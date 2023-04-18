Advanced search
    KENDR   NL0000852531

KENDRION N.V.

(KENDR)
Kendrion N.V., - Kendrion N.V. press release: Kendrion shareholders appoint Everien Slijkhuis as Supervisory Board member and reappoint Joep van Beurden as CEO and Jeroen Hemmen as CFO

04/18/2023
Kendrion N.V.
Kendrion N.V.

Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Registration date17 apr 2023 - 18:25
Statutory nameKendrion N.V.
TitleKendrion N.V. press release: Kendrion shareholders appoint Everien Slijkhuis as Supervisory Board member and reappoint Joep van Beurden as CEO and Jeroen Hemmen as CFO

Attachments

Disclaimer

Kendrion NV published this content on 17 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2023 07:12:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
