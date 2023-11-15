(Columbus, OH, November 10, 2023) This week, Kenda announced the groundbreaking of a new Martin Wheel facility in Brimfield Township, OH. This manufacturing plant, warehouse and office space will support the growing demand for specialty tires and wheels in the United States and is set to be operational in 2024.

"This groundbreaking is an important milestone in Martin Wheel's history which has been a part of the NE Ohio community for over 65 years," said Darrell Ruthrauff GM. "Supporting our customers in the outdoor power equipment, golf cart and trailer industries is paramount, and this added space gives us the ability to expand our service and capabilities."

"Kenda is a longtime resident in the state of Ohio and is happy to expand further in NE Ohio", noted Jimmy Yang, Kenda Chairman. "Our continued growth will bring new opportunities and jobs in the manufacturing and distribution sector. We appreciate the assistance of Portage County Development Board, County Trustees, Team NEO Jobs Ohio and many local officials."

This new 198,000 square foot Martin Wheel facility will be designed and constructed by Campbell Construction; Wooster Ohio. Currently, Martin Wheel ships tires and wheels to manufacturers of equipment for lawn and garden applications like mowers, spreaders and carts, to keep the turf flying; as well as material handling equipment; pressure washers; ground support equipment at airports; trailers for boats, campers and utility: golf carts; personal mobility vehicles; robots; athletic equipment - just to name a few. You also can find Kenda and Martin Wheel products on the shelves at national retailers such as Northern Tool, Tractor Supply, Menards and True Value stores as well as a large number of independently owned Hardware and Farm and Ranch retailers throughout the United States. www.martinwheel.com