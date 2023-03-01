Advanced search
    KENDR   NL0000852531

KENDRION N.V.

(KENDR)
02/28/2023
15.90 EUR   -1.00%
02/28 Kendrion N : Q4FY results (presentation)
PU
02/28 Transcript : Kendrion N.V., 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 28, 2023
CI
02/28 Kendrion N.v., - Kendrion N.v. Press Release : Kendrion posts full-year revenue and normalized profitability growth, mainly driven by Industrial. Focus on electrification continues
PU
Kendrion N : Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving

03/01/2023 | 05:39pm EST
Kendrion N.V., Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
Kendrion N.V., Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving

Below you will find information from the register financial reporting. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Filing date28 feb 2023
Issuing institutionKendrion N.V.
Reporting year2022
Document
Type of document Document
Type of documentJaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving Document724500igr5fbk0rlzi29-2022-12-31-en-a2211-00134.zip

Date last update: 01 March 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Kendrion NV published this content on 28 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 22:38:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
