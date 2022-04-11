Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Kencana Agri Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BNE   SG1CE4000000

KENCANA AGRI LIMITED

(BNE)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  04/11 02:45:02 am EDT
0.2850 SGD   -1.72%
04/05EXTRAORDINARY/ SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
02/10Kencana Agri Sells Entire Shareholding in Indonesian Retailer for Over $2 Million
MT
02/10ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : : Completion Of Proposed Disposal
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Asset Acquisitions And Disposals :: Memorandum Of Understanding For A Proposed Land Disposal

04/11/2022 | 06:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Announcement Title Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 11, 2022 18:33
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Memorandum of understanding for a proposed land disposal
Announcement Reference SG220411OTHRPHI5
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ms Ratna Maknawi
Designation Executive Vice Chairman
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please refer to the attached.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 79,896 bytes)


Disclaimer

Kencana Agri Limited published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 10:40:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KENCANA AGRI LIMITED
04/05EXTRAORDINARY/ SPECIAL GENERAL MEETI : : Voluntary
PU
02/10Kencana Agri Sells Entire Shareholding in Indonesian Retailer for Over $2 Million
MT
02/10ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : : Completion Of Proposed Disposal
PU
01/25CHANGE - CHANGE IN CORPORATE INFORMA : : Change Of Address Of Share Registrar And Place At..
PU
01/11KENCANA AGRI : Minutes Of The Extraordinary General Meeting Held On 11 January 2022
PU
01/11REPLACE - EXTRAORDINARY/ SPECIAL GEN : : Voluntary
PU
2021ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : : Entry Into Third Side Letter To New Conditional Share..
PU
2021EXTRAORDINARY/ SPECIAL GENERAL MEETI : : Voluntary
PU
2021ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : : Entry Into Second Side Letter To New Conditional Shar..
PU
2021Kencana Agri Units Sells Indonesian Palm Oil Plantation for Nearly $6 Million
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 61,0 M 61,0 M -
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 1 009
Free-Float 18,7%
Chart KENCANA AGRI LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Kencana Agri Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Albert Maknawi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Adalin Ali Chief Financial Officer
Henry Maknawi Executive Chairman
Tony Hermawan Chief Operating Officer
Yew Hock Soh Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KENCANA AGRI LIMITED75.76%61
MUYUAN FOODS CO., LTD.0.66%44 414
CORTEVA, INC.26.14%43 345
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.9.24%21 000
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED-26.88%13 991
NEW HOPE LIUHE CO.,LTD.3.16%10 936