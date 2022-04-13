Kenda Rubber Industrial : Important subsidiary, KENDA GLOBAL HOLDING CO., LTD.announces the distribution of accumulated surplus
04/13/2022 | 03:55am EDT
Provided by: KENDA RUBBER INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/04/13
Time of announcement
15:47:45
Subject
Important subsidiary, KENDA GLOBAL HOLDING CO.,
LTD.announces the distribution of accumulated surplus
Date of events
2022/04/13
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/04/13
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Accumulated surplus CNY88,000,000 (equivalent to USD13,793,000)
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Kenda Rubber Industrial Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 07:54:07 UTC.