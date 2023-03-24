Advanced search
    KEN   GB00BNBQZW49

KENDRICK RESOURCES PLC

(KEN)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  10:17:26 2023-03-24 am EDT
0.9000 GBX   -10.00%
10:30aKendrick Resources completes drill programme at Espedalen
AN
02/03TRADING UPDATES: Somero revenue short of outlook; SigmaRoc optimistic
AN
01/31Kendrick Resources plc Appoints Martyn Churchouse as Managing Director
CI
Kendrick Resources completes drill programme at Espedalen

03/24/2023 | 10:30am EDT
Kendrick Resources PLC - exploration company focused on Norway, Sweden and Finland - Says its maiden exploration drill programme targeting the Stormyra deposit at Espedalen, located in Norway, has been completed. Says the first two batches of drill core have been dispatched for processing and assay with the third and final batch currently being prepared. Adds that the team is assessing other nickel targets and anomalies within the Espedalen area to follow up. Executive Chair Colin Bird says: "The Espedalen Nickel drilling programme has progressed well. Our local team has interacted with the community, keeping interested parties informed and we plan to hold a further meeting once we are able to display drill core and corresponding assays."

Current stock price: 0.90 pence each, down 10.00% on Friday afternoon in London

12-month change: down 72%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
KENDRICK RESOURCES PLC -10.00% 0.9 Delayed Quote.2.56%
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,32 M -0,40 M -0,40 M
Net Debt 2021 0,56 M 0,69 M 0,69 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2,40 M 2,96 M 2,96 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 27,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Martyn John Churchouse Managing Director & Director
Colin Bird Executive Chairman
Edgar Njobvu Engineering Manager
Vassilios Carellas Operations Director
Kjeld Randolph Thygesen Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
