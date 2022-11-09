Kendrion N : “The car sound of the future comes from the German spa town of Malente”

November 09, 2022
"The car sound of the future comes from the German spa town of Malente"
Today, the Dutch daily newspaper NRC published an extensive article about Kendrion and our role in the development of electric cars, especially in the sound systems that we produce.
The newspaper interviewed our sound system engineers Uwe Dettmann and Philip Luedtke, who were present with our electric demo car, which is equipped with our sound systems, at the Capital Markets Day on 8 September.
Dettmann and Luedtke explain how they come up with the sounds and what the general trends are, noting that the complex system they have developed is already being used in hundreds of thousands of cars. NRC notes that we make all systems in our factory in Malente, Northern Germany.
