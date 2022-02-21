Log in
Kenedix : Joint Investment in a Singapore Property

02/21/2022
February 21, 2022

To whom it may concern

Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Company, Limited

SMFL MIRAI Partners Company, Limited

Kenedix, Inc.

ARA Asset Management Limited

Joint Investment in a Singapore Property

The three companies, 1) SMFL MIRAI Partners Company, Limited (President: Tatsurou Terada; hereafter, "SMFL MIRAI Partners"), a consolidated subsidiary of Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Company, Limited (President: Masaki Tachibana; hereafter, "SMFL"), and 2) Kenedix, Inc. (President & CEO: Taisuke Miyajima; hereafter, "Kenedix"), a consolidated subsidiary of SMFL, and one of its private funds under 3) ARA Asset Management Limited (CEO: Moses K. Song; hereafter, "ARA"), an ESR Group Company, have made a joint investment in a property ("Property") located in Singapore.

The Property, Capital Square, is a mixed-use prime office located in Raffles Place, the Central Business District of Singapore with convenient access from major subway stations. It boasts a high quality, diversified tenant-mix with major financial institutions and IT companies with global operations as key tenants. The total investment is SGD 297 million.

Kenedix became a consolidated subsidiary of SMFL MIRAI Partners in January 2021. Capitalizing on this opportunity, the three companies, SMFL MIRAI Partners, Kenedix and its joint shareholder, ARA, are together engaging in investment and financing businesses in the Asian region. Singapore has a predominance in the Asian region as well as a promising prospective for a dynamic real estate market on the back of a strong economic recovery. This joint investment is the first transaction under the aforementioned Partnership Strategy, where Kenedix's local subsidiary leverages its well-established asset management platform in Asia to take charge of the fund management operations and, ARA which enjoys a great track record in the Singapore real estate market, will engage in asset management work.

SMFL set up the Asia Strategic Finance department in October 2021 to enhance its investment and financing capabilities in the Asian region and will cultivate/promote investment and financing businesses together with SMFL MIRAI Partners. SMFL, SMFL MIRAI Partners, Kenedix, and ARA will leverage its combined network, expertise, and strengths to realise

1

synergies across the tripartite collaboration to develop the investment and financing businesses as well as create new investment opportunities.

Name

Capital Square

Address

21/23/25 Church Street, Singapore

GFA/NLA

454,823sqf (42,255 ) / 394,756sqf (36,674

)

No. of Floors

16 (office) / 3 (shophouse)

Year in built

1999refurbished in 2013

Tenure

Leasehold (73 years remaining)

2

Company Name

SMFL MIRAI Partners Company, Limited

HQ location

1-3-2, Maruniuchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Representative

Tatsurou Terada, President

Established

2018

Business

Real estate related businesses, environmental energy related

businesses, other financial services

Company Name

Kenedix, Inc.

HQ location

2-1-6,Uchisaiwai-cho,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Representative

Taisuke Miyajima, President & CEO

Established

1995

Business

Asset management, property management/operation and real estate

investments

Company Name

ARA Asset Management Limited, an ESR Group Company

HQ location

5 TEMASEK BOULEVARD #12-01, SUNTEC TOWER FIVE, SINGAPORE

Representative

Moses K. Song, Chief Executive Officer

Established

2002

Business

Real estate asset management

For information on this deal, please contact the below

SMFL

Corporate

Yamamoto

TEL:

SMFL MIRAI Partners

Communications Dept.

Morishita

+81-3-5219-6334

Real Estate Business

TEL:

Kenedix

Planning Dept.

Negishi

+81-3-6695-8210

Public Relations

TEL:

ARA Asset Management Limited

& Sustainability Dept.

LOW

+81-3-5157-6285

Group Corporate

TEL:

Development

Chiew

+65-6429 8258

& Investor Relations.

Leng

3

Disclaimer

Kenedix Inc. published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 05:10:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
