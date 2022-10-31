Advanced search
    KENANGA   MYL6483OO001

KENANGA INVESTMENT BANK

(KENANGA)
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  2022-10-27
0.8750 MYR   -0.57%
03:10aKenanga Investment Bank : and AntChain Technology Inks Agreement To Adopt ‘mPaaS' Technology For Malaysia's First Wealth SuperApp
PU
10/25Kenanga Investment Bank Repurchases 50,000 Shares
MT
10/20Kenanga Investment Bank Repurchases 20,000 Shares
MT
Kenanga Investment Bank : and AntChain Technology Inks Agreement To Adopt ‘mPaaS' Technology For Malaysia's First Wealth SuperApp

10/31/2022 | 03:10am EDT
Kuala Lumpur, 26 October 2022: Following its recent MoU with AntChain Technology to build Malaysia's first wealth SuperApp,Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad ("Kenanga"), today announced that it has entered into a Mobile Platform as a Service ("mPaaS") Technology Solution Agreement with AntChain Technology Pte. Ltd. ("AntChain"), for the adoption of AntChain's proprietary mPaaS mobile digital solution in the development of Kenanga's SuperApp.

The cutting-edge mPaaS product, is a multi-experience development platform (MXDP) which originated from Alipay App, and provides one-stop mobile app lifecycle management solution for mobile development, testing, release, analytics, and marketing. The application of mPaaS is expected to improve development efficiency and accelerate the build of the SuperApp.

"Trialed and tested by numerous successful e-commerce brands around the region, mPaaS will facilitate the best possible start for us to build a product that is stable, secure and robust," commented Datuk Chay Wai Leong, Group Managing Director, Kenanga Investment Bank.

"The SuperApp will integrate a spectrum of financial and wealth offerings under one easy to access ecosystem, transforming how Malaysians view and approach wealth creation," added Datuk Chay.

"We are excited and honored to provide mPaaS to Kenanga, and support Malaysia's leading investment bank in building its wealth SuperApp with speed and reliability," said Geoff Jiang, President of Digital Technology Business Group, Ant Group.

Ant Group Digital Technologies is a global leader in blockchain, privacy computing, security technologies and distributed database. The technology provider is proactively committed to driving change and enhancing trust with its leading-edge digital services and solutions for consumers, businesses and partners in the digital economy.

The SuperApp will extend the suite of digital products that Kenanga has successfully rolled out, from Rakuten Trade, Malaysia's fastest growing online stock trading platform, to Kenanga Digital Investing, a robo-advisor that has amassed more than RM250 million* in AUM since its launch in February 2022.

*As at end September 2022

To download a PDF copy, click here.

Disclaimer

Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 07:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
