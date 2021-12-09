Log in
Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad : Group First Malaysian Investment Bank to Join the UN Global Compact Network

12/09/2021
Kuala Lumpur, 9 December 2021 - Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad ("Kenanga"), today became the first Malaysian investment bank, to join the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative, the United Nations Global Compact ("UN Global Compact"), demonstrating its commitment to The Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact in the areas of Human Rights, Labour, Environment and Anti-Corruption.

Kenanga joins a global network of voluntary companies committed to taking responsible business action to create a better future. Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact consists of over 12,000 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries around the world, and more than 70 Local Networks.

"We are proud to have been invited to be a part of the UN Global Compact. To move the needle on sustainability is a shared responsibility and requires the concerted efforts of players in every sector. As the first Malaysian investment bank participant, we hope to be able to contribute and learn in equal measure, and aim to punch above our weight to deliver impact that matters," said Datuk Chay Wai Leong, Group Managing Director, Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad.

A home-grown brand with almost five decades of experience, Kenanga has been accelerating its adoption of ESG aspects within its operations. As part of its climate action pathway, the Group has set a target to operate on 100% green energy by 2025, in line with Malaysia's commitment to become a carbon neutral nation by 2050.

"In addition to climate impact, our sustainability agenda also focuses on diversity, inclusion and well-being of our workforce, community investment, responsible investment, digitalisation and good business conduct. We look forward to the capacity building and networking opportunities from this collaboration with UN Global Compact, which will serve as the impetus for us to further advance our contribution towards the UN Sustainable Development Goals," Datuk Chay added.

Responding to the UN Global Compact's 10th Principle which emphasises the need for businesses to work against corruption in all its forms, Kenanga recently completed its 5th annual flagship fraud awareness campaign, an initiative that was graced by Tan Sri Azam Baki, the Chief Commissioner of Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and Dato' Sri Akhbar Satar, President of the Malaysian Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (MACFE). The programme united over 500 internal and external delegates from various regulatory bodies, professional bodies and public listed companies, in a move to promote the fight against fraud, bribery and corruption.

To download a PDF copy, click here.

Disclaimer

Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd published this content on 09 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2021 10:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
