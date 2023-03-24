Kendrick Resources completes drill programme at Espedalen

Kendrick Resources PLC - exploration company focused on Norway, Sweden and Finland - Says its maiden exploration drill programme targeting the Stormyra deposit at Espedalen, located in Norway, has been completed. Says the first two batches of drill core have been dispatched for processing and assay with the third and final batch currently being prepared. Adds that the team is assessing other nickel targets and anomalies within the Espedalen area to follow up. Executive Chair Colin Bird says: "The Espedalen Nickel drilling programme has progressed well. Our local team has interacted with the community, keeping interested parties informed and we plan to hold a further meeting once we are able to display drill core and corresponding assays."

Current stock price: 0.90 pence each, down 10.00% on Friday afternoon in London

12-month change: down 72%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

