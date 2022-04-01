Log in
    2106   TW0002106002

KENDA RUBBER INDUSTRIAL CO. LTD.

(2106)
Summary 
Summary

Kenda Rubber Industrial : Announcement of Change in Representative of Juristic Person Director

04/01/2022 | 01:33am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: KENDA RUBBER INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/01 Time of announcement 13:02:21
Subject 
 Announcement of Change in Representative of Juristic
Person Director
Date of events 2022/04/01 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/04/01
2.Name of legal person:Kenjou Ind. Co., Ltd.
3.Name of the previous position holder:Shen, Jui-Hsiung
4.Resume of the previous position holder: Vice President of
KENDA RUBBER IND.CO.,LTD.
5.Name of the new position holder:Lin, Chun-Ke
6.Resume of the new position holder: Vice President of
 KENDA RUBBER IND.CO.,LTD.
7.Reason for the change:the Juristic Person Director appointed
the Representative
8.Original term (from __________ to __________):NA
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/04/01
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Kenda Rubber Industrial Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 05:32:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
