|Announcement Title
|Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Apr 9, 2024 7:56
|Status
|New
|Announcement Reference
|SG240409XMETB54X
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Ms Ratna Maknawi
|Designation
|Executive Vice Chairman
|Financial Year End
|31/12/2023
|Event Narrative
|Narrative Type
|Narrative Text
|Additional Text
|Please refer to the attached documents: 1) Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting 2) Proxy form 3) Circular to shareholders dated 9 April 2024
|Event Dates
|Meeting Date and Time
|26/04/2024 14:30:00
|Response Deadline Date
|23/04/2024 14:30:00
|Event Venue(s)
|Venue(s)
|Venue details
|Meeting Venue
|Hotel Fort Canning Lavender Ballroom 11 Canning Walk Singapore 178881
Attachments
- Attachment 1 (Size: 117,754 bytes)
- Attachment 2 (Size: 68,581 bytes)
- Attachment 3 (Size: 1,269,063 bytes)
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Kencana Agri Limited published this content on 09 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2024 00:03:03 UTC.