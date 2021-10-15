Kenedix Office Investment : Notice Concerning Acquisition of “4 Stars” and “Green Star” in the GRESB Real Estate Assessment

Translation of Japanese Original

October 15, 2021

Kenedix Office Investment Corporation

Kenedix Real Estate Fund Management, Inc.

Notice Concerning Acquisition of "4 Stars" and "Green Star"

in the GRESB Real Estate Assessment

Kenedix Office Investment Corporation ("the Investment Corporation") has announced that it acquired a "4 Stars" in GRESB Rating, which is calculated globally relative to the performance of reporting entities , and earned a "Green Star" designation for the tenth consecutive year, in the 2021 GRESB Real Estate Assessment.

1. "4 Stars" and "Green Star"

The Investment Corporation received a "4 Stars" (five-star scale) in GRESB Rating, which is calculated globally relative to the performance of reporting entities in the 2021 GRESB Real Estate Assessment.

The Investment Corporation also earned a "Green Star" designation for the tenth consecutive year by achieving high performance both in "Management Component" that evaluates policies and organizational structure for ESG promotion, and "Performance Component" that assesses environmental performance and tenant engagement of properties owned.

2. GRESB

GRESB is an annual benchmark assessment established primarily by major European pension fund groups, which led the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), in 2009.Currently, more than 140 Investor Members use GRESB data for their investment decision-making and engagement with investees, and several institutions from Japan including Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) utilize GRESB Assessment results.

In 2021, 1,520 listed or private real estate companies/funds participated in GRESB Real Estate Assessment.

GRESB's website: https://gresb.com/

