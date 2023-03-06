Kendrion N : AGM 2023

March 06, 2023
AGM 2023
The convocation notice, agenda, power attorney and other documents are already available.
The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will take place on Monday, 17 April, at 2.00pm at Hotel Novotel Amsterdam City, Europaboulevard 10, 1083 AD Amsterdam.
Convocation notice
Agenda and explanatory notes
Number of shares at 6 march 2023
Power of attorney
Annex 1 - Proposed Remuneration Policy EB
Disclaimer
