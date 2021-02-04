Kenedix : Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders 02/04/2021 | 06:38am GMT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation. (Securities Code: 4321) February 9, 2021 To Those Shareholders with Voting Rights Taisuke Miyajima, CEO & President Kenedix, Inc. 2-1-6 Uchisaiwaicho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo NOTICE OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS We would like to inform you that the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Kenedix, Inc. (the "Company") will be held as described below. When you exercise your voting rights in advance either in writing or by electromagnetic means via the Internet, etc., please review the "Proposals and References" mentioned below, and exercise your voting rights by no later than 5:30 p.m., Monday, February 22, 2021. 1. Date and Time 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, February 24, 2021 (Attendance registration begins at 9:00 a.m.) 2. Place Hall B5, Tokyo International Forum 3-5-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 3. Agenda of the Meeting: Proposals to be resolved: Proposal No. 1: Consolidation of Shares Proposal No. 2: Partial Amendment of Articles of Incorporation ***************************************************************************************************************** Any amendments to the Reference Documents for General Meeting of Shareholders will be posted on the Internet website of the Company. The results of the resolution will be posted on the website of the Company after the close of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. Please note that we will not send you a written notice of the resolution. Website of the Company (URL: http://www.kenedix.com/) Notice on Preventive Measures against COVID-19 In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we will increase the seating space and hold the General Meeting with fewer seats. Accordingly, even if you come to the hall, you may not be able to enter the hall. On the day of the General Meeting of Shareholders, please refrain from attending and exercise your voting rights in writing or via the Internet, etc.

COVID-19, we will increase the seating space and hold the General Meeting with fewer seats. Accordingly, On the day of the General Meeting of Shareholders, Shareholders who are considering attending the General Meeting should be fully aware of their health conditions up to the day of the General Meeting and take precautions to prevent infection, such as wearing a mask and using alcohol disinfectant.

We will check your temperature near the entrance of the hall. If you have a fever or feel unwell, we may refuse admission and ask you to leave.

Staff of the General Meeting of Shareholders will manage the General Meeting after checking their physical condition and wearing a mask. 1 Proposals and References Proposal No. 1: Consolidation of Shares 1. Reasons of Consolidation of Shares Purpose and Reasons of Consolidation of Shares in light of the Results of the Tender Offer for Kenedix Stock As announced in our press release "Statement of Opinion on the Tender Offer for Kenedix Stock by SMFL MIRAI Investment Partners 2 Co., Ltd. and Recommendation for Tender, and Announcement of Capital and Business Alliance with Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Company, Limited" dated November 20, 2020 (the "Press Release on Statement of Opinion"), on November 20, 2020, SMFL MIRAI Investment Partners 2 Co., Ltd. (the "Tender Offeror") decided, as part of a set of transactions (the "Transactions") which are premised on our common stock (the "Kenedix Stock") becoming delisted and our company becoming a subsidiary of the Tender Offeror by acquiring all of our common stock listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (the "Tokyo Stock Exchange") (excluding the Kenedix Stock held by the Tender Offeror, the treasury shares held by our company, and the Kenedix Stock held by our major shareholder ARA REAL ESTATE INVESTORS XVIII PTE.LTD. (the "Major Shareholder")) (the "Relevant Kenedix Stock"), and limiting the number of our shareholders to two companies, i.e., the Tender Offeror and the Major Shareholder, to implement the tender offer for Kenedix Stock (the "Tender Offer"). In addition, as announced in our press release "Announcement of the Results of the Tender Offer for the Kenedix Stock by SMFL MIRAI Investment Partners 2 Co., Ltd. and the Change of Largest Shareholder, Which is Our Parent Company and Major Shareholder" dated January 9, 2021, the Tender Offeror implemented the tender offer during the period from November 24, 2020 to January 8, 2021, as a result of which 137,526,664 shares of the Kenedix Stock were tendered and the Tender Offeror came to hold 137,526,764 shares of the Kenedix Stock (Ownership Ratio (Note): 62.35%) as of January 15, 2021 (i.e. the commencement date of settlement of the Tender Offer). (Note) "Ownership Ratio" means the ratio to the number of voting rights (i.e. 2,205,812) for the number of shares (i.e., 220,581,200 shares) calculated by subtracting the number of the treasury shares as of September 30, 2020 (i.e., 0 share) from the total number of issued shares of our company as of September 30, 2020 (i.e., 220,581,200 shares) set forth in "Third Quarterly Report for the 26th Fiscal Year" (the "Kenedix Third Quarterly Report"), as filed by us on November 10, 2020. The figures have been rounded off to the second decimal place. As described in the Kenedix Third Quarterly Report, the stock owned by us as trust assets in accordance with the introduction of a stock ownership plan trust for officers and a stock ownership plan trust for employees (the number of shares owned by us as trust assets as of September 30, 2020 is 1,601,900 shares) are not included in "treasury shares." Therefore, the number of "treasury shares" is the number of shares (i.e., 0 shares) calculated by subtracting the number of shares held by us with respect to the stock ownership plan trust as of September 30, 2020 (i.e., 1,601,900 shares) from the number of treasury shares at the end of the quarter as of September 30, 2020 (i.e., 1,601,900 shares) set forth in "Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2020 (Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020) [Japanese GAAP]", as announced by us on November 9, 2020. As described above, the Tender Offer was completed. However, since the Tender Offeror failed to acquire all of the Relevant Kenedix Stock during the course of the Tender Offer, we have decided, upon request of the Tender Offeror, to implement the consolidation of the Kenedix Stock (the "Share Consolidation") as described in "2. Details of the Share Consolidation" below, in order to make the Kenedix Stock delisted by limiting the number of our shareholders to two companies, i.e., the Tender Offeror and the Major Shareholder, which is the plan announced in the Press Release on Statement of Opinion, subject to the approval of our shareholders obtained at this Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. Please note that the number of shares of the Kenedix Stock to be held by our shareholders (excluding the Tender Offeror and the Major Shareholder) is expected to be a fraction less than one share as a result of the Share Consolidation. 2 (2) Purpose and Background of the Transactions including the Tender Offer While details of the purpose and background of the Transactions including the Tender Offer are as described in the Press Release on Statement of Opinion, the outline is as follows. Descriptions regarding the Tender Offeror, the Tender Offeror's wholly-owning parent company SMFL MIRAI Partners Company, Limited ("FLMP") and Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Company, Limited ("SMFL"; together with FLMP and the Tender Offeror collectively, the "Tender Offerors") below are based on the information published by the Tender Offeror and the explanation which we have received from the Tender Offerors. A. Overview of the Tender Offer According to the Tender Offeror, on November 20, 2020, the Tender Offeror decided to implement the Tender Offer as part of the Transactions, which are premised on the Kenedix Stock becoming delisted and our company becoming a subsidiary of the Tender Offeror by acquiring the Relevant Kenedix Stock, and limiting the number of our shareholders to two companies, i.e., the Tender Offeror and the Major Shareholder. On November 20, 2020, SMFL entered into a capital and business alliance agreement with us (the "Capital and Business Alliance Agreement"), which stipulates a business alliance between the two companies in the event the Tender Offer has been consummated, and thereunder they have agreed on the purposes of the capital and business alliance, the implementation of the Tender Offer, and making our company a private company ("Going Private") as a means of realizing the capital and business alliance, the policy and structure relating to the organization and management of our company after the completion of Going Private, and the measures to enhance the enterprise value of the Kenedix Group (as defined in "B. Background, Purpose, and Decision- Making Process Leading to the Decision to Implement the Transactions including the Tender Offer, and Management Policy After the Transactions" below). According to SMFL, it also entered into a management entrustment agreement (the "Management Entrustment Agreement") with Mr. Taisuke Miyajima, Representative Director of our company, and Mr. Soushi Ikeda, Managing Director of our company, respectively, on November 20, 2020, with respect to the management of our company following the completion of Going Private. In addition, according to SMFL, on November 20, 2020, in connection with the implementation of the Tender Offer, the Tender Offeror and SMFL entered into a shareholders agreement with the Major Shareholder and ARA Asset Management Limited ("ARA"), a wholly-owning parent company of the Major Shareholder, that stipulates to the effect that ARA shall cause the Major Shareholder not to tender any of 44,705,900 shares of the Kenedix Stock held by the Major Shareholder In the Transactions, the Tender Offerors and our company will establish a new capital and business alliance to enhance the enterprise value of both group companies, and as part of such alliance, the Tender Offerors will make us a private company. By such measures, the Transactions aim to enhance the enterprise value of the Kenedix Group, which is mainly engaged in real estate asset management, from a medium- to long- term perspective by promoting business based on our prompt and decisive decision-making and a close network with a wide range of stakeholders that we have cultivated since our foundation and to further expand the presence of SMFL's real estate-related businesses by evolving the business model through the utilization of the Kenedix Group's know-how in SMFL Group, expanding the investment assets through our asset management business, and realizing complementary relations through differences in the asset class between the Kenedix Group's listed J-REIT and private placement funds, while making the maximum use of synergies between SMFL Group (324 subsidiaries and 14 affiliates (as of September 30, 2020)) and the Kenedix Group after the Transactions. In the Capital and Business Alliance Agreement, our company and SMFL agreed to maintain the management structure consisting of our company's current executive directors and executive officers after the consummation of the Tender Offer. In addition, according to SMFL, in the Management Entrustment Agreement, SMFL agreed with Mr. Taisuke Miyajima, Representative Director of our company, and Mr. Soushi Ikeda, Managing Director of our company, respectively, that they continue to perform the duties as our management even after the completion of the Transactions. In light of each of these agreements, even after the completion of the Transactions, we will strive to enhance the enterprise value of both our company and SMFL by making steady progress in implementing the specific measures that our company and SMFL stipulated in the Capital and Business Alliance Agreement, while maintaining the 3 mobility and innovativeness as an independent company (Note 1), which is the source of the competitiveness of our company, and an open corporate culture. (Note1) This refers to a company that does not belong to a capital relationship with major developers, etc. Background, Purpose, and Decision-Making Process Leading to the Decision to Implement the Transactions including the Tender Offer, and Management Policy After the Transactions Business Environment Surrounding the Tender Offerors According to SMFL, while the traditional business in the Japanese economy continues to shrink due to the maturation of the industry and an aging society with a low birthrate, SMFL has sought to foray into new business areas in order to aim sustainable growth while strengthening existing businesses. We hear that as part of these efforts, FLMP was incorporated in October 2018 with the purpose of providing new services in each field of real estate, environmental energy, regional revitalization, social infrastructure, and healthcare, etc., based on the experience, knowledge, know-how, and performance that SMFL has cultivated over the years, and the business began full-scale operations in April 2019. According to FLMP, the real estate business conducted by FLMP mainly consists of the real estate securitization business, REIT bridge business, and development-type real estate leasing business, etc. According to FLMP, subsequently, in July 2019, FLMP acquired shares in Max-Realty Inc., which provides consulting services, etc., related to management and operations of real estate, etc., and made it a consolidated subsidiary of FLMP to accelerate its expansion into new business areas. In addition, according to SMFL, it upholds the strategic important themes of "enhancing financial solutions" and "expanding the business domain and building a new platform for growth" in "Medium-Term Management Plan (FY2020 to FY2022)" announced on May 14, 2020. According to SMFL, to realize these themes, SMFL is working to strengthen its joint development and leasing business of real estate, which is a business targeting developers, etc., and aims risk-sharing and risk part-outs as part of its purpose, real estate management business, and operating business while combining the strengths of the group as a whole, and to build a real estate portfolio that contributes to stable earnings growth. As such, according to SMFL, it has positioned the real estate business as one of its core businesses for sustainable growth and enhancement of the enterprise value and strengthened it. Business Environment and Business Issues Surrounding Our Company, and Our Review of Capital Policy As an independent real estate asset management company, we continue to grow by expanding our business in tandem with the expansion of the real estate securitization market, leveraging our strengths in flexible decision making, advanced initiatives to collaborate with the best partner, providing highly transparent services, and the organic combination of diverse and highly professional officers and employees attracted by them. As of November 20, 2020, our group consists of our company, 35 consolidated subsidiaries, and 16 equity-method affiliates (collectively, the "Kenedix Group"), leading the real estate fund market as Japan's leading independent real estate asset management company with assets under management ("AUM") of approximately 2,504.6 billion yen (as of the end of September 2020). We are engaged in (i) an asset management business that provides domestic and foreign real estate investors, who are clients of Kenedix Group, with investment opportunities and management services in real estate and other properties through REITs and private placement funds, (ii) a real estate management business that provides management services centered on real estate owned by funds for which Kenedix Group has undertaken asset management services,together with a real estate operation business through which Kenedix Group leases and operates buildings, and (iii) a real estate investment business that uses its own funds to make joint investments with client investors and temporary bridge investments for the formation of future funds by using our own funds. Based on our mission statement, "Kenedix is dedicated to realizing the full potential of real estate," we formulated our long-term vision, "Kenedix Vision 2025" in 2015, and have aimed at achieving AUM of 4 trillion yen, a group market capitalization of 2 trillion yen and an ROE of 15% through the implementation of the "Kenedix Model," which aims to avoid owning real estate by ourselves, create attractive real estate 4 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Kenedix Inc. published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 06:35:00 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about KENEDIX, INC. 01:38a KENEDIX : Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders PU 01/28 Kenedix Retail REIT, Itochu Terminate Alliance Agreement MT 01/28 KENEDIX : Dissolution of Business Alliance Agreement with ITOCHU Corporation PU 01/28 KENEDIX : Announcement of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders PU 01/26 Kenedix Residential Next Investment to Borrow $40 Million for Loan Repayment,.. MT 01/25 KENEDIX RESIDENTIAL NEXT INVESTMENT : Japan Credit Rating Agency Revises Kenedix.. MT 01/24 KENEDIX RESIDENTIAL NEXT INVESTMENT : Gets DBJ Green Building Certification for .. MT 01/19 KENEDIX : Assets Under Management Contract by $490 Million in 2020 MT 01/19 KENEDIX : Notice of Assets Under Management at the End of December 2020 PU 01/04 KENEDIX OFFICE INVESTMENT : Receives Energy-Efficiency Rating Stars for Two Toky.. MT