Announcement Title Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 9, 2024 7:56
Status New
Announcement Reference SG240409XMETB54X
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ms Ratna Maknawi
Designation Executive Vice Chairman
Financial Year End 31/12/2023
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text Please refer to the attached documents: 1) Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting 2) Proxy form 3) Circular to shareholders dated 9 April 2024
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time 26/04/2024 14:30:00
Response Deadline Date 23/04/2024 14:30:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s) Venue details
Meeting Venue Hotel Fort Canning Lavender Ballroom 11 Canning Walk Singapore 178881

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 117,754 bytes)
  2. Attachment 2 (Size: 68,581 bytes)
  3. Attachment 3 (Size: 1,269,063 bytes)


