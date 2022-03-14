Kendrion N : Implementing unique brake solutions even faster through technical know-how – with our new Application Manager

March 14, 2022

Swift turnaround for individual customer requirements - this is the motto under which we at Kendrion have completely repositioned itself in recent years when it comes to customer-specific brake solutions: An adaptable approach in which sales, development, and product management collaborate closely right from the outset guarantees flexibility and speed. Now, we are even taking it a step further: With our newly created Application Manager position, the team is getting professional technical support in the acquisition and concept phase.

"The job of the Application Manager is to provide technical support to the sales staff for customer acquisition and customer care," explains Martin von Wysocki, Application Manager at Kendrion. "We analyze the customer application in terms of the technical feasibility and advise them in terms of brake integration, optimal control, and other issues." After the customer requirements have been documented, the product is selected and a conceptual solutions are developed. The Application Manager acts as a project manager, and he or she is responsible for the quick organization of functional models, reporting the production costs and investments, and getting quick and targeted approval for the project.

"In short, we provide extensive technical support for sales in the context of customer acquisition and customer care. This has many advantages for the customer," according to Martin von Wysocki. The Application Managers at Kendrion have many years of product experience and extensive know-how in the areas of development, industrialization, and electronics. This gives them a better understanding of the customers' requirements, enables them to find the best possible solution with the customer and then implement it quicker and in a more targeted manner. Internally, this is also facilitated by the improved interface management, which brings about quick results in the acquisition and concept phase. With the Application Manager working directly with the engineers from R&D and the experts from the other departments, innovative ideas and approaches are also encouraged within the team and implemented to the customer's benefit. In addition, the know-how and experience accumulated over 100 years in brake development are optimally passed on to the customer.