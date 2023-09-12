The Kemper Foundation announced today it has awarded grants to 50 bilingual literacy schoolteachers in the Dallas, greater Los Angeles and Miami areas. This is the third round of grants awarded through the Foundation’s Read Conmigo program since the program launched in 2022.

Read Conmigo grants are focused on strengthening bilingual literacy skills and improving learning opportunities for Latino and Hispanic students. The Kemper Foundation awards up to 100 grants of $3,000 each in two grant cycles annually to public and charter school educators of elementary Spanish-English bilingual classrooms. The grants can be used for classroom resources, tools and materials, and professional development.

Recipients were selected based on their submitted applications, which were reviewed by a panel of Kemper Foundation principals and Foundation partners, including the Bilingual – ESL Education Association of the Metroplex and the Florida Association for Bilingual Education.

“Since the inception of the Read Conmigo grant program, our aim has been to provide much-needed support to well-deserving teachers and their bilingual classrooms, to have a positive impact on education,” said Barbara Ciesemier, President of The Kemper Foundation. “The feedback we’re getting from our award recipients is that, with help from the grant, they’re seeing gains in both formal and informal metrics and assessments of their students. We couldn’t be more pleased with this outcome.”

Originally launched in the greater Los Angeles area in 2022, the program expanded to Broward, Miami-Dade and Dallas counties in late 2022.

About The Kemper Foundation

The Kemper Foundation is the philanthropic partner of Kemper Corporation and focuses on support for charitable causes and organizations in education, health and community development. Through our owned-programs, key partnerships, financial donations, and Kemper employee volunteerism, we aim to make a meaningful difference in the communities where we live and work.

About Kemper

The Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) family of companies is one of the nation’s leading specialized insurers. With approximately $13 billion in assets, Kemper is improving the world of insurance by providing affordable and easy-to-use personalized solutions to individuals, families and businesses through its Auto, Personal Insurance, and Life brands. Kemper serves over 4.9 million policies, is represented by approximately 26,000 agents and brokers, and has approximately 8,800 associates dedicated to meeting the ever-changing needs of its customers. Learn more about Kemper.

