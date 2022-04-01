Kenda Rubber Industrial : Announcement of Change in Representative of Juristic Person Director

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/04/01 2.Name of legal person:Kenjou Ind. Co., Ltd. 3.Name of the previous position holder:Shen, Jui-Hsiung 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Vice President of KENDA RUBBER IND.CO.,LTD. 5.Name of the new position holder:Lin, Chun-Ke 6.Resume of the new position holder: Vice President of KENDA RUBBER IND.CO.,LTD. 7.Reason for the change:the Juristic Person Director appointed the Representative 8.Original term (from __________ to __________):NA 9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/04/01 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None