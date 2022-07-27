Kenedix Office Investment : Notice Concerning Acquisition of Property (Shionogi Kobe Building)

Translation of Japanese Original

July 27, 2022

To All Concerned Parties

REIT Issuer:

Kenedix Office Investment Corporation

Hikaru Teramoto, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 8972)

Asset Management Company:

Kenedix Real Estate Fund Management, Inc.

Masahiko Tajima, President & CEO

Inquiries:

Hiroaki Momoi

Head of Strategic Planning,

Office REIT Department

TEL: +81-3-5157-6010

Notice Concerning Acquisition of Property (Shionogi Kobe Building)

Kenedix Office Investment Corporation ("the Investment Corporation") announced today that Kenedix Real Estate Fund Management, Inc. ("the Asset Management Company"), the asset management company for the Investment Corporation, decided to acquire the following property ("the Acquisition").

1. Outline of the Acquisition (1) Property Name : Shionogi Kobe Building ("the Property") (2) Planned Acquisition Price (Note) : 3,450 million yen (3) Seller : Domestic general business corporation (non-related party) (4) Brokerage : Applicable (5) Contract Date : July 27, 2022 (6) Scheduled Acquisition Date : August 1, 2022 (7) Anticipated Acquisition Funds : Cash on hand (8) Settlement Method : Payment in full on settlement

Note: Acquisition costs, adjustment amount of property tax and city-planning tax, and consumption tax, etc. are excluded. (Amounts are truncated to the nearest unit. The same applies below.)

2. Reason for the Acquisition

The decision on the Acquisition was made by comprehensively considering portfolio construction policy, real estate market trends, the characteristics of the Property and other factors to improve and expand the portfolio through expansion of portfolio size.

In the decision to acquire the Property, which is a mid-sized office building that the Investment Corporation has focused on as main investment target, the following characteristics of the Property were evaluated.

