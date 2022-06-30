Kenda Rubber Industrial : Important resolutions of the Company's 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/30 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation:The proposal of the Company's 2021 Earnings Distribution was approved. 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter: The amendment to the Company's "Article of Incorporation"was approved. 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: The proposal of the Company's 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements was approved. 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors:None. 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: (1)The Amendment to the Company's "Rules of Procedures for Shareholders' meetings"was approved. (2)The Amendment to the Company's "Procedures for the Acquisition or Disposal of Assets" was approved. (3)The removal of non- competitive restriction against the Company's Directors was approved. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.