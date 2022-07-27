Log in
    8972   JP3046270009

KENEDIX OFFICE INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(8972)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-27 am EDT
705000.00 JPY   -0.14%
02:42aKENEDIX OFFICE INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Acquisition of Property (Shionogi Kobe Building)
PU
06/14Kenedix Office Investment Corporation Provides Earnings Guidance for the Six Months Ending October 31, 2022 and Fiscal Year Ending April 30, 2023
CI
06/01Kenedix Office to Sell Office Property for $13 Million
MT
Kenedix Office Investment : Notice Concerning Acquisition of Property (Shionogi Kobe Building)

07/27/2022 | 02:42am EDT
Translation of Japanese Original

July 27, 2022

To All Concerned Parties

REIT Issuer:

Kenedix Office Investment Corporation

Hikaru Teramoto, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 8972)

Asset Management Company:

Kenedix Real Estate Fund Management, Inc.

Masahiko Tajima, President & CEO

Inquiries:

Hiroaki Momoi

Head of Strategic Planning,

Office REIT Department

TEL: +81-3-5157-6010

Notice Concerning Acquisition of Property (Shionogi Kobe Building)

Kenedix Office Investment Corporation ("the Investment Corporation") announced today that Kenedix Real Estate Fund Management, Inc. ("the Asset Management Company"), the asset management company for the Investment Corporation, decided to acquire the following property ("the Acquisition").

1. Outline of the Acquisition

(1)

Property Name

: Shionogi Kobe Building ("the Property")

(2)

Planned Acquisition Price (Note)

: 3,450 million yen

(3)

Seller

: Domestic general business corporation (non-related party)

(4)

Brokerage

: Applicable

(5)

Contract Date

: July 27, 2022

(6)

Scheduled Acquisition Date

: August 1, 2022

(7)

Anticipated Acquisition Funds

: Cash on hand

(8)

Settlement Method

: Payment in full on settlement

Note: Acquisition costs, adjustment amount of property tax and city-planning tax, and consumption tax, etc. are excluded. (Amounts are truncated to the nearest unit. The same applies below.)

2. Reason for the Acquisition

The decision on the Acquisition was made by comprehensively considering portfolio construction policy, real estate market trends, the characteristics of the Property and other factors to improve and expand the portfolio through expansion of portfolio size.

In the decision to acquire the Property, which is a mid-sized office building that the Investment Corporation has focused on as main investment target, the following characteristics of the Property were evaluated.

1

  1. Location
    The Sannomiya Station-Front Area, where the Property is located, is the area with the highest concentration of office buildings in Kobe City. It offers excellent commuting convenience because it is served by six lines in total, including the JR Line, and is one station away from Shin-Kobe Station of the Sanyo Shinkansen Line, among other factors. The area is expected to be further vitalized because efforts are being made mainly by the Kobe municipal government and railway companies, among other parties, to redevelop and improve surrounding areas.
    Located around a 6-minute walk from Boeki Center Station on the Kobe New Transit Port Island Line, a 7-minute walk from Sannomiya-Hanadokeimae Station on the Kobe Municipal Subway Kaigan Line and an 8-minute walk from Kobe-Sannomiya Station on the Hanshin Line, the Property features excellent commuting convenience with access to multiple lines, and it is situated adjacent to commercial facilities expanding around Sannomiya (Kobe-Sannomiya) Station and government offices, including the municipal office. In addition, given its proximity to an interchange of the Hanshin Expressway, the Property is characterized by a location preferred by tenants engaging in businesses that require the comparatively frequent use of vehicles.
  2. Building
    Equipped with solid-looking external view and entrance hall, the Property has a total floor area of 8,501.91 m2 (about 2,572 tsubo) and a leasable floor area of 598 m2 (about 181 tsubo) on the standard floors, with a ceiling height of 2.7 m. In terms of facilities, it features individual air-conditioning systems, office automation floors, and three elevators. The building also has 80 parking spaces. Consequently, the number of tenants that use cars for business is relatively high. With regularly shaped rental rooms divisible to a minimum of 19 tsubo, the Property is an office building which can flexibly correspond diverse tenant needs including needs for seeking small- and medium-sized lots, and expected to be operated stably into the future.

Through the Acquisition, the portfolio of the Investment Corporation will expand to 98 properties (total: 457.0 billion yen). The investment ratio of office buildings in the portfolio will be 99.4%, and the investment ratio of the Tokyo Metropolitan Area (Note1) in the portfolio will be 79.8% (The figures are based on (planned) acquisition price.

(Note2)).

Note1: Tokyo Metropolitan Area means major cities in Tokyo Metropolitan, Kanagawa, Saitama, and Chiba Prefectures.

Note2: The investment proportions reflect the sale of Kiba Building scheduled to be sold for July 29, 2022, which has already been disclosed in "Notice Concerning Sale of Property (KDX Kiba Building)" dated May 31, 2022.

3. Details of the Property

Property Name

Shionogi Kobe Building

Type of Specified Asset

Real Estate

Location (Lot number)

4-1-6Isogami-dori,Chuo-ku, Kobe, Hyogo

Usage

Office

Type of Structure

Flat-roofed,Steel-framed,Steel-framed reinforced concrete

structure; 10 above-ground floors with 1 underground floor

Site Area

Land

1,290.18 m2

Building (Total Floor Area)

8,501.91 m2

Type of

Land

Proprietary ownership

Ownership

Building

Proprietary ownership

Completion Date

May 13, 1992

Probable Maximum Loss

2.0 % (Sompo Risk Management Inc.)

Acquisition Price

3,450 million yen

Appraisal

Appraisal Value

3,610 million yen

2

Base Date for Appraisal

July 1, 2022

Appraiser

Daiwa Real Estate Appraisal Co., Ltd.

Details

Please refer to "10. Summary of Appraisal Report" below.

Existence of Secured Interests after Acquisition

None

Master Lease Company after Acquisition

The Investment Corporation

Property Management Company after Acquisition

Kenedix Property Design, Inc.

Details of Tenant

As of June 30, 2022

Number of End Tenants

19

Total Leasable Area

5,674.72 m2

Total Leased Area

5,404.57 m2

Occupancy Rate

95.2%

Monthly Rent and Common Area Charge

13 million yen (Note)

(Excluding Consumption Tax, etc.)

Security and Guarantee Deposit

118 million yen (Note)

Forecast Income and Expenditure

(Annual Amount)

Forecast Net Operating Income

157 million yen

Forecast Net Operating Income after

121 million yen

Depreciation

Although a written statement proving that the boundary confirmation authority has

been entrusted by the owner of the adjacent land has not been confirmed in regard to

Special Considerations

the boundary with the adjacent land (314) of the Property, a boundary confirmation

sealed by a director of an apartment management association exists. No disputes have

arisen with the said adjacent land as of today.

Other

Note: Figures include the total amount of monthly rent, common area charge, and security and

guarantee deposit for the end-tenants for which the lease period has started as of June 30,

2022.

3

  1. Seller's Profile
    Name and other information of the seller are not disclosed because the seller has not given consent. In addition, there is no special capital relationship, no special personnel relationship or no special business relationship between the Investment Corporation or the Asset Management Company and the seller. Furthermore, the seller is neither a related party, etc. as defined in the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations ("the Investment Trust Act") nor a related party as defined in the Office REIT Department Related-party Transaction Rules of the Asset Management Company.
  2. Acquirer's (Previous Owners of Current Owner) Profile

It is omitted because the seller (the current owner) of the Property is not a special related party of the Investment Corporation or the Asset Management Company.

  1. Details of Brokerage
    The brokerage firm of the Property is neither a related party, etc. as defined in the Investment Trust Act nor a related party as defined in the Office REIT Department Related-party Transaction Rules of the Asset Management Company.
  2. Related Party Transaction
    Concerning the following transactions with related parties in relation to the Acquisition, the Asset Management Company fully complies with standards provided for in laws and regulations and other rules, based on the Office REIT Department Related-party Transaction Rules. The Asset Management Company's Office REIT Department Asset Management Committee passed a resolution of deliberation and approval on the related-party transactions upon deliberation and resolution at its Compliance Committee.

[Appointment of Property Management Company]

The Investment Corporation will, regarding the Property, enter into a property management agreement with Kenedix Property Design, Inc. on the acquisition date.

The property management fee will be the same as those for other properties in the portfolio.

8. Scheduled Date of the Acquisition

Determination Date of the Acquisition

July 27, 2022

Contract Date

Scheduled Payment Date

August 1, 2022 (planned)

Scheduled Delivery Date

9. Outlook

The impact of the Acquisition on the financial results for the fiscal period ending October 31, 2022 (May 1, 2022 to October 31, 2022) and the fiscal period ending April 30, 2023 (November 1, 2022 to April 30, 2023) is minimal. Therefore, the forecast of financial results for the fiscal period remains unchanged.

4

10. Summary of Appraisal Report

Property Name

Shionogi Kobe Building

Appraisal Value

3,610,000,000 yen

Appraiser

Daiwa Real Estate Appraisal Co., Ltd.

Appraisal Date

July 1, 2022

Unit: Yen

Item

Content

Basis

Estimated an amount by verifying the value calculated using

Income Capitalization Approach Value

3,610,000,000

the Direct Capitalization Method as well as handling the

value calculated using the Discounted Cash Flow Method as

a standard

Value Calculated Using the

3,750,000,000

Assess by using the cap rate based on medium to long-term

Direct Capitalization Method

stable net cash flow

(1) Gross Operating Revenue

249,569,546

Maximum Gross Operating

Assess an amount based on the premise of a level of fair rent

Revenue

260,167,340

that is believed to remain stable over the medium and long

term

Shortfall Attributed to Vacancies

10,597,794

Assess an amount based on the premise of an occupancy rate

that remains stable over the medium and long term

(2) Operating Expenses

72,289,702

Record based on the scheduled contract after conducting

Maintenance Expenses

19,233,214

validations by checking the level of the maintenance and

management fees of similar properties

Assess an amount based on the actual utility expenses in the

Utility Expenses

15,037,000

past, and by verifying such amount by reference to the levels

of utility expenses at similar properties

Record annual average repair, maintenance andrenewal

Repair Expenses

9,279,750

expenses in the engineering report after considering the

actual amount of expenses at similar properties

Property Management Fees

4,682,905

Assess a standardized PM fee ratio based on PM fee ratios at

similar properties

Assess an amount in consideration of an estimated tenant

Tenant Recruit Expenses, etc.

1,442,333

turnover and a vacancy rate, based on the levels of tenant

recruitment expenses, etc. at similar properties

Taxes and Dues

20,896,500

Assess an amount based on the fiscal 2022 tax statement, etc.

Damage Insurance Fees

688,000

Assess an amount based on the building replacement cost

Other Expenses

1,030,000

Assess other expenses such as consumables based on the

actual amount in the past

(3)

Net Operating Income

177,279,844

(NOI= (1)-(2))

(4) Gain on Guarantee Deposit

1,545,050

Assess income from investments by using an investment

Investment

return of 1.0%

Record an annual average amount of renewal expenses in

(5) Capital Expenditure

17,675,743

the engineering report added by the amount equivalent to

CM fees after considering the actual amount of expenses at

similar properties

(6) Net Cash Flow

161,149,151

(NCF=(3)+(4)-(5))

Assess an amount by comprehensively taking into account

(7) Capitalization Rate

4.3%

comparison with transaction cases, etc. at similar properties,

the property's location, the characteristics of the building and

other conditions

Value Calculated Using the

3,550,000,000

Discounted Cash Flow Method

Assess an amount by comprehensively taking into account

Discount Rate

4.0%

the property's unique characteristics, etc. by reference to

transaction yields at similar properties

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kenedix Office Investment Corporation published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 06:41:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
