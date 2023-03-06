Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Kendrion N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KENDR   NL0000852531

KENDRION N.V.

(KENDR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  09:01:31 2023-03-06 am EST
15.78 EUR   -0.75%
08:50aKendrion N : Agm 2023
PU
08:50aKendrion N : Number of shares at 06-03-2023
PU
03/01Kendrion N : Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kendrion N : Number of shares at 06-03-2023

03/06/2023 | 08:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Number of shares in the capital of Kendrion N.V. entitled to vote at 6 March 2023

Issued shares:

15,114,621

Shares held by Kendrion

66,133

_________

Shares issued and outstanding, entitled to vote

15,048,488

Kendrion N.V. only issued ordinary shares, with a nominal value of EUR 2.00 each

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Kendrion NV published this content on 06 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2023 13:49:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about KENDRION N.V.
08:50aKendrion N : Agm 2023
PU
08:50aKendrion N : Number of shares at 06-03-2023
PU
03/01Kendrion N : Jaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
PU
02/28Kendrion N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/28Kendrion N : Q4FY results (presentation)
PU
02/28Transcript : Kendrion N.V., 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 28, 2023
CI
02/28Kendrion N.v., - Kendrion N.v. Press : Kendrion posts full-year revenue and normalized pro..
PU
02/28Kendrion N : Q4FY results
PU
02/28Kendrion N : Q4 and FY results 2022
PU
02/28Kendrion N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 535 M 567 M 567 M
Net income 2023 22,3 M 23,6 M 23,6 M
Net Debt 2023 124 M 131 M 131 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,1x
Yield 2023 4,80%
Capitalization 239 M 253 M 253 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
EV / Sales 2024 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 2 753
Free-Float 93,2%
Chart KENDRION N.V.
Duration : Period :
Kendrion N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KENDRION N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 15,90 €
Average target price 23,02 €
Spread / Average Target 44,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joep A. J. van Beurden Chief Executive Officer
Jeroen Hemmen Chief Financial Officer
Frits J. van Hout Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marion J. G. Mestrom Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Jabine T. M. van der Meijs Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KENDRION N.V.2.58%253
DENSO CORPORATION13.79%40 879
APTIV PLC28.10%32 324
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.2.00%16 286
CONTINENTAL AG29.47%15 366
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD7.98%15 161