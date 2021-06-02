KemPharm : Corporate Presentation – May 2021

Cautionary Note Regarding Presentation Information
This presentation may contain forward-looking statements made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation and can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "believe," "potential," "should," "continue" or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward- looking statements include statements regarding the timing of the potential commercial launch of AZSTARYS, the market outlook for AZSTARYS, potential regulatory and sales milestone and royalty payments pursuant to the License Agreement with an affiliate of Gurnet Point Capital, the potential benefits of AZSTARYS, the clinical development of KP879, the potential benefits of SDX being classified as a Schedule IV controlled substance, and KemPharm's forecasted cash runway. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to KemPharm and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect current plans. Risks concerning KemPharm's business are described in detail in the "Risk Factors" section of KemPharm's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, KemPharm's Quarterly Report for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and KemPharm's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. KemPharm is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any such obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
This presentation also may contain estimates and other statistical data made by independent parties and by us relating to market size and other data about our industry. This data involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates. In addition, projections, assumptions and estimates of our future performance and the future performance of the markets in which we operate are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk.
KemPharm: Recent Highlights
AZSTARYSTM (KP415)
Improved Financial Position
- FDA has approved AZSTARYS NDA
- Multi-phase financial restructure process
- Corium expected to launch in H2 2021
completed
- KMPH stock re-listed on Nasdaq effective
- Now eligible to receive up to $590 million for
Jan 8, 2021
regulatory and sales milestone payments,
per amended License Agreement
- Debt repaid in full on Feb 8, 2021
- New top-level sales tier for royalty rates on
- Recent AZSTARYS-related milestones
U.S. net sales + increased royalty rates
further strengthen cash position
throughout AZSTARYS patents (2037)
- Cash on hand as of Mar 31, 2021 = $76.0M
SDX Schedule IV Classification
Beyond AZSTARYS
- SDX classified as Schedule IV Controlled
- KP879 IND cleared by FDA; initiation of
Substance by the DEA
clinical trial program expected by mid-2021
- HHS and DEA determined that SDX has
- Expanded services agreement with Corium
generally low potential for abuse and a lower
adds additional revenue
potential for abuse when compared to d-
- KVK-Tech/Sure Med collaboration for
MPH
APADAZ, Perspectives in Care program
- Key differentiator for AZSTARYS1, KP484
gaining traction
and KP879
AZSTARYS is a Schedule II controlled substance which contains SDX, a Schedule IV prodrug of d-methylphenidate
KemPharm Leverages its LAT™ Prodrug Technology to Improve the Attributes of Approved Drugs in Large Markets
Approved Drug with Ligand
Prodrug with
Cleaved Drug through
Sub-Optimal
Improved Attributes
Human Metabolic
Properties
Process
Select FDA-approved and widely prescribed drug for improvement, seek indications with few options or significant unmet need
Chemically modify using a ligand to create a prodrug
Ligands - GRAS or demonstrated to be safeo Prodrugs generate composition-based patents
Following ingestion, normal human metabolic processes cleave the ligand and release the active drug