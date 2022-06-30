Kenda Rubber Industrial : Important resolutions of the Company's 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting
06/30/2022 | 08:13am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: KENDA RUBBER INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/30
Time of announcement
19:58:44
Subject
Important resolutions of the Company's 2022
Annual Shareholders' Meeting
Date of events
2022/06/30
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/30
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:The proposal of the Company's 2021 Earnings Distribution
was approved.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
The amendment to the Company's "Article of Incorporation"was approved.
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
The proposal of the Company's 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements
was approved.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:None.
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
(1)The Amendment to the Company's "Rules of Procedures for Shareholders'
meetings"was approved.
(2)The Amendment to the Company's "Procedures for the Acquisition or
Disposal of Assets" was approved.
(3)The removal of non- competitive restriction against the Company's
Directors was approved.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
Kenda Rubber Industrial Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 12:12:07 UTC.