Kenedix Office Investment : Notice Concerning Acquisition of “Building-Housing Energy-efficiency Labeling System (BELS)” Evaluation

December 10, 2021

Kenedix Office Investment Corporation

Hiroaki Momoi, Executive Director

Kenedix Real Estate Fund Management, Inc.

Masahiko Tajima, President & CEO

Notice Concerning Acquisition of "Building-HousingEnergy-efficiency

Labeling System (BELS)" Evaluation

Kenedix Office Investment Corporation ("the Investment Corporation") announced its acquisition of "Building-HousingEnergy-efficiency Labeling System ("BELS") evaluation for the owned property, KDX Ochanomizu Building.

1. Outline of BELS

BELS is the third-party certification system to rate houses and buildings in accordance with duty to make effort to label energy saving performance in the Act on Improving Energy Consumption Performance for Architectural Structures. Houses and buildings are evaluated based on the value of BEI (Building Energy Index) derived from the primary energy consumption based on the government-designated energy consumption performance standard of architectural structures.

2. Evaluation Result

Property Name Location Evaluation Result (Note)

KDX Ochanomizu Building 2-9 Kanda Surugadai, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Note: Evaluation is based on rating agency, JAPAN ERI CO., LTD. Evaluation results are indicated by the number of stars (1-5).

3. Initiatives for Sustainability

The Investment Corporation promotes ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) measures based on "Sustainability Policies" established by the Asset Management Company.

