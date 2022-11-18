Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. KemPharm, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KMPH   US4884452065

KEMPHARM, INC.

(KMPH)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-17 pm EST
4.450 USD   +1.37%
08:08aKemPharm Shares Rise Premarket on Serdexmethylphenidate Orphan Designation
DJ
07:31aKemPharm Receives FDA Orphan Drug Designation for Serdexmethylphenidate (SDX) for the Treatment of Idiopathic Hypersomnia (IH)
AQ
11/17Cantor Fitzgerald Starts KemPharm at Overweight With $20 Price Target
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KemPharm Shares Rise Premarket on Serdexmethylphenidate Orphan Designation

11/18/2022 | 08:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Colin Kellaher


Shares of KemPharm Inc. moved higher in premarket trading on Friday after the Food and Drug Administration granted its orphan-drug designation to serdexmethylphenidate for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, a rare sleep disorder.

KemPharm shares, which closed Thursday at $4.45, were recently up 6.5% to $4.74. The stock is down about 49% for the year.

The Celebration, Fla., biotechnology company said its prodrug serdexmethylphenidate is the sole active pharmaceutical ingredient in KP1077, its lead clinical candidate in development for idiopathic hypersomnia and narcolepsy.

The FDA's orphan-drug program gives special status to drugs and biologics for diseases and disorders that affect fewer than 200,000 people in the U.S., and provides for an extended marketing exclusivity period against competition.

KemPharm said it expects to start a Phase 2 study of KP1077 in patients with idiopathic hypersomnia before the end of the year and a second trial in patients with narcolepsy in 2023.


Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-18-22 0808ET

All news about KEMPHARM, INC.
08:08aKemPharm Shares Rise Premarket on Serdexmethylphenidate Orphan Designation
DJ
07:31aKemPharm Receives FDA Orphan Drug Designation for Serdexmethylphenidate (SDX) for the T..
AQ
11/17Cantor Fitzgerald Starts KemPharm at Overweight With $20 Price Target
MT
11/10Kempharm : Corporate Presentation – November 2022
PU
11/10KEMPHARM, INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
11/09Transcript : KemPharm, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 09, 2022
CI
11/09Kempharma : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/09KemPharm, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Sep..
CI
11/09Earnings Flash (KMPH) KEMPHARM Posts Q3 Revenue $2.87M
MT
11/09KemPharm Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KEMPHARM, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 11,2 M - -
Net income 2022 -39,3 M - -
Net cash 2022 85,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,99x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 154 M 154 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,07x
EV / Sales 2023 4,61x
Nbr of Employees 24
Free-Float 85,5%
Chart KEMPHARM, INC.
Duration : Period :
KemPharm, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KEMPHARM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 4,45 $
Average target price 19,25 $
Spread / Average Target 333%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Travis C. Mickle President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
R. LaDuane Clifton Vice President-Finance & Controller
Richard W. Pascoe Executive Chairman
Sven Guenther Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Christal M. M. Mickle Vice President-Operations & Product Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KEMPHARM, INC.-48.91%154
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS41.12%79 549
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.16.49%78 935
BIONTECH SE-35.51%40 404
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-27.52%35 093
GENMAB A/S18.33%28 208