882,640)

(88,638,846)

(84,613,037)

39.

Change in net unrealized foreign exchange capital gain (loss)

..................................-

..................................

..................................

40.

Change in net deferred income........................................................................................................................................................................................................tax

(16,504,753)

..................................1,734,683

(21,965,499)

41.

Change in nonadmitted assets

24,336,284

(40,972,475)

..................................(5,021,087)

42.

Change in liability for reinsurance in unauthorized and certi ed companies

..................................

..................................

..................................

43.

Change in reserve on account of change in valuation basis, (increase) or decrease

350,529,119

..................................

..................................

44.

Change in asset valuation reserve

..................................8,461,077

56,652,126

48,294,911

45.

Change in treasury stock

..................................

..................................

..................................

46.

Surplus (contributed to) withdrawn from Separate Accounts during period

..................................

..................................

..................................

47.

Other changes in surplus in Separate Accounts Statement

..................................

..................................

..................................

48.

Change in surplus notes

..................................

..................................

..................................

49.

Cumulative effect of changes in accounting principles

..................................

..................................

..................................

50.

Capital changes:

50.1

Paid.............................................................................................................................................................................................................................................in

..................................

..................................

..................................

50.2

Transferred from surplus (Stock..........................................................................................................................................................................................Dividend)

..................................-

..................................

..................................

50.3

Transferred to surplus

..................................

..................................

..................................

51.

Surplus adjustment:

51.1

Paid.............................................................................................................................................................................................................................................in

..................................-

..................................-

..................................

51.2 Transferred to capital (Stock..........................................................................................................................................................................................Dividend)

..................................

..................................

..................................

51.3

Transferred from capital

..................................-

..................................

..................................

51.4 Change in surplus as a result..........................................................................................................................................................................................of reinsurance

..................................

..................................

..................................

52.

Dividends to stockholders

(62,000,000)

(300,000,000)

(300,000,000)

53.

Aggregate write-insfor gains and losses in surplus

..................................(42,372)

..................................251,716

..................................235,747

54.

.....................................................................................................................................................Net change in capital and surplus (Lines 37 through 53)

158,862,028

(234,398,334)

(182,536,161)

55.

.....................................................................................................................................................Capital and surplus as of statement date (Lines 36 + 54)

421,319,793

210,595,592

262,457,765

Details of Write-Ins

08.301. MISCELLANEOUS INCOME

..................................8,955,618

10,971,375

..................................1,803,260

08.302. INTEREST FROM REINSURERS ON FUNDS WITHHELD

..................................2,263,667

..................................2,453,979

..................................3,004,475

08.303.

...........................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................

..................................

..................................

..................................

08.398. Summary of remaining write-insfor Line 8.3 from over ow.....................................................................................................................................................page

..................................

..................................

..................................

08.399

Totals (Lines 08.301 through 08.303 plus 08.398) (Line 8.3....................................................................................................................................................above)

11,219,285

13,425,354

..................................4,807,735

2701.

CONSIDERATION FOR REINSURANCE WAIVER

80,000,000

..................................-

..................................-

2702.

NII TRANSFERRED FOR CEDED COINSURANCE

96,041,712

15,645,999

48,625,258

2703.

IMR TRANSFERRED FOR CEDED COINSURANCE

..................................

(97,713,128)

(105,760,311)

2798.

Summary of remaining write-insfor Line 27 from over ow.....................................................................................................................................................page

..................................

..................................

..................................

2799.

Totals (Lines 2701 through 2703 plus 2798) (Line 27 above)

176,041,712

(82,067,130)

(57,135,053)

5301.

AMORTIZATION OF DEFERRED GAINS

..................................(42,372)

..................................(3,217)

..................................(19,186)

5302.

LEASE ACCOUNTING CORRECTION

..................................

..................................254,933

..................................254,933

5303

5398.

Summary of remaining write-insfor Line 53 from over ow.....................................................................................................................................................page

..................................

..................................

..................................

5399.

Totals (Lines 5301 through 5303 plus 5398) (Line 53 above)

..................................(42,372)

..................................251,716

..................................235,747

4

Quarterly Statement as of September 30, 2023 of the United Insurance Company of America

CASH FLOW

1

2

3

Prior Year Ended

Current Year To Date

Prior Year To Date

December 31

Cash from Operations

1.

Premiums collected net of reinsurance

......................................85,813,881

423,212,438

......................................413,289,022

2.

Net investment income

......................................106,353,628

133,197,682

......................................177,168,093

3.

Miscellaneous income

......................................69,576,792

8,727,713

......................................38,663,245

4.

Total..........................................................................................................................................................(Lines 1 to 3)

261,744,301

565,137,833

629,120,360

5.

Bene t and loss related payments

......................................(318,879,430)

311,877,027

......................................309,161,276

6.

Net transfers to Separate Accounts, Segregated Accounts and Protected Cell Accounts.

......................................

......................................

......................................-

7.

Commissions, expenses paid and aggregate write-ins for deductions

......................................349,334,631

225,729,623

......................................329,577,925

8.

Dividends paid to policyholders

......................................967

(4,202)

......................................(5,268)

9.

Federal and foreign income taxes paid (recovered) net of $ tax on capital gains (losses) .

......................................(2,833,887)

6,596,783

......................................(8,078,135)

10.

Total (Lines 5 through 9)

......................................27,622,280

544,199,232

......................................630,655,798

11.

Net cash from operations (Line 4.......................................................................................................minus Line 10)

234,122,021

20,938,601

(1,535,438)

Cash from Investments

12.

Proceeds from investments sold, matured or repaid:

12.1 Bonds

......................................115,834,830

405,696,449

......................................452,518,777

12.2 Stocks

......................................991,421

211,720,776

......................................366,777,292

12.3 Mortgage..................................................................................................................................................loans

......................................5,500,391

112,245

......................................150,414

12.4 Real..................................................................................................................................................estate

......................................61,275

......................................-

......................................136,160,000

12.5 Other invested assets

......................................2,900,021

39,602,118

......................................38,617,775

12.6 Net gains or (losses) on cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments

......................................(6,543)

(14,165)

......................................(14,753)

12.7 Miscellaneous proceeds

......................................3,057,063

......................................-

......................................2,346,762

12.8 Total investment proceeds (Lines.....12.1.........................................................................................to 12.7)

......................................128,338,457

657,117,423

......................................996,556,267

13.

Cost of investments acquired (long-term only):

13.1 Bonds

......................................126,961,132

753,305,519

1,051,499,996

13.2 Stocks

......................................1,155,703

4,208,727

......................................5,571,527

13.3 Mortgage..................................................................................................................................................loans

......................................

......................................

......................................

13.4 Real..................................................................................................................................................estate

......................................127,014

2,916,431

......................................3,086,187

13.5 Other invested assets

......................................6,338,008

9,964,046

......................................21,002,968

13.6 Miscellaneous applications

......................................15,386,667

12,974,640

......................................2,980,763

13.7 Total investments acquired (Lines......13.1........................................................................................to 13.6)

149,968,525

783,369,364

1,084,141,441

14.

Net increase (or decrease) in contract loans and premium notes

......................................(113,398)

(3,567,439)

......................................(4,199,185)

15.

Net cash from investments (Line 12.8 minus Line 13.7 and Line 14)

(21,516,669)

(122,684,501)

(83,385,989)

Cash from Financing and Miscellaneous Sources

16.

Cash provided (applied):

16.1 Surplus notes, capital notes

......................................

......................................

......................................

16.2 Capital and paid in surplus, less treasury...............................................................................................stock

......................................-

......................................-

......................................-

16.3 Borrowed..................................................................................................................................................funds

......................................

......................................

......................................

16.4 Net deposits on deposit-type contracts and other insurance liabilities

......................................(41,469,477)

201,498,939

......................................199,706,414

16.5 Dividends to stockholders

......................................-

......................................-

......................................10,485

16.6 Other cash provided (applied)

......................................(56,765,174)

(121,187,697)

......................................(135,355,644)

17.

Net cash from nancing and miscellaneous sources (Line 16.1 through Line 16.4 minus Line 16.5

plus..........................................................................................................................................................Line 16.6)

......................................(98,234,652)

80,311,241

......................................64,340,285

Reconciliation of Cash, Cash Equivalents and Short-Term Investments

18.

Net change in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments (Line 11, plus Lines 15 and 17) .

......................................114,370,700

(21,434,658)

......................................(20,581,142)

19.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments:

19.1 Beginning..................................................................................................................................................of year

......................................32,591,807

53,172,949

......................................53,172,949

19.2 End of period (Line 18 plus Line 19...1)

......................................146,962,508

31,738,291

......................................32,591,807

Note: Supplemental disclosures of cash ow information for non-cash transactions:

...............................................................................................20.0001. NON-CASHREINSURANCE SETTLEMENT

......................................29,257,674

......................................

......................................

20.0002. NON-CASHCOLI INCOME

......................................9,724,740

11,587,734

......................................16,132,312

20.0003. INVESTMENT SECURITY EXCHANGES

......................................6,811,689

948,161

......................................948,161

20.0004. NON-CASHINVESTMENT INCOME (PIK)

......................................258,073

1,647,492

......................................1,910,298

20.0005. NON-CASHDIVIDEND PAID

......................................

299,989,515

......................................299,989,515

20.0006. NON-CASH INTERCOMPANY SETTLEMENT - BOND PROCEEDS

......................................87,497,167

......................................

......................................

20.0007. NON-CASH INTERCOMPANY SETTLEMENT - BOND COST

......................................22,475,047

......................................

......................................

20.0008. NET NON-CASH INTERCOMPANY SETTLEMENT - ACCRUED INTEREST

......................................934,343

......................................

......................................

5

Quarterly Statement as of September 30, 2023 of the United Insurance Company of America

EXHIBIT 1

DIRECT PREMIUMS AND DEPOSIT-TYPE CONTRACTS

1

2

3

Prior Year

Current Year

Prior Year To

Ended

To Date

Date

December 31

1.

Industrial............................................................................................................................................................................................life

698,918

784,581

948,870

2.

Ordinary life insurance

130,658,300

133,256,075

171,437,957

3.

Ordinary individual annuities

.........................3,424

.........................1,486

.........................1,575

4.

Credit life (group and individual)

.........................

.........................

.........................

5.

Group life insurance

.........................-

.........................-

.........................-

6.

Group............................................................................................................................................................................................annuities

.........................-

.........................-

.........................

7.

A............................................................................................................................................................................................& H - group

.........................-

.........................-

.........................-

8.

A & H - credit (group and individual)

.........................

.........................

.........................

9.

A............................................................................................................................................................................................& H - other

13,347,501

11,138,585

15,127,639

10.

Aggregate of all other lines of.........................................................................................................................................business

.........................

.........................

.........................

11.

Subtotal (Lines 1 through 10)

144,708,143

145,180,727

187,516,041

12.

Fraternal (Fraternal Bene t Societies.........................................................................................................................................Only)

.........................

.........................

.........................

13.

Subtotal (Lines 11 through 12)

144,708,143

145,180,727

187,516,041

14.

Deposit-typecontracts

.........................

.........................

.........................

15.

Total (Lines 13 and 14)

144,708,143

145,180,727

187,516,041

Details of Write-Ins

1001.

............................................................................................................................................................................................

.........................

.........................

.........................

1002.

............................................................................................................................................................................................

.........................

.........................

.........................

1003.

............................................................................................................................................................................................

.........................

.........................

.........................

1098. Summary of remaining write-insfor Line 10 from over ow page

.........................

.........................

.........................

1099. Totals (Lines 1001 through 1003 plus 1098) (Line 10 above)

.........................

.........................

.........................

6

Quarterly Statement as of September 30, 2023 of the United Insurance Company of America

Notes to the Financial Statements

1. Summary of Signi cant Accounting Policies and Going Concern

  1. Accounting Practices

The nancial statements of United Insurance Company of America (the "Company") are presented on the basis of accounting practices prescribed or permitted by the Illinois Insurance Department (the "Department").

The Department recognized only statutory accounting practices prescribed or permitted by the state of Illinois for determining and reporting the nancial condition and results of operations of an insurance company, for determining its solvency under the Illinois Insurance Law. The National

Association of Insurance Commissioners' ("NAIC") Accounting Practices and Procedures manual ("NAIC SAP") has been adopted as a component of prescribed or permitted practices by the state of Illinois. The Company has not adopted prescribed accounting practices that differ from those found in NAIC SAP.

SSAP #

F/S Page

F/S Line #

09/30/2023

12/31/2022

Net Income

(1) State basis (Page 4, Line 35, Columns.........................................................1 & 3)

........................XXX

........................XXX

........................XXX

$

(131,034,686)

$

180,532,805

  1. State prescribed practices that are an increase / (decrease) from NAIC SAP:
  2. State permitted practices that are an increase / (decrease) from NAIC SAP:

(4)

NAIC SAP (1-2-3=4)

........................XXX

........................XXX

........................XXX

$

(131,034,686)

$

180,532,805

Surplus

(5)

State basis (Page 3, Line 38, Columns.........................................................1 & 2)

........................XXX

........................XXX

........................XXX

$

421,319,793

$

262,457,765

  1. State prescribed practices that are an increase / (decrease) from NAIC SAP:
  2. State permitted practices that are an increase / (decrease) from NAIC SAP:
(8) NAIC SAP (5-6-7=8)

........................XXX

........................XXX

........................XXX

$

421,319,793

$

262,457,765

  1. Accounting Policy
    Life insurance premiums are recognized as revenue when either due or on a policy anniversary basis depending on the actuarial method used to calculate the reserves for future policy bene ts. Accident and health premiums are earned over the period to which the premiums relate. Expenses incurred in connection with acquiring new insurance business are expensed as incurred.
    In addition, the Company uses the following accounting policies:
    1. Bonds with an NAIC designation of 1 through 5, including loan-backed and structured securities ("LBSS") are reported at amortized cost using the effective yield method. Bonds with a NAIC designation of 6 are carried at the lower of amortized cost or fair value with the difference
      re ected in unassigned surplus as unrealized capital loss.
      1. Loan-backedsecurities are stated at either amortized cost or the lower of amortized cost or fair market value. The retrospective adjustment method is used to value all securities except for interest only securities or securities where the yield had become negative, that are valued using the prospective method.
    2. Going Concern - Not Applicable
  2. Accounting Changes and Corrections of Errors
    The Company conducted a systematic reserve review in 2023 which resulted in a net decrease in reserves of $350,529,119. The entire reserve adjustment was related to changes in valuation basis and was recorded directly to surplus. The Company paid consideration in the amount of $80,000,000 to it's reinsurer, Kemper Bermuda Ltd. ("Kemper Bermuda"), for waiving its right to 80% of the reserve adjustment.
  3. Business Combinations and Goodwill - Not Applicable
  4. Discontinued Operations - Not Applicable
  5. Investments
    1. Loan-BackedSecurities
      1. Prepayment assumptions for single class and multi-classmortgage-backed/asset-backed securities were obtained from external sources.
      2. Loan-backedand structured securities with a recognized other-than-temporary impairment (OTTI) - Not Applicable

(3) Securities held that were other-than-temporarily impaired due to the present value of cash ows expected to be collected was less than the amortized cost of securities - Not Applicable

  1. All impaired securities for which an OTTI has not been recognized in earnings as a realized loss
    Unrealized losses are calculated as the difference between amortized cost and fair value. They result from declines in fair value below amortized cost and are evaluated for other than-temporary impairments. Every LBSS with unrealized losses was included in the portfolio monitoring process. The following table summarizes unrealized losses on loan-backed securities by the length of time that the securities have continuously been in an unrealized loss position.

a. The aggregate amount of unrealized losses:

1.

Less than 12 months

$

2,347,439

2.

12 months or longer

121,594,978

b. The aggregate related fair value of securities with unrealized losses:

1.

Less than 12 months

$

30,874,010

2.

12 months or longer

653,227,832

  1. The Company regularly reviews its investment portfolio for factors that may indicate that a decline in fair value of an investment is other than temporary. Factors considered in evaluating whether a decline in fair value is other than temporary include:

7

Quarterly Statement as of September 30, 2023 of the United Insurance Company of America

Notes to the Financial Statements

5. Investments (Continued)

1) the Company's ability and intent to retain the investment for a period of time su cient to allow for a recovery in value;

    1. the duration and extent to which the fair value has been less than amortized cost;
    2. the security's subordination from other classes of securities in the trust that are contractually obligated to absorb losses before the class of security the Company owns;
    3. credit rating of security; and
    4. other structural features embedded in the securitization trust, such as overcollateralization and excess spread. Losses arising from other than temporary declines in fair value are computed on a speci c identi cation method and are reported in the Statement of Income in the period in which the decline was determined to be other than temporary.
  2. Dollar Repurchase Agreements and/or Securities Lending Transactions - Not Applicable
  3. Repurchase Agreements Transactions Accounted for as Secured Borrowing - Not Applicable
  4. Reverse Repurchase Agreements Transactions Accounted for as Secured Borrowing - Not Applicable
  5. Repurchase Agreements Transactions Accounted for as a Sale - Not Applicable
  6. Reverse Repurchase Agreements Transactions Accounted for as a Sale - Not Applicable
  1. Working Capital Finance Investments - Not Applicable
  2. Offsetting and Netting of Assets and Liabilities - Not Applicable

  1. R. Reporting Entity's Share of Cash Pool by Asset type - Not Applicable

  2. Joint Ventures, Partnerships and Limited Liability Companies - No Signi cant Changes
  3. Investment Income - No Signi cant Changes
  4. Derivative Instruments - Not Applicable
  5. Income Taxes - No Signi cant Changes

10. Information Concerning Parent, Subsidiaries, A liates and Other Related Parties

  1. The Company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kemper Corporation ("Kemper"), a Delaware corporation. The Company owns 100% of the outstanding common stock of The Reliable Life Insurance Company ("Reliable"), a Missouri domiciled insurer, Union National Life Insurance Company ("Union National"), a Louisiana domiciled insurer, and Mutual Savings Life Insurance Company ("Mutual Savings"), an Alabama domiciled insurer. The Company has many insurance and non-insurance a liates within the Kemper holding company system, including Merastar Insurance Company ("Merastar"), an indirect subsidiary of Kemper.
    On December 1, 2022, the Company sold it's direct insurance subsidiary, Reserve National Insurance Company ("Reserve National") for a realized gain of $45,000,000.
  2. On September 27, 2023, the Company received an ordinary dividend consisting of cash in the amount of $1,850,000 from Mutual Savings.
    On September 11, 2023, the Company declared a $62,000,000 ordinary dividend to Kemper. The dividend was recorded as a dividend payable and will be scheduled in the fourth quarter. On September 30, 2022, the Company declared an extraordinary dividend in the amount of $300,000,000 to its parent, Kemper.

11. Debt

  1. Debt, Including Capital Notes - Not Applicable
  2. FHLB (Federal Home Loan Bank) Agreements
    1. In December 2013, the Company became a member of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago (FHLB). As of September 30, 2023, the Company has $601,004,214 in outstanding borrowings from the FHLB. The following table indicates the amount of FHLB stock purchased, collateral pledged, assets and liabilities related to the agreement with FHLB as of September 30, 2023.

7.1

Quarterly Statement as of September 30, 2023 of the United Insurance Company of America

Notes to the Financial Statements

11. Debt (Continued)

  1. FHLB capital stock
    1. Aggregate totals

(1)

(2)

(3)

Total

General

Separate

(2+3)

Account

Accounts

1. Current Year

(a)

Membership stock - Class A

$

.........................

$

.........................

$

(b)

Membership stock - Class B

484,200

484,200

...........................

(c)

Activity..............................................................................................................................................stock

14,440,551

14,440,551

...........................

(d)

Excess..............................................................................................................................................stock

1,519,974

1,519,974

...........................

(e)

Aggregate total (a+b+c+d)

$

16,444,725

$

16,444,725

$

(f)

Actual or estimated borrowing capacity as determined by the........................................insurer

$

795,632,815

2. Prior Year-End

(a)

Membership stock - Class A

$

.........................

$

.........................

$

(b)

Membership stock - Class B

369,200

369,200

...........................

(c)

Activity..............................................................................................................................................stock

16,952,749

16,952,749

...........................

(d)

Excess..............................................................................................................................................stock

...........................

...........................

...........................

(e)

Aggregate total (a+b+c+d)

$

17,321,949

$

17,321,949

$

(f)

Actual or estimated borrowing capacity as determined by the........................................insurer

$

876,557,135

(b) Membership stock (class A and B) eligible and not eligible for redemption

Eligible for Redemption

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

(5)

(6)

Current Year Total

Not Eligible for

Less Than 6

6 Months to Less

1 to Less Than 3

Membership Stock

(2+3+4+5+6)

Redemption

Months

Than 1 Year

Years

3 to 5 Years

1.

Class............................................A

$

$

$

$

$

$

2.

Class............................................B

$

484,200

$

484,200

$

$

$

$

  1. Collateral pledged to FHLB
    1. Amount pledged as of reporting date

(1)

(2)

(3)

Aggregate Total

Fair Value

Carrying Value

Borrowing

1.

Current year total general and separate accounts total collateral pledged

(Lines.................................................................................................................................2+3)

$

619,084,401

$

795,632,815

$

557,394,284

2.

Current year general account total collateral pledged

619,084,401

795,632,815

557,394,284

3.

Current year separate accounts total collateral pledged

..................................

..................................

..................................

4.

Prior year-end total general and separate accounts total collateral pledged

744,642,612

876,557,135

601,004,214

(b) Maximum amount pledged during reporting period

(1)

(2)

(3)

Amount Borrowed

at Time of

Fair Value

Carrying Value

Maximum Collateral

1.

Current year total general and separate accounts maximum collateral

pledged (Lines 2+3)

$

772,869,246

$

874,257,762

$

557,394,284

2.

Current year general account maximum collateral pledged

772,869,246

874,257,762

557,394,284

3.

Current year separate accounts maximum collateral pledged

..................................

..................................

..................................

4.

Prior year-end total general and separate accounts maximum collateral

pledged

744,642,612

876,557,135

601,004,214

7.2

Quarterly Statement as of September 30, 2023 of the United Insurance Company of America

Notes to the Financial Statements

11. Debt (Continued)

  1. Borrowing from FHLB
    1. Amount as of the reporting date

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

Funding

Agreements

General

Separate

Reserves

Total (2+3)

Account

Accounts

Established

1. Current Year

(a)

Debt

$

$

$

..........................XXX

(b)

Funding agreements

557,394,284

557,394,284

..........................

$

(c)

Other

..........................

..........................

..........................

..........................XXX

(d)

Aggregate total (a+b+c)

$

557,394,284

$

557,394,284

$

$

2. Prior Year-end

(a)

Debt

$

$

$

..........................XXX

(b)

Funding agreements

601,004,214

601,004,214

..........................

$

(c)

Other

..........................

..........................

..........................

..........................XXX

(d)

Aggregate total (a+b+c)

$

601,004,214

$

601,004,214

$

$

(b) Maximum amount during reporting period (current year)

(1)

(2)

(3)

Total

General

Separate

(2+3)

Account

Accounts

1.

Debt

$

$

$

2.

Funding agreements

557,394,284

557,394,284

..........................

3.

Other

..........................

..........................

..........................

4.

Aggregate total (Lines 1+2+3)

$

557,394,284

$

557,394,284

$

(c) FHLB - Prepayment obligations

Does the company have

prepayment obligations

under the following

arrangements (YES/NO)?

1.

Debt

..................................................NO

2.

Funding agreements

..................................................NO

3.

Other

..................................................NO

  1. Retirement Plans, Deferred Compensation, Postemployment Bene ts and Compensated Absences and Other Postretirement Bene t Plans - Not Applicable
  2. Capital and Surplus, Dividend Restrictions and Quasi-Reorganizations - No Signi cant Changes
  3. Liabilities, Contingencies and Assessments - No Signi cant Changes
  4. Leases - No Signi cant Changes
  5. Information About Financial Instruments With Off-Balance-Sheet Risk And Financial Instruments With Concentrations of Credit Risk - Not Applicable
  6. Sale, Transfer and Servicing of Financial Assets and Extinguishments of Liabilities - Not Applicable
  7. Gain or Loss to the Reporting Entity from Uninsured Plans and the Uninsured Portion of Partially Insured Plans - Not Applicable
  8. Direct Premium Written/Produced by Managing General Agents/Third Party Administrators - Not Applicable
  9. Fair Value Measurements A. Fair Value Measurement

Fair value is de ned per SSAP 101R as the price that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. The Company is responsible for the determination of fair value of nancial assets and liabilities, including the supporting assumptions and methodologies, and uses independent third-party valuation service providers, broker quotes and internal pricing methods to determine fair values. The Company obtains or estimates only one single quote or price for each nancial instrument.

The Company uses a hierarchical framework for inputs to determine fair value which prioritizes the use of observable inputs and minimizes the use of unobservable inputs. Additionally, the Company categorizes fair value measurements based on the lowest level of input that is considered to be signi cant to the entire measurement. Assets measured and reported at fair value are categorized as follows:

Level 1: Unadjusted quoted prices for identical assets or liabilities in an active market.

Level 2: Observable inputs other than Level 1: (a) quoted prices for similar assets or liabilities in active markets; (b) quoted prices for identical or similar assets or liabilities in markets that are not active; or (c) valuation models whose inputs are observable, directly or indirectly, for substantially the full term of the asset or liability.

Level 3: Assets and liabilities whose values are based on prices or valuation techniques that require inputs that are both unobservable and signi cant to the overall fair value measurement. Unobservable inputs re ect the Company's estimates of the assumptions that market participants would use in valuing the assets and liabilities.

7.3

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Kemper Corporation published this content on 15 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2023 15:39:00 UTC.