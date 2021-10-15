Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Kenedix Office Investment Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8972   JP3046270009

KENEDIX OFFICE INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(8972)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kenedix Office Investment : Notice Concerning Acquisition of “4 Stars” and “Green Star” in the GRESB Real Estate Assessment

10/15/2021 | 02:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Translation of Japanese Original

October 15, 2021

To All Concerned Parties

REIT Issuer:

Kenedix Office Investment Corporation

Jiro Takeda, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 8972)

Asset Management Company:

Kenedix Real Estate Fund Management, Inc.

Masahiko Tajima, President & CEO

Inquiries:

Hiroaki Momoi

Head of Planning Division

Office REIT Department

TEL: +81-3-5157-6010

Notice Concerning Acquisition of "4 Stars" and "Green Star"

in the GRESB Real Estate Assessment

Kenedix Office Investment Corporation ("the Investment Corporation") has announced that it acquired a "4 Stars" in GRESB Rating, which is calculated globally relative to the performance of reporting entities , and earned a "Green Star" designation for the tenth consecutive year, in the 2021 GRESB Real Estate Assessment.

1. "4 Stars" and "Green Star"

The Investment Corporation received a "4 Stars" (five-star scale) in GRESB Rating, which is calculated globally relative to the performance of reporting entities in the 2021 GRESB Real Estate Assessment.

The Investment Corporation also earned a "Green Star" designation for the tenth consecutive year by achieving high performance both in "Management Component" that evaluates policies and organizational structure for ESG promotion, and "Performance Component" that assesses environmental performance and tenant engagement of properties owned.

2. GRESB

GRESB is an annual benchmark assessment established primarily by major European pension fund groups, which led the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), in 2009.Currently, more than 140 Investor Members use GRESB data for their investment decision-making and engagement with investees, and several institutions from Japan including Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) utilize GRESB Assessment results.

In 2021, 1,520 listed or private real estate companies/funds participated in GRESB Real Estate Assessment.

GRESB's website: https://gresb.com/

1

3. Initiatives for Sustainability

The Investment Corporation promotes initiatives on ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) based on "Sustainability Policies" established by the Asset Management Company.

As a pioneering J-REIT focusing on mid-sized office buildings, the Investment Corporation will continue to advance environmental and energy conservation measures as well as efficient energy use for its own office buildings with the support of outside consultants, etc., and proactively promote initiatives for sustainability.

For the Investment Corporation's environmental policies and specific efforts, please refer to the following.

The Investment Corporation's initiatives for sustainability: https://www.kdo-reit.com/en/feature/sustainability.html

The Investment Corporation's website: https://www.kdo-reit.com/en/

This notice is the English translation of the Japanese announcement on our website released on October 15, 2021. However, no assurance or warranties are given for the completeness or accuracy of this English translation.

2

Disclaimer

Kenedix Office Investment Corporation published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 06:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KENEDIX OFFICE INVESTMENT CORPORATION
02:32aKENEDIX OFFICE INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Acquisition of “4 Stars” and &ld..
PU
10/13Kenedix Office Investment Commences Participation in Climate Change Consortium
MT
09/29Kenedix Office Investment Discloses Interest Rate for $4.5 Million Loan
MT
09/28KENEDIX OFFICE INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Interest Rate Determination)..
PU
09/16Kenedix Office Investment Discloses Interest Rate for Loans Worth Nearly $37 Million
MT
09/16KENEDIX OFFICE INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Interest Rate Determination)..
PU
09/14KENEDIX OFFICE INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Series 187 and 188)
PU
09/14Kenedix Office Investment Corporation Decides to Undertake the Debt Financing Totaling ..
CI
08/27KENEDIX OFFICE INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Series 186)
PU
08/27Kenedix Office Investment Corporation Announces Notice Concerning Debt Financing
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 13 286 M 117 M 117 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,2x
Yield 2022 4,15%
Capitalization 314 B 2 760 M 2 753 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,1%
Chart KENEDIX OFFICE INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kenedix Office Investment Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KENEDIX OFFICE INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 732 000,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shiro Toba Supervisory Officer
Yoshihiro Morishima Supervisory Officer
Takahiro Seki Supervisory Officer
Jiro Takeda Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KENEDIX OFFICE INVESTMENT CORPORATION4.57%2 760
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.22.48%18 081
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION19.06%10 388
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION15.10%8 402
DEXUS12.55%8 303
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION20.71%8 028