Kenda Rubber Industrial : Announcement of removal of non-competitive restriction against the Company's directors at 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting.

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/06/30 2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive conduct: Juristic-person director: the Representative of Stretch Investment Co., Ltd.- Director Chen, Chao-Jung 3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage: Under the premise that the interest of the Company is not compromised, the Company releases the prohibition on the Director from participation in the same items as the Company's business scopes. 4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct: During the tenure of serving as a Director of the Company 5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act): In accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act, the resolution was approved by the company's 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting. 6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors (if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter "N/A" below):the Representative of Stretch Investment Co., Ltd.- Director Chen, Chao-Jung 7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's position in the enterprise: (1)Director of KENDA RUBBER (SHENZHEN) CO., LTD. (2)Director of KENDA RUBBER (TIANJIN) LIMITED (3)Director of KENDA GLOBAL (CHINA) INVESTMENT CORPORATION 8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise: (1)KENDA RUBBER (SHENZHEN) CO., LTD.：Gongye West Road, Dalang Sub-District, Baoan District, Shenzhen City (2)KENDA RUBBER (TIANJIN) LIMITED：No. 6 & No.8, Taian Road, South District, Jinghai Economic Development Zone, Jinghai District , Tianjin City (3)KENDA GLOBAL (CHINA) INVESTMENT CORPORATION：No. 2, Kunjia Road, Development Zone, Kunshan City, Jiangsu Province 9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise: (1)KENDA RUBBER (SHENZHEN) CO., LTD.：Production and sales of a variety of tires (2)KENDA RUBBER (TIANJIN) LIMITED：Production and sales of a variety of tires (3)KENDA GLOBAL (CHINA) INVESTMENT CORPORATION：Investment and trading 10.Impact on the company's finance and business: The mainland China area enterprises are 100% reinvested by the Company's subsidiary. 11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:NA 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None