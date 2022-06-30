Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Kenda Rubber Industrial Co. Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    2106   TW0002106002

KENDA RUBBER INDUSTRIAL CO. LTD.

(2106)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-28
33.20 TWD   -1.04%
08:13aKENDA RUBBER INDUSTRIAL : Announcement of removal of non-competitive restriction against the Company's directors at 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting.
PU
08:13aKENDA RUBBER INDUSTRIAL : Important resolutions of the Company's 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting
PU
05/13Kenda Rubber Industrial Co. Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Summary 
Summary

Kenda Rubber Industrial : Important resolutions of the Company's 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting

06/30/2022 | 08:13am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: KENDA RUBBER INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/30 Time of announcement 19:58:44
Subject 
 Important resolutions of the Company's 2022
Annual Shareholders' Meeting
Date of events 2022/06/30 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/30
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
  compensation:The proposal of the Company's 2021 Earnings Distribution
was approved.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
The amendment to the Company's "Article of Incorporation"was approved.
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
The proposal of the Company's 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements
was approved.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
  supervisors:None.
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
(1)The Amendment to the Company's "Rules of Procedures for Shareholders'
meetings"was approved.
(2)The Amendment to the Company's "Procedures for the Acquisition or
Disposal of Assets" was approved.
(3)The removal of non- competitive restriction against the Company's
Directors was approved.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Kenda Rubber Industrial Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 12:12:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 34 896 M 1 174 M 1 174 M
Net income 2021 918 M 30,9 M 30,9 M
Net Debt 2021 11 834 M 398 M 398 M
P/E ratio 2021 30,8x
Yield 2021 3,22%
Capitalization 30 192 M 1 016 M 1 016 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,28x
EV / Sales 2021 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 11 717
Free-Float 62,3%
Chart KENDA RUBBER INDUSTRIAL CO. LTD.
Duration : Period :
Kenda Rubber Industrial Co. Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KENDA RUBBER INDUSTRIAL CO. LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 33,20
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chi Jen Yang Chairman & General Manager
Kuei Chun Liu Head-Finance & Accounting
Chin Fu Chen Assistant Manager-Research & Development
Ching Yang Su Independent Director
Chun Mu Hsieh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KENDA RUBBER INDUSTRIAL CO. LTD.6.75%1 016
SHANDONG LINGLONG TYRE CO.,LTD.-29.88%5 593
BALKRISHNA INDUSTRIES LIMITED-6.31%5 321
PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.-34.15%4 211
CHENG SHIN RUBBER IND. CO., LTD.-1.25%3 887
MRF LIMITED-2.44%3 840