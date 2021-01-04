Log in
Kenedix Office Investment : Notice Concerning Acquisition of “Building-Housing Energy-efficiency Labeling System (BELS)” Evaluations

01/04/2021 | 02:30am EST
Translation of Japanese Original

January 4, 2021

To All Concerned Parties

REIT Issuer:

Kenedix Office Investment Corporation

Jiro Takeda, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 8972)

Asset Management Company:

Kenedix Real Estate Fund Management, Inc.

Masahiko Tajima, President & CEO

Inquiries:

Hiroaki Momoi

Head of Planning Division

Office REIT Department

TEL: +81-3-5157-6010

Notice Concerning Acquisition of "Building-HousingEnergy-efficiency

Labeling System (BELS)" Evaluations

Kenedix Office Investment Corporation ("the Investment Corporation") announced its acquisition of "Building-HousingEnergy-efficiency Labeling System ("BELS") evaluations for the owned properties, KDX Hamamatsucho Place and Shinbashi M-SQUARE Bright.

1. Outline of BELS

BELS is the third-party certification system to rate houses and buildings in accordance with duty to make effort to label energy saving performance in the Act on Improving Energy Consumption Performance for Architectural Structures. Houses and buildings are evaluated based on the value of BEI (Building Energy Index) derived from the primary energy consumption based on the government-designated energy consumption performance standard of architectural structures.

2. Evaluation Result

Property Name

Location

Evaluation Result

(Note)

KDX Hamamatsucho Place

1-7-6 Shibakoen, Minato-ku, Tokyo

★★★

Shinbashi M-SQUARE Bright

1-9-5 Shinbashi, Minato-ku, Tokyo

★★

Note: Evaluations are based on rating agency, JAPAN ERI CO., LTD. Evaluation results are indicated by the number of stars (1-5).

3. Initiatives for Sustainability

The Investment Corporation promotes ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) measures based on

"Sustainability Policies" established by the Asset Management Company.

1

As a pioneer in J-REIT focusing on mid-sized office buildings, the Investment Corporation will continue to advance environmental and energy conservation measures as well as efficient energy use for its own office buildings with the support of outside consultants and proactively promote initiatives for sustainability.

For the Investment Corporation's environmental policies and specific efforts, please refer to the following.

The Investment Corporation's initiatives for sustainability: https://www.kdo-reit.com/en/feature/sustainability.html

The Investment Corporation's web site: https://www.kdo-reit.com/en/

This notice is the English translation of the Japanese announcement on our web site released on January 4, 2021. However, no assurance or warranties are given for the completeness or accuracy of this English translation.

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kenedix Office Investment Corporation published this content on 04 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2021 07:29:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
