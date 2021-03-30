Kenedix : Notice of New Management Structure

Kenedix, Inc. has announced today that the 26th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders dated March 30, 2021 and the Board of Directors Meeting held after the General Meeting of Shareholders approved the changes in personnel, etc. New management structure is as follows.
1.
Directors
Name
New Position
Previous Position
Taisuke Miyajima
Presiden & CEO
Same as on the left
Soushi Ikeda
Managing Director, Head of Strategic Investment Department
Same as on the left
Masaki Tachibana (newly appointed)
Director (part-time)
President, Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Company, Limited
Hiroo Sugai (newly appointed)
Director (part-time)
Excecutive Officer, Head of Corporate Planning Department and Real Estate Business Planning Department, Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Company, Limited
Hideyuki Yamazaki (newly appointed)
Director (part-time)
Excecutive Officer, Head of Real Estate Leasing Department, Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Company, Limited
Shintaro Ono (newly appointed)
Director (part-time)
Assistant Manager of Real Estate Business Planning Department, Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Company, Limited
Moses K. Song (newly appointed)
Director (part-time)
ARA Asset Management Limited Group Chief Executive Officer & Group Chief Investment Officer
2. Auditors
Name
New Position
Previous Position
Masayuki Kobayashi
Auditor
Same as on the left
Keizo Katayama
Auditor
Same as on the left
Yoshio Taku (newly appointed)
Auditor (part-time)
Standing Auditor, Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Company, Limited
Tetsuya Tsuda (newly appointed)
Auditor (part-time)
Head of Investment Planning Department, SMFL MIRAI Partners Company, Limited
3. Senior Executive Officers
Name
New Position
Previous Position
Koju Komatsu (newly appointed)
Senior Executive Officer CIO, Head of Equity Investment Department (Responsible for Corporate Planning Department)
Director, Head of Equity Investment Department (Responsible for Corporate Planning Department)
Marie Kitsuda (newly appointed)
Senior Executive Officer CCO, Head of Corporate Communications Office
Director, Head of Corporate Communications Office
Akihiro Asano (newly appointed)
Senior Executive Officer CFO, Head of Finance & Accounting Department (Responsible for General Administration & Human Resources Department)
Director, Head of Finance & Accounting Department (Responsible for General Administration & Human Resources Department)
4.
Executive Officers
Name
New Position
Previous Position
Takahiro Uchida
Executive Officer, Head of Business Development Department
Same as on the left
Akihiro Nakao
Executive Officer, Head of Digital Securitization Office, Business Development Department
Same as on the left
Hikaru Teramoto
Executive Officer, Head of Corporate Planning Department
Same as on the left
Noriya Iwata (newly appointed)
Executive Officer, Head of Real Estate Development Department
Head of Real Estate Development Department
Atsuhiko Murata (newly appointed)
Executive Officer, Head of Strategic Investment Division2, Strategic Investment Department
Head of Strategic Investment Division2, Strategic Investment Department
Motoaki Tsuneyoshi (newly appointed)
Executive Officer, Head of Group Management Office, Finance & Accounting Department
Deputy Head of Solution Business Department, SMFL MIRAI Partners Company, Limited
Note: Motoaki Tsuneyasu is scheduled to be appointed on April 1, 2021.
