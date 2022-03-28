Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Malaysia
  BURSA MALAYSIA
  Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad
  News
  Summary
    KENANGA   MYL6483OO001

KENANGA INVESTMENT BANK BERHAD

(KENANGA)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad : Tabung Pendidikan Tinggi Nasional successfully made its first Sukuk issuance of RM1.50 billion in 2022

03/28/2022 | 11:54pm EDT
Perbadanan Tabung Pendidikan Tinggi Nasional (PTPTN) has successfully made its first Sukuk issuance of the year amounting to RM1.50 billion in nominal value on 29 March 2022 under its existing RM12.3 billion Islamic Commercial Papers and Islamic Medium Term Notes Programme (Sukuk Programme). The Sukuk Programme is irrevocably and unconditionally guaranteed by the Government of Malaysia.

Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad as the Joint Lead Manager, played a significant role in the successful book-building exercise that was closed on 9 March 2022. The book-building transaction was oversubscribed by approximately 3.06 times with participation from a total of 24 investors.

The proceeds from the issuance will be utilised to provide educational Shariah-compliant financing in accordance with the PTPTN Act.

The issuance under the Sukuk Programme comprises of four (4) tranches as shown in the table below:

Tenure
(Year)
 		Yield-to-Maturity
(% per annum)
 		Tranche Size
(RM Million)
5 3.49 400
7 3.73 600
13 4.11 150
15 4.31 350

Disclaimer

Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 03:53:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
