KemPharm Shares Rise Premarket on Serdexmethylphenidate Orphan Designation

Shares of KemPharm Inc. moved higher in premarket trading on Friday after the Food and Drug Administration granted its orphan-drug designation to serdexmethylphenidate for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, a rare sleep disorder.

KemPharm shares, which closed Thursday at $4.45, were recently up 6.5% to $4.74. The stock is down about 49% for the year.

The Celebration, Fla., biotechnology company said its prodrug serdexmethylphenidate is the sole active pharmaceutical ingredient in KP1077, its lead clinical candidate in development for idiopathic hypersomnia and narcolepsy.

The FDA's orphan-drug program gives special status to drugs and biologics for diseases and disorders that affect fewer than 200,000 people in the U.S., and provides for an extended marketing exclusivity period against competition.

KemPharm said it expects to start a Phase 2 study of KP1077 in patients with idiopathic hypersomnia before the end of the year and a second trial in patients with narcolepsy in 2023.

