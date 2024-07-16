KEN HOLDINGS BERHAD [REGISTRATION NO. 198301010855 (106173-M)]

MINUTES OF KEN HOLDINGS BERHAD'S 40TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 6 JUNE 2024

AND THAT the Directors be and are also empowered to obtain the approval for the listing of and quotation for the additional shares so issued on Bursa Securities.

AND THAT pursuant to Section 85 of the Act to be read together with Clause 16 of the Constitution of the Company, approval be and is hereby given to waive the statutory pre-emptive rights of the shareholders of the Company to be offered new shares of the Company ranking equally to the existing issued shares arising from any issuance of new shares in the Company pursuant to the Act.

AND THAT such authority shall continue in force until the conclusion of the next AGM of the Company after the approval was given or at the expiry of the period within which the next AGM is required to be held after the approval was given, whichever is earlier, unless such approval is revoked or varied by the Company at a General Meeting.

AND THAT authority be and is hereby given to the Directors to do all acts including executing all relevant documents as he/they may consider expedient or necessary to complete and give full effect to the abovesaid mandate."

Ordinary Resolution 8 -

Proposed Renewal of Authority for Share Buy - Back

Dato' Chairman declared that Ordinary Resolution 8 was carried and it was resolved:

"THAT, subject to compliance with Section 127 of the Act, the Constitution of the Company, the Listing Requirements and all other applicable laws, regulations and guidelines, the Company be and is hereby authorised to allocate an amount not exceeding the total available retained profits of the Company for the purpose of and to purchase such amount of ordinary shares in the Company ("Proposed Purchase") as may be determined by the Directors of the Company from time to time through Bursa Securities as the Directors may deem fit in the interest of the Company provided that the aggregate number of shares purchased and/or held pursuant to this resolution does not exceed ten percent (10%) of the total number of issued shares of the Company as quoted on Bursa Securities as at the point of purchase;

AND THAT, upon completion of the purchase by the Company of its own shares, the Directors are authorised to retain the shares as treasury shares or cancel the shares or retain part of the shares so purchased as treasury shares and cancel the remainder AND THAT the Directors are further authorised to resell the treasury shares on Bursa Securities or distribute the treasury shares as dividends to the Company's shareholders or to deal with the treasury shares in the manner as allowed by the Act;