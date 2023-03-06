Kendrion N : Number of shares at 06-03-2023

Number of shares in the capital of Kendrion N.V. entitled to vote at 6 March 2023
Issued shares:
15,114,621
Shares held by Kendrion
66,133
Shares issued and outstanding, entitled to vote
15,048,488
Kendrion N.V. only issued ordinary shares, with a nominal value of EUR 2.00 each
