Market Closed -
Euronext Amsterdam
11:35:24 2024-06-26 am EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
12.88
EUR
-1.68%
-2.72%
+6.62%
Kendrion N : Amsterdam
June 26, 2024 at 06:06 pm EDT
Kendrion N.V.
Kendrion N.V.
Below you will find information from the register issued capital. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction 26 jun 2024
Issuing institution Kendrion N.V.
Chamber of Commerce 30113646
Place of residence Amsterdam Previous result Next result
Total capital allocation
Month
Total placed capital
Total votes
Month
Total placed capital31.000.114,00 EUR
Total votes15.500.057,00
Previous notification
Type stock
ISIN
Nominal value
Total placed
Votes per stock
Number certified
Type stockGewoon aandeel
ISIN
Disclosure2,00
Previous notification15.281.969
Total votes1,00
Nominal value0
New notification
Type stock
ISIN
Nominal value
Total placed
Votes per stock
Number certified
DisclosureGewoon aandeel
Type stock
ISIN2,00
Nominal value15.500.057
Total placed1,00
Votes per stock0
Date last update: 27 June 2024
Disclaimer Kendrion NV published this content on
26 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
26 June 2024 22:05:07 UTC.
Transcript : Kendrion N.V., Q1 2024 Earnings Call, May 07, 2024
May. 07
Kendrion N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024
May. 07
CI
Solero Technologies, LLC entered into an agreement to acquire Automotive Business of Kendrion N.V.(ENXTAM:KENDR).
Apr. 14
CI
Transcript : Kendrion N.V. - Special Call
Apr. 12
Kendrion N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023
Feb. 29
CI
Transcript : Kendrion N.V., Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 28, 2024
Feb. 28
Transcript : Kendrion N.V., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 07, 2023
Nov. 07
Kendrion N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
Nov. 06
CI
Transcript : Kendrion N.V., H1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 23, 2023
23-08-23
Kendrion N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
23-08-22
CI
Transcript : Kendrion N.V., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 09, 2023
23-05-09
Kendrion N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
23-05-08
CI
Kendrion N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
23-02-28
CI
Transcript : Kendrion N.V., 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 28, 2023
23-02-28
Kendrion N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
23-02-27
CI
Kendrion N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
22-11-08
CI
Transcript : Kendrion N.V., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 08, 2022
22-11-08
Kendrion N.V.(ENXTAM:KENDR) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
22-09-19
CI
Kendrion Seeks M&A
22-09-08
CI
Transcript : Kendrion N.V. - Analyst/Investor Day
22-09-08
Kendrion N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
22-08-24
CI
Transcript : Kendrion N.V., H1 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 24, 2022
22-08-24
Kendrion N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
22-05-03
CI
Transcript : Kendrion N.V., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 03, 2022
22-05-03
Kendrion N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2021
22-02-25
CI
Duration Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period Day Week
More charts
Kendrion N.V. specializes in the design, manufacturing and marketing of intelligent actuators that help advance the global push towards automation, electrification and cleaner forms of energy in a wide range of industrial and automotive applications. These actuators can be found in wind power turbines, robots, warehouse automation, electric vehicles, energy distribution and industrial heating processes. Net sales break down by business segment as follows:
- Automotive (50.5%): electromagnetic systems and components for passenger cars and commercial vehicles;
- Industrial (49.5%): industrial actuators and controls (solutions based on electromagnetic actuators, control technology and fluid technology) and industrial brakes (electromagnetic brakes for electromotors).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Netherlands (2.9%), Germany (59.7%), Europe (18.7%), Americas (10%) and Asia (8.7%).
More about the company
Last Close Price
12.88
EUR
Average target price
15
EUR
Spread / Average Target
+16.46% Consensus
+951% of historical
performance
More than 20 years
at your side
Our Experts
are here for you
OUR EXPERTS ARE HERE FOR YOU
Monday - Friday 9am-12pm / 2pm-6pm GMT + 1