Kencana Agri : Minutes Of The Extraordinary General Meeting Held On 29 April 2022
Announcement Title
General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast
May 27, 2022 19:10
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 29 April 2022
Announcement Reference
SG220527OTHRX658
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Ms Ratna Maknawi
Designation
Executive Vice Chairman
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Please refer to the attached.
Attachments
-
Attachment 1 (Size: 96,351 bytes)
All news about KENCANA AGRI LIMITED
|Sales
|Net income
|Net Debt
|P/E ratio
|Yield
|
|
72,5 M
73,1 M
-
|EV / Sales -1
|EV / Sales 0
|Nbr of Employees
|1 009
|Free-Float
|17,9%
|Chart KENCANA AGRI LIMITED
Duration :
Period :
Income Statement Evolution