Kendrion N.V. specializes in the design, manufacturing and marketing of intelligent actuators that help advance the global push towards automation, electrification and cleaner forms of energy in a wide range of industrial and automotive applications. These actuators can be found in wind power turbines, robots, warehouse automation, electric vehicles, energy distribution and industrial heating processes. Net sales break down by business segment as follows: - Industrial (53.2%): industrial actuators and controls (solutions based on electromagnetic actuators, control technology and fluid technology) and industrial brakes (electromagnetic brakes for electromotors); - Automotive (46.8%): electromagnetic systems and components for passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (39.2%), Europe (29.1%), Americas (17%), Asia (14.1%) and other (0.6%).