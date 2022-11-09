Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Kendrion N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KENDR   NL0000852531

KENDRION N.V.

(KENDR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  10:55 2022-11-09 am EST
15.80 EUR   +1.41%
10:51aKendrion N : “The car sound of the future comes from the German spa town of Malente”
PU
11/08Transcript : Kendrion N.V., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 08, 2022
CI
11/08Kendrion N : Q3 results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kendrion N : “The car sound of the future comes from the German spa town of Malente”

11/09/2022 | 10:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
November 09, 2022
"The car sound of the future comes from the German spa town of Malente"
Today, the Dutch daily newspaper NRC published an extensive article about Kendrion and our role in the development of electric cars, especially in the sound systems that we produce.

The newspaper interviewed our sound system engineers Uwe Dettmann and Philip Luedtke, who were present with our electric demo car, which is equipped with our sound systems, at the Capital Markets Day on 8 September.

Dettmann and Luedtke explain how they come up with the sounds and what the general trends are, noting that the complex system they have developed is already being used in hundreds of thousands of cars. NRC notes that we make all systems in our factory in Malente, Northern Germany.

Disclaimer

Kendrion NV published this content on 09 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2022 15:50:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KENDRION N.V.
10:51aKendrion N : “The car sound of the future comes from the German spa town of Malente&..
PU
11/08Transcript : Kendrion N.V., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 08, 2022
CI
11/08Kendrion N : Q3 results
PU
11/08Kendrion N : Q3 results 2022
PU
10/25Kendrion N : presents new bistable solenoid valve 63.0 at COMPAMED 2022
PU
09/19Kendrion N.V.(ENXTAM:KENDR) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
09/08Kendrion N : Presentation
PU
09/08Kendrion Seeks M&A
CI
09/08Transcript : Kendrion N.V. - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
09/08Kendrion N : Capital Markets Day 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 497 M 501 M 501 M
Net income 2022 16,8 M 16,9 M 16,9 M
Net Debt 2022 130 M 131 M 131 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,3x
Yield 2022 4,36%
Capitalization 234 M 236 M 236 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 2 582
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart KENDRION N.V.
Duration : Period :
Kendrion N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KENDRION N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 15,58 €
Average target price 23,13 €
Spread / Average Target 48,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joep A. J. van Beurden Chief Executive Officer
Jeroen Hemmen Chief Financial Officer
Frits J. van Hout Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marion J. G. Mestrom Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Jabine T. M. van der Meijs Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KENDRION N.V.-25.99%236
DENSO CORPORATION-21.75%38 545
APTIV PLC-38.69%27 401
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-25.40%16 039
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-14.54%14 379
FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.-19.18%13 074