Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Japan Exchange  >  Kenedix, Inc.    4321   JP3281630008

KENEDIX, INC.

(4321)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kenedix : Notice of New Management Structure

03/30/2021 | 04:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

News Release

March 30, 2021

Kenedix, Inc.

Notice of New Management Structure

Kenedix, Inc. has announced today that the 26th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders dated March 30, 2021 and the Board of Directors Meeting held after the General Meeting of Shareholders approved the changes in personnel, etc. New management structure is as follows.

1.

Directors

Name

New Position

Previous Position

Taisuke Miyajima

Presiden & CEO

Same as on the left

Soushi Ikeda

Managing Director, Head of Strategic Investment Department

Same as on the left

Masaki Tachibana (newly appointed)

Director (part-time)

President, Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Company, Limited

Hiroo Sugai (newly appointed)

Director (part-time)

Excecutive Officer, Head of Corporate Planning Department and Real Estate Business Planning Department, Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Company, Limited

Hideyuki Yamazaki (newly appointed)

Director (part-time)

Excecutive Officer, Head of Real Estate Leasing Department, Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Company, Limited

Shintaro Ono (newly appointed)

Director (part-time)

Assistant Manager of Real Estate Business Planning Department, Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Company, Limited

Moses K. Song (newly appointed)

Director (part-time)

ARA Asset Management Limited Group Chief Executive Officer & Group Chief Investment Officer

2. Auditors

Name

New Position

Previous Position

Masayuki Kobayashi

Auditor

Same as on the left

Keizo Katayama

Auditor

Same as on the left

Yoshio Taku (newly appointed)

Auditor (part-time)

Standing Auditor, Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Company, Limited

Tetsuya Tsuda (newly appointed)

Auditor (part-time)

Head of Investment Planning Department, SMFL MIRAI Partners Company, Limited

3. Senior Executive Officers

Name

New Position

Previous Position

Koju Komatsu (newly appointed)

Senior Executive Officer CIO, Head of Equity Investment Department (Responsible for Corporate Planning Department)

Director, Head of Equity Investment Department (Responsible for Corporate Planning Department)

Marie Kitsuda (newly appointed)

Senior Executive Officer CCO, Head of Corporate Communications Office

Director, Head of Corporate Communications Office

Akihiro Asano (newly appointed)

Senior Executive Officer CFO, Head of Finance & Accounting Department (Responsible for General Administration & Human Resources Department)

Director, Head of Finance & Accounting Department (Responsible for General Administration & Human Resources Department)

4.

Executive Officers

Name

New Position

Previous Position

Takahiro Uchida

Executive Officer, Head of Business Development Department

Same as on the left

Akihiro Nakao

Executive Officer, Head of Digital Securitization Office, Business Development Department

Same as on the left

Hikaru Teramoto

Executive Officer, Head of Corporate Planning Department

Same as on the left

Noriya Iwata (newly appointed)

Executive Officer, Head of Real Estate Development Department

Head of Real Estate Development Department

Atsuhiko Murata (newly appointed)

Executive Officer, Head of Strategic Investment Division2, Strategic Investment Department

Head of Strategic Investment Division2, Strategic Investment Department

Motoaki Tsuneyoshi (newly appointed)

Executive Officer, Head of Group Management Office, Finance & Accounting Department

Deputy Head of Solution Business Department, SMFL MIRAI Partners Company, Limited

Note: Motoaki Tsuneyasu is scheduled to be appointed on April 1, 2021.

Please note that this document is a translation of the official announcement that was released in Tokyo. The translation is prepared and provided for the purpose of the readers' convenience only. All readers are strongly recommended to refer to the original Japanese version of the news release for complete and accurate information.

Disclaimer

Kenedix Inc. published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 08:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KENEDIX, INC.
04:11aKENEDIX  : Notice of New Management Structure
PU
03/26KENEDIX RETAIL REIT  : to Acquire Two Buildings at Monenosato Mall for Over $3 M..
MT
03/26Japanese Shares Track Wall Street to End Session With Strong Gains
MT
03/26KENEDIX OFFICE INVESTMENT  : Extends $46 Million Commitment Line from Banks to A..
MT
03/24Kenedix Residential Next Investment to Execute Interest Rate Swap Deal on $12..
MT
03/17KENEDIX  : to Delist From Tokyo Stock Exchange
MT
02/28KENEDIX RETAIL REIT  : Receives CASBEE Certification for Three Properties
MT
02/28KENEDIX OFFICE INVESTMENT  : to Sell Kanagawa, Japan, Building to Tosei for $9 M..
MT
02/26Japanese Shares Close Sharply Lower as Geopolitical Tensions Hit Investor Sen..
MT
02/26KENEDIX RETAIL REIT  : Sells Hankyu Oasis Hirakatadeguchi Property for Over $14 ..
MT
More news
Chart KENEDIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Kenedix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KENEDIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Taisuke Miyajima President & Representative Director
Akihiro Asano Director, Manager-Accounting & Finance
Shuhei Shiozawa Independent Outside Director
Hiroki Yaze Independent Outside Director
Koji Kotaka Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KENEDIX, INC.0.00%1 503
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED14.10%43 770
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED6.17%37 539
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED22.34%34 663
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED21.59%28 187
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-9.29%27 582
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ