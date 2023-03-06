Kendrion N : Number of shares at 06-03-2023

Number of shares in the capital of Kendrion N.V. entitled to vote at 6 March 2023

Issued shares: 15,114,621 Shares held by Kendrion 66,133 _________ Shares issued and outstanding, entitled to vote 15,048,488

Kendrion N.V. only issued ordinary shares, with a nominal value of EUR 2.00 each

Page 1 of 1