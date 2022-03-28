Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad : Tabung Pendidikan Tinggi Nasional successfully made its first Sukuk issuance of RM1.50 billion in 2022

Perbadanan Tabung Pendidikan Tinggi Nasional (PTPTN) has successfully made its first Sukuk issuance of the year amounting to RM1.50 billion in nominal value on 29 March 2022 under its existing RM12.3 billion Islamic Commercial Papers and Islamic Medium Term Notes Programme (Sukuk Programme). The Sukuk Programme is irrevocably and unconditionally guaranteed by the Government of Malaysia.

Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad as the Joint Lead Manager, played a significant role in the successful book-building exercise that was closed on 9 March 2022. The book-building transaction was oversubscribed by approximately 3.06 times with participation from a total of 24 investors.

The proceeds from the issuance will be utilised to provide educational Shariah-compliant financing in accordance with the PTPTN Act.

The issuance under the Sukuk Programme comprises of four (4) tranches as shown in the table below: