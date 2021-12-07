Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad : Prasarana Malaysia Berhad's RM350.0 million Sukuk Murabahah issuance was oversubscribed by 2.29 times

Prasarana Malaysia Berhad ("Prasarana") has successfully made another Sukuk Murabahah issuance of RM350.0 million in nominal value on 3 December 2021 under its existing RM10.0 billion Sukuk Murabahah Programme ("Sukuk Programme"). The Sukuk Programme is irrevocably and unconditionally guaranteed by the Government of Malaysia.

Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad as the Joint Lead Manager, played a significant role in the successful private placement process that was closed on 16 November 2021, with an over-subscription rate of approximately 2.29 times despite the challenging market conditions.

The proceeds from the issuance will be utilised to finance, amongst others, capital expenditure and/or working capital of Prasarana.

The issuance comprises of three (3) tranches as shown in the table below: