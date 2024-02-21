Kemper Auto:

WHAT: Kemper Auto, the specialty auto insurance brand, is introducing a new community mural as part of the new Kemper Auto Mural Project - Conectando Comunidades. This program was created to recognize cultural pride and connect and celebrate the spirit of Hispanic communities.

The inaugural mural, painted on an exterior wall of the local Griffith Insurance Agency building, was created by local LA-based artist Mr B Baby (Michelle Guerrero) to contribute vibrancy, beauty and energy. She has also done work for the LA Dodgers and East LA Community Corp. and has also been displayed in New York, Chicago and Columbia, South America.

Complimentary refreshments will be provided by Kemper Auto, including an appetizer bar and aquas frescas station with Jarritos.

WHO: Kemper Auto and Griffith Insurance Agency have invited local auto insurance agents, customers, community members, and local government officials to the celebration event. Local mural artist Mr B Baby will also be present to talk about the inspiration for her work.

WHEN: 3p-4:30pm PST Thursday, February 22, 2024

3-3:30pm: Speaker Presentations

3:30-4:30pm: Reception and Refreshments

WHERE: Griffith Insurance Agency, 4000 Tweedy Blvd, South Gate, CA 90280

Public parking is available across the mural on San Luis Avenue, behind the Griffith Agency building, and along Tweedy Boulevard.

