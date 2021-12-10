Kenedix Office Investment : Notice Concerning Acquisition of “Building-Housing Energy-efficiency Labeling System (BELS)” Evaluation

Translation of Japanese Original
Notice Concerning Acquisition of "Building-HousingEnergy-efficiency
Labeling System (BELS)" Evaluation
Kenedix Office Investment Corporation ("the Investment Corporation") announced its acquisition of "Building-HousingEnergy-efficiency Labeling System ("BELS") evaluation for the owned property, KDX Ochanomizu Building.
1. Outline of BELS
BELS is the third-party certification system to rate houses and buildings in accordance with duty to make effort to label energy saving performance in the Act on Improving Energy Consumption Performance for Architectural Structures. Houses and buildings are evaluated based on the value of BEI (Building Energy Index) derived from the primary energy consumption based on the government-designated energy consumption performance standard of architectural structures.
2. Evaluation Result
Property Name
Location
Evaluation Result
KDX Ochanomizu Building 2-9 Kanda Surugadai, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
Note: Evaluation is based on rating agency, JAPAN ERI CO., LTD. Evaluation results are indicated by the number of stars (1-5).
3. Initiatives for Sustainability
The Investment Corporation promotes ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) measures based on "Sustainability Policies" established by the Asset Management Company.
As a pioneer in J-REIT focusing on mid-sized office buildings, the Investment Corporation will continue to advance environmental and energy conservation measures as well as efficient energy use for its own office buildings with the support of outside consultants and proactively promote initiatives for sustainability.
For the Investment Corporation's environmental policies and specific efforts, please refer to the following.
The Investment Corporation's initiatives for sustainability: https://www.kdo-reit.com/en/sustainability/sustainability.html
The Investment Corporation's web site: https://www.kdo-reit.com/en/
