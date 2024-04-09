Kencana Agri Limited is a Singapore-based plantation company. The Company is principally engaged in the cultivation of oil palms; processing of Fresh Fruit Bunches (FFB) into Crude Palm Oil (CPO), Crude Palm Kernel Oil (CPKO), Palm Kernel Cake (PKC) and Palm Kernel (PK) and provision of bulking services. The Company is also engaged in planting of palm oil trees, processing of fresh fruit bunches into palm oil and palm kernel at the palm oil mills and kernel crushing plants and the sale of crude palm oil and palm kernel. The Company has about six palm oil mills with total processing capacity of approximately 305 tons per hour and two kernel crushing plants with capacity of approximately 435 tons per day. It has various oil palm estates, palm oil mills, kernel crushing plants, port and bulking terminals, and biomass power plant across Indonesia. Its subsidiaries include Kencana Logistics Pte. Ltd, and Kencana Plantations Pte. Ltd.