The Kemper Foundation announced today it has awarded grants to advance bilingual literacy to 50 schoolteachers in the greater Los Angeles, Dallas and Miami areas. This is the fourth round of grants awarded through the Foundation’s Read Conmigo program since the program launched in 2022, bringing the program’s award total to $600,000.

Read Conmigo grants are focused on strengthening bilingual literacy skills and improving learning opportunities for elementary Latino and Hispanic students. The Kemper Foundation annually awards up to 100 grants of $3,000 each to public and charter schoolteachers of Spanish-English bilingual classrooms. The grants can be used for classroom resources, tools and materials, and professional development.

Recipients were selected by a panel of Kemper Foundation principals and partners, including the Bilingual – ESL Education Association of the Metroplex and the Florida Association for Bilingual Education.

“We’re pleased to announce our new grant recipients—an impressive group of teachers that are empowered through the Read Conmigo program to provide valuable learning experiences for their bilingual students,” said Barbara Ciesemier, President of The Kemper Foundation. “Our Read Conmigo grant recipients have reported measurable improvements in students’ bilingual reading skills and classroom engagement, and we couldn’t be more thrilled at these outcomes.”

About The Kemper Foundation

The Kemper Foundation is the philanthropic partner of Kemper Corporation and focuses on support for charitable causes and organizations in education, health and community development. Through our owned-programs, key partnerships, financial donations, and Kemper employee volunteerism, we aim to make a meaningful difference in the communities where we live and work.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240215783848/en/