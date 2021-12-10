Log in
    8972   JP3046270009

KENEDIX OFFICE INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(8972)
Kenedix Office Investment : Notice Concerning Acquisition of “Building-Housing Energy-efficiency Labeling System (BELS)” Evaluation

12/10/2021
Translation of Japanese Original

December 10, 2021

To All Concerned Parties

REIT Issuer:

Kenedix Office Investment Corporation

Hiroaki Momoi, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 8972)

Asset Management Company:

Kenedix Real Estate Fund Management, Inc.

Masahiko Tajima, President & CEO

Inquiries:

Hiroaki Momoi

Head of Strategic Planning,

Office REIT Department

TEL: +81-3-5157-6010

Notice Concerning Acquisition of "Building-HousingEnergy-efficiency

Labeling System (BELS)" Evaluation

Kenedix Office Investment Corporation ("the Investment Corporation") announced its acquisition of "Building-HousingEnergy-efficiency Labeling System ("BELS") evaluation for the owned property, KDX Ochanomizu Building.

1. Outline of BELS

BELS is the third-party certification system to rate houses and buildings in accordance with duty to make effort to label energy saving performance in the Act on Improving Energy Consumption Performance for Architectural Structures. Houses and buildings are evaluated based on the value of BEI (Building Energy Index) derived from the primary energy consumption based on the government-designated energy consumption performance standard of architectural structures.

2. Evaluation Result

Property Name

Location

Evaluation Result

(Note)

KDX Ochanomizu Building 2-9 Kanda Surugadai, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Note: Evaluation is based on rating agency, JAPAN ERI CO., LTD. Evaluation results are indicated by the number of stars (1-5).

3. Initiatives for Sustainability

The Investment Corporation promotes ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) measures based on "Sustainability Policies" established by the Asset Management Company.

1

As a pioneer in J-REIT focusing on mid-sized office buildings, the Investment Corporation will continue to advance environmental and energy conservation measures as well as efficient energy use for its own office buildings with the support of outside consultants and proactively promote initiatives for sustainability.

For the Investment Corporation's environmental policies and specific efforts, please refer to the following.

The Investment Corporation's initiatives for sustainability: https://www.kdo-reit.com/en/sustainability/sustainability.html

The Investment Corporation's web site: https://www.kdo-reit.com/en/

This notice is the English translation of the Japanese announcement on our web site released on December 10, 2021. However, no assurance or warranties are given for the completeness or accuracy of this English translation.

2

Disclaimer

Kenedix Office Investment Corporation published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 06:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
