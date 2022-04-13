Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Kenda Rubber Industrial Co. Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2106   TW0002106002

KENDA RUBBER INDUSTRIAL CO. LTD.

(2106)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Kenda Rubber Industrial : Important subsidiary, KENDA GLOBAL HOLDING CO., LTD.announces the distribution of accumulated surplus

04/13/2022 | 03:55am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: KENDA RUBBER INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/13 Time of announcement 15:47:45
Subject 
 Important subsidiary, KENDA GLOBAL HOLDING CO.,
LTD.announces the distribution of accumulated surplus
Date of events 2022/04/13 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/04/13
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Accumulated surplus CNY88,000,000 (equivalent to USD13,793,000)
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Kenda Rubber Industrial Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 07:54:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
