Kendrick Resources PLC - London-based, Scandinavia-focused mineral exploration and development company - Provides update on nickel projects in Norway and Sweden. Says ratification in July of the European Commission's Critical Raw Materials Act 2024 should be beneficial for both funding and development of the projects. Notes Kendrick's Swedish projects are particularly well located being based in the centre of the Swedish car and battery-making industries and governments are receptive to new mining ventures together with major mining companies. Executive Chair Colin Bird says: "Our Swedish nickel projects are exceptional in as much as they offer higher grade nickel with copper notwithstanding the contributions of PGEs1 and cobalt."

Current stock price: 1.13 pence

12-month change: up 45%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

