KEMPHARM, INC.

(KMPH)
KemPharm : Corporate Presentation – May 2021

06/02/2021 | 11:29am EDT
Management Presentation

May 2021

Cautionary Note Regarding Presentation Information

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation and can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "believe," "potential," "should," "continue" or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward- looking statements include statements regarding the timing of the potential commercial launch of AZSTARYS, the market outlook for AZSTARYS, potential regulatory and sales milestone and royalty payments pursuant to the License Agreement with an affiliate of Gurnet Point Capital, the potential benefits of AZSTARYS, the clinical development of KP879, the potential benefits of SDX being classified as a Schedule IV controlled substance, and KemPharm's forecasted cash runway. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to KemPharm and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect current plans. Risks concerning KemPharm's business are described in detail in the "Risk Factors" section of KemPharm's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, KemPharm's Quarterly Report for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and KemPharm's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. KemPharm is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any such obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This presentation also may contain estimates and other statistical data made by independent parties and by us relating to market size and other data about our industry. This data involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates. In addition, projections, assumptions and estimates of our future performance and the future performance of the markets in which we operate are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk.

KemPharm: Recent Highlights

AZSTARYSTM (KP415)

Improved Financial Position

- FDA has approved AZSTARYS NDA

- Multi-phase financial restructure process

- Corium expected to launch in H2 2021

completed

- KMPH stock re-listed on Nasdaq effective

- Now eligible to receive up to $590 million for

Jan 8, 2021

regulatory and sales milestone payments,

per amended License Agreement

- Debt repaid in full on Feb 8, 2021

- New top-level sales tier for royalty rates on

- Recent AZSTARYS-related milestones

U.S. net sales + increased royalty rates

further strengthen cash position

throughout AZSTARYS patents (2037)

- Cash on hand as of Mar 31, 2021 = $76.0M

SDX Schedule IV Classification

Beyond AZSTARYS

- SDX classified as Schedule IV Controlled

- KP879 IND cleared by FDA; initiation of

Substance by the DEA

clinical trial program expected by mid-2021

- HHS and DEA determined that SDX has

- Expanded services agreement with Corium

generally low potential for abuse and a lower

adds additional revenue

potential for abuse when compared to d-

- KVK-Tech/Sure Med collaboration for

MPH

APADAZ, Perspectives in Care program

- Key differentiator for AZSTARYS1, KP484

gaining traction

and KP879

  • AZSTARYS is a Schedule II controlled substance which contains SDX, a Schedule IV prodrug of d-methylphenidate

KemPharm Leverages its LAT™ Prodrug Technology to Improve the Attributes of Approved Drugs in Large Markets

Approved Drug with Ligand

Prodrug with

Cleaved Drug through

Sub-Optimal

Improved Attributes

Human Metabolic

Properties

Process

  1. Select FDA-approved and widely prescribed drug for improvement, seek indications with few options or significant unmet need
  2. Chemically modify using a ligand to create a prodrug
    1. Ligands - GRAS or demonstrated to be safe o Prodrugs generate composition-based patents
  2. Following ingestion, normal human metabolic processes cleave the ligand and release the active drug
  • Generates long-livedcomposition-of-matter patent protection
  • Proprietary to KemPharm and applicable across many therapeutic areas

Partnered Assets - Potential For Near and Long-Term Value

Candidate

Indication

Partner

Status

AZSTARYSTM

ADHD

Gurnet Point

Approved

Methylphenidate ER

Capital/Corium

Potential launch H2 2021, royalties to follow

KP484

Gurnet Point

Licensed

ADHD

• Ready to enter clinical phase

Methylphenidate ER

Capital/Corium

Timing TBD with partner

Stimulant

IND cleared

KP879

Gurnet Point

Pre-clinical not needed, clinical to begin in 2021

Use Disorder

Methylphenidate

Capital/Corium

GPC has Right of First Negotiation after POC,

(SUD)

then one-time ROFR up to NDA acceptance

KP922

Gurnet Point

Timing TBD

ADHD

• GPC has Right of First Negotiation after POC,

Amphetamine

Capital/Corium

but no ROFR

Licensed

APADAZ®

Pain

KVK Tech

Commercial launch Q4 2020

Hydrocodone IR

• During 2021, potential for $3.4M in m/s and

reimb, plus profit share up to 50%

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

KemPharm Inc. published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2021 15:28:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
