Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Kencana Agri Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BNE   SG1CE4000000

KENCANA AGRI LIMITED

(BNE)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Asset Acquisitions And Disposals :: Entry Into Conditional Share Sale And Purchase Agreement

11/23/2021 | 07:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 23, 2021 19:56
Status New
Announcement Sub Title ENTRY INTO CONDITIONAL SHARE SALE AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT
Announcement Reference SG211123OTHRSS36
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ms Ratna Maknawi
Designation Executive Vice Chairman
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Refer to the attached.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 676,411 bytes)


Disclaimer

Kencana Agri Limited published this content on 23 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2021 12:09:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KENCANA AGRI LIMITED
07:10aASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : : Entry Into Conditional Share Sale And Purchase Agreem..
PU
11/12ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : : Entry Into Side Letter To New Conditional Shares Sale..
PU
08/13KENCANA AGRI : Logs Higher Net Profit, Revenue in H1; Shares Soar 7%
MT
08/12Kencana Agri Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
08/10ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : :Termination of the amended and restated CSPA/ Entry in..
PU
07/23Kencana Agri Closes $2 Million Sale of Singapore Property, Shares Plunge 20%
MT
07/22ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : : Completion Of Disposal Of The Property Located At 36 ..
PU
05/28KENCANA AGRI : Minutes Of The Annual General Meeting Held On 29 April 2021
PU
05/03KENCANA AGRI : Corrects Name of Buyer in $2 Million Singapore Asset Deal
MT
05/03REPLACE - ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DIS : : Proposed Disposal Of Property
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 104 M - -
Net income 2020 4,02 M - -
Net Debt 2020 235 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 5,71x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 38,7 M 38,5 M -
EV / Sales 2019 2,53x
EV / Sales 2020 2,42x
Nbr of Employees 1 009
Free-Float 18,7%
Chart KENCANA AGRI LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Kencana Agri Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Albert Maknawi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Adalin Ali Chief Financial Officer
Henry Maknawi Executive Chairman
Tony Hermawan Chief Operating Officer
Yew Hock Soh Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KENCANA AGRI LIMITED128.75%39
MUYUAN FOODS CO., LTD.3.77%47 101
CORTEVA, INC.22.80%34 660
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.-6.97%16 872
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED-2.98%16 533
SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, INC.57.48%11 167