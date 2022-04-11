Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad : GROWTH FUND WINS BEST MALAYSIA LARGE-CAP EQUITY AWARD FROM MORNINGSTAR

Kenanga Growth Fund - Series 2 USD secured Best Malaysia Large-Cap Equity as its inaugural win

Kuala Lumpur, 11 April 2022: Kenanga Investors Berhad ("Kenanga Investors") won the Best Malaysia Large-Cap Equity Fund for the Kenanga Growth Fund - Series 2 USD (the Fund). This marks the Fund's first major award since its inception in May 2018.

The Fund's portfolio employs a barbell investments strategy that strikes a balance between risk and reward, focusing on structural growth themes and cyclicals. "A balanced and stable strategy is crucial in facing market conditions of high volatility due to the re-emergence of COVID-19 variants. Our strong returns and outperformance can be credited to our diligent investment team led by Chief Investment Officer, Ms. Lee Sook Yee. As bottom-up stock pickers, our investment philosophy reflects our belief that fundamental research combined with a relative value approach can create consistent superior risk adjusted returns", says Ismitz Matthew De Alwis, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer.

Picking up from last year's pandemic crisis, recent events have sparked the asset manager's decision to continue leaning towards the tech and healthcare sectors, which proved crucial in withstanding the turbulent market conditions.

De Alwis adds, "We navigated through speed bumps in 2021 by constantly reviewing our investment theses to make sure they stayed relevant, identified the "relative winners" from sectors which were deemed resilient, consistently-growing and reasonably priced. Moving forward, we intend to adopt a slightly more defensive position, while buying on weakness to take advantage of market volatility".

On the increasing awareness and demand for ESG investing, De Alwis remarks "Our stance on sustainable investing has also seen us incorporating ESG considerations into our investment processes. In 2022 for the most part, we will continue to adopt a long-term-performance mindset through sustainable investing. We have recently launched the first SRI-qualified high yield bond fund with the Kenanga Sustainability Series: High Yield Bond Fund which integrates ESG analytics with fixed income strategies to capture new growth opportunities and mitigate risks. We look forward to playing a pivotal role in developing Malaysia's sustainable investing landscape as part of our commitment to responsibly serve the needs of current and future investors".

Since inception, the MYR Class has appreciated by 63.17%* in Net Asset Value terms while the USD Class has returns of 55.18%* against a benchmark of 33.52%* demonstrating the Fund's success in achieving its objective of providing unit holders with long-term capital growth.

The annual Morningstar Malaysia Fund Awards is designed to help investors identify the retail funds that added the most value for investors within the context of their relevant peer group in 2021 and over longer time periods. The awards methodology emphasises the one-year period but in order to obtain an award, funds must also have delivered strong three-year returns after adjusting for risk within the award peer groups. Furthermore, they must have at least been in the top half of their respective peer groups in a minimum of two out of the three previous calendar years.

For more information about Kenanga Investors, please visit www.kenangainvestors.com.my

*Results Source: Lipper Investment Analytics, 28 February 2022

Disclaimer: Investors are advised to read and understand the Master Prospectuses ("MPs"), the Supplemental Master Prospectus ("SMP") (if any), Information Memorandums ("IM") (if any), Product Highlights Sheets ("PHS") as well as consider the fees, charges and risk factors involved before investing. The MP, SMP (if any), IM (if any) and PHS have been registered and/or lodged with the Securities Commission Malaysia ("SC"), who takes no responsibility for its contents and related advertisement or marketing materials, does not indicate that the SC has recommended or endorsed the product/service. The advertisement has not been reviewed by the SC. Investors have the right to request for a copy of PHS and other relevant product disclosure documents which are available at our office, at any authorised distributors and our corporate website before making investment decisions. If you are in doubt when considering the investment or any of the information provided, you are advised to consult a professional adviser. A Fund's track record does not guarantee its future performance. Kenanga Investors Berhad is committed to prevent conflict of interest between its various businesses and activities and between its clients/director/shareholders and employees by having in place procedures and measures for identifying and properly managing any apparent, potential and perceived conflict of interest by making disclosures to Clients, where appropriate. Kenanga Investors Berhad 199501024358.

