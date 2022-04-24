Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad : Digital Investing (KDI) crosses RM100m in Asset Under Management (AUM) within 2 months

Over 6,500 Signups

Kuala Lumpur, 25 April 2022 - The newly launched Kenanga Digital Investing (KDI), crossed RM100 million in asset under management (AUM) after only two months since its launch in mid-February this year.

Developed to make investing simpler and accessible for Malaysians, the Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) - driven digital investment management platform has received an overwhelming response with 6,500 successful signups.

"We are extremely pleased with the response from the public on KDI. Crossing RM100 million in AUM within such a short time is a significant milestone for us. More importantly, the public's confidence and trust in Kenanga has brought us another step closer in our vision to revolutionise the way Malaysians save and grow their money. KDI aims to make investment simple and accessible for Malaysians, and this strong performance shows that KDI is what the market is looking for," said Ian Lloyd, Group Chief Digital Officer of Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad.

Licensed by the Securities Commission Malaysia, the newly launched robo-advisor offers two products - KDI Save and KDI Invest.

KDI Save allows users to earn daily returns on their savings with no lock-in period and zero management fees. Up to December 2022, KDI Save offers a market leading 3.0% p.a. fixed interest rate.

On KDI Invest, customers can grow their wealth with access to global investment opportunities through US-listed Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) at one of the most competitive fees in the market.

Robo-advisors aim to make investing simple by removing the guess-work in stock and fund picking. With KDI, investors get an easy-to-understand investment product that they can track anywhere, anytime while knowing that the A.I. is taking care of their investments around the clock.

With initial investments as low as RM250, customers can invest in global equities. KDI Invest is completely free for investments below RM3,000 while investors above that limit will be charged a management fee of between 0.3% to 0.7% per annum, making it one of the most competitive robo-advisor platforms in the market now.

