Real-time Euronext Amsterdam -
04:04:09 2023-08-23 am EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
15.04
EUR
-0.66%
-8.13%
-2.32%
Kendrion N : Kendrion demonstrates resilience in deteriorating market circumstances
Kendrion N.V.
Kendrion N.V.
Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Registration date 23 aug 2023 - 07:30 Statutory name Kendrion N.V. Title Kendrion demonstrates resilience in deteriorating market circumstances Previous result Next result
Related downloads
202308230000000003_20230823 - Kendrion N.V. press release - Kendrion demonstrates resilience in deteriorating market circumstances .pdf (opens in a new window)
Date last update: 23 August 2023
Disclaimer Kendrion NV published this content on 23 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2023 07:37:03 UTC.
Transcript : Kendrion N.V., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 09, 2023
May. 09
CI
Kendrion N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
May. 08
CI
KENDRION N.V. : Ex-dividend day for for final dividend (optional)
Apr. 18
FA
Kendrion N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
Feb. 28
CI
Transcript : Kendrion N.V., 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 28, 2023
Feb. 28
CI
Kendrion N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
Feb. 27
CI
Kendrion N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
Nov. 08
CI
Transcript : Kendrion N.V., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 08, 2022
Nov. 08
CI
Kendrion N.V.(ENXTAM:KENDR) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
2022
CI
Kendrion Seeks M&A
2022
CI
Transcript : Kendrion N.V. - Analyst/Investor Day
2022
CI
Kendrion N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
2022
CI
Transcript : Kendrion N.V., H1 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 24, 2022
2022
CI
Kendrion N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
2022
CI
Transcript : Kendrion N.V., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 03, 2022
2022
CI
KENDRION N.V. : Ex-dividend day for for final dividend (optional)
2022
FA
Kendrion N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2021
2022
CI
Kendrion N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
2022
CI
Kendrion to Open an Office at the High-Tech Campus, Expand Manufacturing and R&D Capabilities and Broken Ground on Building its New Facility in Suzhou in December
2022
CI
Kendrion Proposes a Dividend
2022
CI
Transcript : Kendrion N.V., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 25, 2022
2022
CI
Kendrion N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
2021
CI
Transcript : Kendrion N.V., Q3 2021 Earnings Call, Nov 02, 2021
2021
CI
Kendrion N.V. acquired 3T B.V.
2021
CI
Transcript : Kendrion N.V., H1 2021 Earnings Call, Aug 25, 2021
2021
CI
Duration Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period Day Week
More charts
Kendrion N.V. specializes in the design, manufacturing and marketing of intelligent actuators that help advance the global push towards automation, electrification and cleaner forms of energy in a wide range of industrial and automotive applications. These actuators can be found in wind power turbines, robots, warehouse automation, electric vehicles, energy distribution and industrial heating processes. Net sales break down by business segment as follows:
- Industrial (53.2%): industrial actuators and controls (solutions based on electromagnetic actuators, control technology and fluid technology) and industrial brakes (electromagnetic brakes for electromotors);
- Automotive (46.8%): electromagnetic systems and components for passenger cars and commercial vehicles.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (39.2%), Europe (29.1%), Americas (17%), Asia (14.1%) and other (0.6%).
More about the company
Average target price
21.50EUR
Spread / Average Target
+42.01% Consensus