The Directors' fee of RM140,000 payable in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2023 was tabled at the meeting. The Chairman invited questions from the floor and no matters were raised by the shareholders of the Company.

Summary of Key Matters discussed at the 40th Annual General Meeting of KEN Holdings Berhad held at The Space, Level 2, Menara KEN TTDI, No. 37, Jalan Burhanuddin Helmi, Taman Tun Dr Ismail, 60000 Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, 6 June 2024, at 10.00 a.m.

7. ORDINARY RESOLUTION 2

∙ PAYMENT OF DIRECTORS' BENEFITS TO THE NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

The Directors' benefits of up to RM50,000 for the period from 7 June 2024 until the next Annual General Meeting of the Company was tabled at the meeting. The Chairman invited questions from the floor and no matters were raised by the shareholders of the Company.

8. ORDINARY RESOLUTION 3

∙ RE-ELECTION OF DATO' NOOR AZAM BIN JAMALUDIN AS DIRECTOR

The resolution in respect of the re-election of Dato' Noor Azam bin Jamaludin who retires pursuant to Clause 119 of the Company's Constitution was tabled at the meeting. Dato' Noor Azam bin Jamaludin, being eligible, had offered himself for re-election. The Chairman invited questions from the floor and no matters were raised by the shareholders of the Company.

9. ORDINARY RESOLUTION 4

∙ RE-ELECTION OF DATO' TAN BOON KANG AS DIRECTOR

The resolution in respect of the re-election of Dato' Tan Boon Kang who retires pursuant to Clause 114 of the Company's Constitution was tabled at the meeting. Dato' Tan Boon Kang, being eligible, had offered himself for re-election. There was no matter raised by the shareholders of the Company on this Agenda.

10. ORDINARY RESOLUTION 5

∙ RE-ELECTION OF DATO' IR. DR. ASHAARI BIN MOHAMAD AS DIRECTOR

The resolution in respect of the re-election of Dato' Ir. Dr. Ashaari bin Mohamad who retires pursuant to Clause 114 of the Company's Constitution was tabled at the meeting. Dato' Ir. Dr. Ashaari bin Mohamad, being eligible, had offered herself for re-election. The Chairman invited questions from the floor and no matters were raised by the shareholders of the Company.

11. ORDINARY RESOLUTION 6

∙ RE-APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS

The re-appointment of Messrs. UHY as auditors of the Company and to hold office in accordance with the terms of their appointment at a remuneration to be determined by the Board of Directors was tabled at the meeting. The Chairman invited questions from the floor and no matters were raised by the shareholders of the Company.

12. ORDINARY RESOLUTION 7

AUTHORITY TO ALLOT AND ISSUE SHARES PURSUANT TO SECTIONS 75 AND 76 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2016

The resolution in respect of the authority to allot and issue shares pursuant to Sections 75 and 76 of the Companies Act, 2016 was tabled at the meeting. The Chairman invited questions from the floor and no matters were raised by the shareholders of the Company.

