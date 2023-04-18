|
Kendrion N.V., - Kendrion N.V. press release: Kendrion shareholders appoint Everien Slijkhuis as Supervisory Board member and reappoint Joep van Beurden as CEO and Jeroen Hemmen as CFO
Registration date17 apr 2023 - 18:25
Statutory nameKendrion N.V.
TitleKendrion N.V. press release: Kendrion shareholders appoint Everien Slijkhuis as Supervisory Board member and reappoint Joep van Beurden as CEO and Jeroen Hemmen as CFO
Date last update: 18 April 2023
|Sales 2023
|
544 M
595 M
595 M
|Net income 2023
|
21,5 M
23,5 M
23,5 M
|Net Debt 2023
|
137 M
150 M
150 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|13,7x
|Yield 2023
|4,48%
|Capitalization
|
273 M
298 M
298 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,75x
|EV / Sales 2024
|0,69x
|Nbr of Employees
|2 753
|Free-Float
|93,2%
Technical analysis trends KENDRION N.V.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|1
|Last Close Price
|18,18 €
|Average target price
|22,65 €
|Spread / Average Target
|24,6%