Kenedix : Notice of New Management Structure

News Release

March 30, 2021

Kenedix, Inc.

Notice of New Management Structure

Kenedix, Inc. has announced today that the 26th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders dated March 30, 2021 and the Board of Directors Meeting held after the General Meeting of Shareholders approved the changes in personnel, etc. New management structure is as follows.

1.

Directors

Name New Position Previous Position Taisuke Miyajima Presiden & CEO Same as on the left Soushi Ikeda Managing Director, Head of Strategic Investment Department Same as on the left Masaki Tachibana (newly appointed) Director (part-time) President, Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Company, Limited Hiroo Sugai (newly appointed) Director (part-time) Excecutive Officer, Head of Corporate Planning Department and Real Estate Business Planning Department, Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Company, Limited Hideyuki Yamazaki (newly appointed) Director (part-time) Excecutive Officer, Head of Real Estate Leasing Department, Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Company, Limited Shintaro Ono (newly appointed) Director (part-time) Assistant Manager of Real Estate Business Planning Department, Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Company, Limited Moses K. Song (newly appointed) Director (part-time) ARA Asset Management Limited Group Chief Executive Officer & Group Chief Investment Officer

2. Auditors

Name New Position Previous Position Masayuki Kobayashi Auditor Same as on the left Keizo Katayama Auditor Same as on the left Yoshio Taku (newly appointed) Auditor (part-time) Standing Auditor, Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Company, Limited Tetsuya Tsuda (newly appointed) Auditor (part-time) Head of Investment Planning Department, SMFL MIRAI Partners Company, Limited

3. Senior Executive Officers

Name New Position Previous Position Koju Komatsu (newly appointed) Senior Executive Officer CIO, Head of Equity Investment Department (Responsible for Corporate Planning Department) Director, Head of Equity Investment Department (Responsible for Corporate Planning Department) Marie Kitsuda (newly appointed) Senior Executive Officer CCO, Head of Corporate Communications Office Director, Head of Corporate Communications Office Akihiro Asano (newly appointed) Senior Executive Officer CFO, Head of Finance & Accounting Department (Responsible for General Administration & Human Resources Department) Director, Head of Finance & Accounting Department (Responsible for General Administration & Human Resources Department)

4.

Executive Officers

Name New Position Previous Position Takahiro Uchida Executive Officer, Head of Business Development Department Same as on the left Akihiro Nakao Executive Officer, Head of Digital Securitization Office, Business Development Department Same as on the left Hikaru Teramoto Executive Officer, Head of Corporate Planning Department Same as on the left Noriya Iwata (newly appointed) Executive Officer, Head of Real Estate Development Department Head of Real Estate Development Department Atsuhiko Murata (newly appointed) Executive Officer, Head of Strategic Investment Division2, Strategic Investment Department Head of Strategic Investment Division2, Strategic Investment Department Motoaki Tsuneyoshi (newly appointed) Executive Officer, Head of Group Management Office, Finance & Accounting Department Deputy Head of Solution Business Department, SMFL MIRAI Partners Company, Limited Note: Motoaki Tsuneyasu is scheduled to be appointed on April 1, 2021.

Please note that this document is a translation of the official announcement that was released in Tokyo. The translation is prepared and provided for the purpose of the readers' convenience only. All readers are strongly recommended to refer to the original Japanese version of the news release for complete and accurate information.