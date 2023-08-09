KEN HOLDINGS BERHAD [REGISTRATION NO. 198301010855 (106173-M)]

MINUTES OF KEN HOLDINGS BERHAD'S 39TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 25 MAY 2023

11. AGENDA ITEM NO. 5

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS 5 AND 6:

TO RE-ELECT THE FOLLOWING DIRECTORS, WHO ARE RETIRING PURSUANT TO CLAUSE 119 OF THE CONSTITUTION OF THE COMPANY AND BEING ELIGIBLE, HAVE OFFERED THEMSELVES FOR RE-ELECTION

The meeting then moved on to agenda item no. 5 on the re-election of Directors who would be retiring in accordance with the Constitution of the Company and had offered themselves for re-election.

Dato' Chairman informed that the following Directors, who will be retiring pursuant to the Company's Constitution, had offered themselves for re-election:

Ms. Tan Chek Een; and Dato' Sarul Bahiyah binti Hj. Abu

The Meeting noted that the Board had endorsed the recommendation from the Nomination Committee that the Directors who were retiring in accordance with the Company's Constitution were eligible to stand for re-election.