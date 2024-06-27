Kendrion N.V.
Below you will find information from the register issued capital. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction26 jun 2024
Issuing institutionKendrion N.V.
Chamber of Commerce30113646
Place of residenceAmsterdam
Total capital allocation
Month Total placed capital Total votes
Month Total placed capital31.000.114,00 EUR Total votes15.500.057,00
Previous notification
Type stock ISIN Nominal value Total placed Votes per stock Number certified
Type stockGewoon aandeel ISIN Disclosure2,00 Previous notification15.281.969 Total votes1,00 Nominal value0
New notification
Type stock ISIN Nominal value Total placed Votes per stock Number certified
DisclosureGewoon aandeel Type stock ISIN2,00 Nominal value15.500.057 Total placed1,00 Votes per stock0

Date last update: 27 June 2024

Disclaimer

Kendrion NV published this content on 26 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2024 22:05:07 UTC.