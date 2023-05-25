Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Netherlands
  Euronext Amsterdam
  Kendrion N.V.
  News
  Summary
    KENDR   NL0000852531

KENDRION N.V.

(KENDR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  05:07:40 2023-05-25 am EDT
18.36 EUR   +1.10%
Kendrion N : Kendrion opens new manufacturing facility in Suzhou, strengthening its position in China
PU
Transcript : Kendrion N.V., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 09, 2023
CI
Kendrion N : Kendrion posts record revenues in more stable market environment
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kendrion N : Kendrion opens new manufacturing facility in Suzhou, strengthening its position in China

05/25/2023 | 05:15am EDT
Kendrion N.V.
Kendrion N.V.

Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Registration date24 may 2023 - 16:05
Statutory nameKendrion N.V.
TitleKendrion opens new manufacturing facility in Suzhou, strengthening its position in China

Attachments

Disclaimer

Kendrion NV published this content on 24 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2023 09:14:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 544 M 585 M 585 M
Net income 2023 20,8 M 22,4 M 22,4 M
Net Debt 2023 139 M 149 M 149 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,9x
Yield 2023 4,38%
Capitalization 273 M 294 M 294 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,76x
EV / Sales 2024 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 2 713
Free-Float 93,2%
Chart KENDRION N.V.
Duration : Period :
Kendrion N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KENDRION N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 18,16 €
Average target price 22,75 €
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joep A. J. van Beurden Chief Executive Officer
Jeroen Hemmen Chief Financial Officer
Frits J. van Hout Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marion J. G. Mestrom Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Jabine T. M. van der Meijs Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KENDRION N.V.17.16%294
DENSO CORPORATION32.91%46 762
APTIV PLC-2.82%24 481
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD14.71%15 885
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-8.87%14 588
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.8.40%13 981
