  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Kencana Agri Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BNE   SG1CE4000000

KENCANA AGRI LIMITED

(BNE)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  05/17 04:48:28 am EDT
0.3500 SGD   +1.45%
07:23aKENCANA AGRI : Minutes Of The Extraordinary General Meeting Held On 29 April 2022
PU
04/29REPLACE - EXTRAORDINARY/ SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
04/12Kencana Agri Unit Signs MOU to Dispose of Plantation Land
MT
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kencana Agri : Minutes Of The Extraordinary General Meeting Held On 29 April 2022

05/27/2022 | 07:23am EDT
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast May 27, 2022 19:10
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 29 April 2022
Announcement Reference SG220527OTHRX658
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ms Ratna Maknawi
Designation Executive Vice Chairman
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please refer to the attached.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 96,351 bytes)


Disclaimer

Kencana Agri Limited published this content on 27 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2022 11:22:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 72,5 M 73,1 M -
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 1 009
Free-Float 17,9%
Chart KENCANA AGRI LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Kencana Agri Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Albert Maknawi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Adalin Ali Chief Financial Officer
Henry Maknawi Executive Chairman
Tony Hermawan Chief Operating Officer
Yew Hock Soh Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KENCANA AGRI LIMITED112.12%73
CORTEVA, INC.33.61%45 716
MUYUAN FOODS CO., LTD.-6.56%39 379
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.-6.28%17 014
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED-17.80%14 852
NEW HOPE LIUHE CO.,LTD.-6.64%9 347