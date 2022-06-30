Kenda Rubber Industrial : Announcement of removal of non-competitive restriction against the Company's directors at 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting.
06/30/2022 | 08:13am EDT
Provided by: KENDA RUBBER INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/06/30
Time of announcement
20:01:10
Subject
Announcement of removal of non-competitive
restriction against the Company's directors at 2022
Annual Shareholders' Meeting.
Date of events
2022/06/30
To which item it meets
paragraph 21
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/06/30
2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive
conduct:
Juristic-person director: the Representative of Stretch Investment Co., Ltd.-
Director Chen, Chao-Jung
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage:
Under the premise that the interest of the Company is not compromised, the
Company releases the prohibition on the Director from participation in the
same items as the Company's business scopes.
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
During the tenure of serving as a Director of the Company
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in
accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act):
In accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act, the resolution was
approved by the company's 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting.
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland
China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors
(if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter
"N/A" below):the Representative of Stretch Investment Co., Ltd.- Director
Chen, Chao-Jung
7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's
position in the enterprise:
(1)Director of KENDA RUBBER (SHENZHEN) CO., LTD.
(2)Director of KENDA RUBBER (TIANJIN) LIMITED
(3)Director of KENDA GLOBAL (CHINA) INVESTMENT CORPORATION
8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:
(1)KENDA RUBBER (SHENZHEN) CO., LTD.：Gongye West Road, Dalang Sub-District,
Baoan District, Shenzhen City
(2)KENDA RUBBER (TIANJIN) LIMITED：No. 6 & No.8, Taian Road, South District,
Jinghai Economic Development Zone, Jinghai District , Tianjin City
(3)KENDA GLOBAL (CHINA) INVESTMENT CORPORATION：No. 2, Kunjia Road,
Development Zone, Kunshan City, Jiangsu Province
9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:
(1)KENDA RUBBER (SHENZHEN) CO., LTD.：Production and sales of a variety of
tires
(2)KENDA RUBBER (TIANJIN) LIMITED：Production and sales of a variety of tires
(3)KENDA GLOBAL (CHINA) INVESTMENT CORPORATION：Investment and trading
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:
The mainland China area enterprises are 100% reinvested by the Company's
subsidiary.
11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise,
the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:NA
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Kenda Rubber Industrial Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 12:12:07 UTC.