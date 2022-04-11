Asset Acquisitions And Disposals :: Memorandum Of Understanding For A Proposed Land Disposal
Announcement Title
Asset Acquisitions and Disposals
Date & Time of Broadcast
Apr 11, 2022 18:33
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Memorandum of understanding for a proposed land disposal
Announcement Reference
SG220411OTHRPHI5
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Ms Ratna Maknawi
Designation
Executive Vice Chairman
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Please refer to the attached.
