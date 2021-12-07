Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KENANGA   MYL6483OO001

KENANGA INVESTMENT BANK BERHAD

(KENANGA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad : Prasarana Malaysia Berhad's RM350.0 million Sukuk Murabahah issuance was oversubscribed by 2.29 times

12/07/2021 | 02:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Prasarana Malaysia Berhad ("Prasarana") has successfully made another Sukuk Murabahah issuance of RM350.0 million in nominal value on 3 December 2021 under its existing RM10.0 billion Sukuk Murabahah Programme ("Sukuk Programme"). The Sukuk Programme is irrevocably and unconditionally guaranteed by the Government of Malaysia.

Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad as the Joint Lead Manager, played a significant role in the successful private placement process that was closed on 16 November 2021, with an over-subscription rate of approximately 2.29 times despite the challenging market conditions.

The proceeds from the issuance will be utilised to finance, amongst others, capital expenditure and/or working capital of Prasarana.

The issuance comprises of three (3) tranches as shown in the table below:

Tenure
(Year)
 		Yield-to-Maturity
(% per annum)
 		Tranche Size
(RM Million)
7 3.73 100
9 3.86 150
14 4.19 100

Disclaimer

Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 07:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KENANGA INVESTMENT BANK BERHAD
02:22aKENANGA INVESTMENT BANK BERHAD : Prasarana Malaysia Berhad's RM350.0 million Sukuk Murabah..
PU
11/25Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine ..
CI
11/25KENANGA INVESTMENT BANK BERHAD : Announces 37.4% Rise In Net Profit for First Nine Months ..
PU
11/18KENANGA INVESTMENT BANK BERHAD : Investors appointed fund manager for dana wakaf bencana
PU
10/28DanaInfra Nasional Berhad successfully made its second Sukuk issuance of the year amoun..
PU
10/18THRIVEN GLOBAL BERHAD : Secures Nearly $3 Million Banking Facility from Kenanga Investment..
MT
09/20KENANGA INVESTMENT BANK BERHAD(KLSE : KENANGA) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
08/26KENANGA INVESTMENT BANK BERHAD : 1H21 net profit increases 4-fold to RM64.7 million
PU
08/26Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended Ju..
CI
08/16Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad commences an Equity Buyback Plan, under the authorizatio..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 802 M 190 M 190 M
Net income 2020 102 M 24,1 M 24,1 M
Net cash 2020 1 946 M 460 M 460 M
P/E ratio 2020 6,70x
Yield 2020 4,21%
Capitalization 876 M 207 M 207 M
EV / Sales 2019 -4,48x
EV / Sales 2020 -1,58x
Nbr of Employees 1 282
Free-Float 34,7%
Chart KENANGA INVESTMENT BANK BERHAD
Duration : Period :
Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KENANGA INVESTMENT BANK BERHAD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Wai Leong Chay Group Managing Director
Boon Kak Cheong Group Chief Financial & Operations Officer
Zainol Anwar ibni Putra Jamalullail Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Chua E. Long Chief Technology Officer
Maheswari Kanniah Group Chief Regulatory & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KENANGA INVESTMENT BANK BERHAD26.32%207
MORGAN STANLEY44.86%176 229
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION47.94%148 355
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.42.76%127 670
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-11.87%47 123
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-15.34%30 667