Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KENANGA   MYL6483OO001

KENANGA INVESTMENT BANK BERHAD

(KENANGA)
  Report
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  04-21
1.160 MYR   +0.87%
04/24KENANGA INVESTMENT BANK BERHAD : Digital Investing (KDI) crosses RM100m in Asset Under Management (AUM) within 2 months
PU
04/21Kenanga Investment Bank Fully Redeems First Tranche of Bonds Worth Over $1 Million
MT
04/20Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad Announces Redemption of MYR 5.0 Million Tier 2 Subordinated Notes Pursuant to A Subordinated Note Programme of Up to MYR 250.0 Million in Nominal Value
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad : Digital Investing (KDI) crosses RM100m in Asset Under Management (AUM) within 2 months

04/24/2022 | 11:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Over 6,500 Signups

Kuala Lumpur, 25 April 2022 - The newly launched Kenanga Digital Investing (KDI), crossed RM100 million in asset under management (AUM) after only two months since its launch in mid-February this year.

Developed to make investing simpler and accessible for Malaysians, the Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) - driven digital investment management platform has received an overwhelming response with 6,500 successful signups.

"We are extremely pleased with the response from the public on KDI. Crossing RM100 million in AUM within such a short time is a significant milestone for us. More importantly, the public's confidence and trust in Kenanga has brought us another step closer in our vision to revolutionise the way Malaysians save and grow their money. KDI aims to make investment simple and accessible for Malaysians, and this strong performance shows that KDI is what the market is looking for," said Ian Lloyd, Group Chief Digital Officer of Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad.

Licensed by the Securities Commission Malaysia, the newly launched robo-advisor offers two products - KDI Save and KDI Invest.

KDI Save allows users to earn daily returns on their savings with no lock-in period and zero management fees. Up to December 2022, KDI Save offers a market leading 3.0% p.a. fixed interest rate.

On KDI Invest, customers can grow their wealth with access to global investment opportunities through US-listed Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) at one of the most competitive fees in the market.

Robo-advisors aim to make investing simple by removing the guess-work in stock and fund picking. With KDI, investors get an easy-to-understand investment product that they can track anywhere, anytime while knowing that the A.I. is taking care of their investments around the clock.

With initial investments as low as RM250, customers can invest in global equities. KDI Invest is completely free for investments below RM3,000 while investors above that limit will be charged a management fee of between 0.3% to 0.7% per annum, making it one of the most competitive robo-advisor platforms in the market now.

For more information about Kenanga Digital Investing, visit https://digitalinvesting.com.my/

To download a PDF copy, click here

Disclaimer

Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 03:48:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KENANGA INVESTMENT BANK BERHAD
04/24KENANGA INVESTMENT BANK BERHAD : Digital Investing (KDI) crosses RM100m in Asset Under Man..
PU
04/21Kenanga Investment Bank Fully Redeems First Tranche of Bonds Worth Over $1 Million
MT
04/20Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad Announces Redemption of MYR 5.0 Million Tier 2 Subordina..
CI
04/13KENANGA INVESTMENT BANK BERHAD : Investors launches first sri qualified high yield bond fu..
PU
04/11KENANGA INVESTMENT BANK BERHAD : Growth fund wins best malaysia large-cap equity award fro..
PU
04/07Kenanga Investment Bank to Seek Shareholders' Nod for Renewal of Share Repurchase
MT
04/04KENANGA INVESTMENT BANK BERHAD : Investors launches first sri qualified high yield bond fu..
PU
04/01KENANGA INVESTMENT BANK BERHAD : Named ‘Best Overall Equities Participating Organisa..
PU
03/28KENANGA INVESTMENT BANK BERHAD : Tabung Pendidikan Tinggi Nasional successfully made its f..
PU
03/28KENANGA INVESTMENT BANK BERHAD : INVESTORS WINS OVERALL BEST FUND HOUSE – MIXED ASSE..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 758 M 175 M 175 M
Net income 2021 118 M 27,4 M 27,4 M
Net cash 2021 2 045 M 473 M 473 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,34x
Yield 2021 3,42%
Capitalization 850 M 197 M 197 M
EV / Sales 2020 -1,58x
EV / Sales 2021 -1,57x
Nbr of Employees 1 282
Free-Float 34,7%
Chart KENANGA INVESTMENT BANK BERHAD
Duration : Period :
Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KENANGA INVESTMENT BANK BERHAD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Wai Leong Chay Group Managing Director
Boon Kak Cheong Group Chief Financial & Operations Officer
Zainol Anwar ibni Putra Jamalullail Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Chua E. Long Chief Technology Officer
Maheswari Kanniah Group Chief Regulatory & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KENANGA INVESTMENT BANK BERHAD-0.85%197
MORGAN STANLEY-13.67%148 817
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-16.39%133 277
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-16.41%108 058
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-24.73%52 052
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-12.31%24 501