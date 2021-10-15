Kenedix Office Investment : Notice Concerning Acquisition of “4 Stars” and “Green Star” in the GRESB Real Estate Assessment

Translation of Japanese Original
October 15, 2021
Kenedix Office Investment Corporation
Jiro Takeda, Executive Director
Kenedix Real Estate Fund Management, Inc.
Masahiko Tajima, President & CEO
Notice Concerning Acquisition of "4 Stars" and "Green Star"
in the GRESB Real Estate Assessment
Kenedix Office Investment Corporation ("the Investment Corporation") has announced that it acquired a "4 Stars" in GRESB Rating, which is calculated globally relative to the performance of reporting entities , and earned a "Green Star" designation for the tenth consecutive year, in the 2021 GRESB Real Estate Assessment.
1. "4 Stars" and "Green Star"
The Investment Corporation received a "4 Stars" (five-star scale) in GRESB Rating, which is calculated globally relative to the performance of reporting entities in the 2021 GRESB Real Estate Assessment.
The Investment Corporation also earned a "Green Star" designation for the tenth consecutive year by achieving high performance both in "Management Component" that evaluates policies and organizational structure for ESG promotion, and "Performance Component" that assesses environmental performance and tenant engagement of properties owned.
2. GRESB
GRESB is an annual benchmark assessment established primarily by major European pension fund groups, which led the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), in 2009.Currently, more than 140 Investor Members use GRESB data for their investment decision-making and engagement with investees, and several institutions from Japan including Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) utilize GRESB Assessment results.
In 2021, 1,520 listed or private real estate companies/funds participated in GRESB Real Estate Assessment.
GRESB's website: https://gresb.com/
3. Initiatives for Sustainability
The Investment Corporation promotes initiatives on ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) based on "Sustainability Policies" established by the Asset Management Company.
As a pioneering J-REIT focusing on mid-sized office buildings, the Investment Corporation will continue to advance environmental and energy conservation measures as well as efficient energy use for its own office buildings with the support of outside consultants, etc., and proactively promote initiatives for sustainability.
For the Investment Corporation's environmental policies and specific efforts, please refer to the following.
The Investment Corporation's initiatives for sustainability: https://www.kdo-reit.com/en/feature/sustainability.html
The Investment Corporation's website: https://www.kdo-reit.com/en/
This notice is the English translation of the Japanese announcement on our website released on October 15, 2021. However, no assurance or warranties are given for the completeness or accuracy of this English translation.
