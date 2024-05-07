Real-time
Euronext Amsterdam
04:38:33 2024-05-07 am EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
13.3
EUR
+4.40%
+1.53%
+10.10%
Kendrion N : Kendrion reports strong first quarter with increased profitability
May 07, 2024 at 04:08 am EDT
Kendrion N.V.
Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Registration date 07 may 2024 - 07:33
Statutory name Kendrion N.V.
Title Kendrion reports strong first quarter with increased profitability Previous result Next result
Date last update: 07 May 2024
Disclaimer Kendrion NV published this content on
07 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
07 May 2024 08:07:05 UTC.
Kendrion N.V. specializes in the design, manufacturing and marketing of intelligent actuators that help advance the global push towards automation, electrification and cleaner forms of energy in a wide range of industrial and automotive applications. These actuators can be found in wind power turbines, robots, warehouse automation, electric vehicles, energy distribution and industrial heating processes. Net sales break down by business segment as follows:
- Automotive (50.5%): electromagnetic systems and components for passenger cars and commercial vehicles;
- Industrial (49.5%): industrial actuators and controls (solutions based on electromagnetic actuators, control technology and fluid technology) and industrial brakes (electromagnetic brakes for electromotors).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Netherlands (2.9%), Germany (59.7%), Europe (18.7%), Americas (10%) and Asia (8.7%).
Last Close Price
12.74
EUR
Average target price
15
EUR
Spread / Average Target
+17.74% Consensus
+951% of historical
performance
