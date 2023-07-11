The Kemper Foundation, together with Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR), announced today the inaugural publication of the Community Impact Report, detailing $3.3 million in total community impact.

Highlights of the report include initiatives for Kemper’s three focus areas of support—education, health, and community development—and their key partner organizations. Anchoring these initiatives are the Kemper Cares volunteer and ambassador programs, which organize and enable employees to invest time in the communities where our employees and customers live and work, and Kemper’s Matching Gift Program.

“At Kemper, our job is to deliver on the promises we make,” said Joseph P. Lacher, Jr., Chairman of The Kemper Foundation Board and President, CEO and Chairman of Kemper. “That’s true not only for our customers, but also for the communities where we live, work and do business. We have not only a desire but a responsibility to positively impact our society, and we’re supporting causes, organizations and initiatives that make a meaningful difference in the lives of our customers, employees, and communities. Through our impactful work with The Kemper Foundation, and together with the generous support of our employees, our collective efforts are improving the quality of lives in our communities and demonstrating the principles we share in our organization.”

Highlights of the report include:

Education: $1.37 million in support, including a commitment of $4.5 million over the next five years to the next generation of the Kemper Scholars Program, and up to $300,000 annually for Read Conmigo bilingual educator grants.

$1.37 million in support, including a commitment of $4.5 million over the next five years to the next generation of the Kemper Scholars Program, and up to $300,000 annually for Read Conmigo bilingual educator grants. Health: Over $1.43 million in support to our key partners including the American Cancer Society, the American Heart Association, and JDRF.

Over $1.43 million in support to our key partners including the American Cancer Society, the American Heart Association, and JDRF. Community Development: Over $466,000 to our key partners including Habitat for Humanity, UnidosUS, the National Urban League, and Feeding America, where our support resulted in over one million meals being distributed to people experiencing food insecurity.

Over $466,000 to our key partners including Habitat for Humanity, UnidosUS, the National Urban League, and Feeding America, where our support resulted in over one million meals being distributed to people experiencing food insecurity. The Kemper Matching Gift Program: $135,000 in employee donations and dollar-for-dollar company matches for charitable contributions.

About The Kemper Foundation

The Kemper Foundation is the philanthropic partner of Kemper Corporation and focuses on support for charitable causes and organizations in education, health, and community development. Through owned programs, key partnerships, financial donations, and Kemper employee volunteerism, we aim to make a meaningful difference in the communities where we live and work. Learn more about The Kemper Foundation.

About Kemper

The Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) family of companies is one of the nation’s leading specialized insurers. With approximately $13 billion in assets, Kemper is improving the world of insurance by providing affordable and easy-to-use personalized solutions to individuals, families and businesses through its Auto, Personal Insurance, and Life brands. Kemper serves over 5.3 million policies, is represented by approximately 26,000 agents and brokers, and has approximately 9,100 associates dedicated to meeting the ever-changing needs of its customers. Learn more about Kemper.

