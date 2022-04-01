Kenda Rubber Industrial : Announcement of Change in Representative of Juristic Person Director
04/01/2022 | 01:33am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: KENDA RUBBER INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/04/01
Time of announcement
13:02:21
Subject
Announcement of Change in Representative of Juristic
Person Director
Date of events
2022/04/01
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/04/01
2.Name of legal person:Kenjou Ind. Co., Ltd.
3.Name of the previous position holder:Shen, Jui-Hsiung
4.Resume of the previous position holder: Vice President of
KENDA RUBBER IND.CO.,LTD.
5.Name of the new position holder:Lin, Chun-Ke
6.Resume of the new position holder: Vice President of
KENDA RUBBER IND.CO.,LTD.
7.Reason for the change:the Juristic Person Director appointed
the Representative
8.Original term (from __________ to __________):NA
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/04/01
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Kenda Rubber Industrial Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 05:32:02 UTC.